Rockwell: Breakout And Change Of Character

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has finished a long period of testing the bottom at $146 and is changing character by breaking out from an established trading range. Good earnings and guidance triggered this price breakout. However, the pop in price was inflated by a short squeeze and now the market determining a more efficient price based on the good earnings news. An analyst has raised the 12-month target to $208 and that is bullish. The 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day moving average in a bullish move called the "golden cross." This breakout also has a bullish "cup and handle" pattern.

Our unique fundamental/technical score has improved from a Sell grade to a Hold grade of 64 out of 100 identifying this change in character for ROK. Below is a copy of our live, public chart available on StockCharts. Now let's look at the fundamentals to determine whether this breakout in price is justified or whether it is just a short squeeze pop that will be reversed once the shorts are finished buying.

Fundamentals

FinViz shows us the fundamental metrics at a glance as well as analyst upgrades, targets and the news on earnings and guidance. Company guidance is for earnings to improve from $5.83 to $8.48-8.88. Analysts are raising their targets, and that's bullish.

However, price is already trading near these new, 12-month targets and that's bearish. The good news may already be fully priced in and price could consolidate here until targets move higher. The forecasted PE compared to five-year growth estimates is too rich. So while the earnings growth is good, the company revenue guidance of 2-5% for next year is much too low compared to a forecasted PE of 22. This explains why price trading near 12-month targets is a warning that price may have moved too high on this recent pop. If you use forecasted earnings of $9 and apply a generous PE of 20, you come up with a target of only $180. The consensus analyst target is only $183.

In any case, portfolio managers will wait for weakness to buy and price is already retracing the jump after earnings. The price gap was probably inflated by stop loss buying by the shorts. Now that the shorts are covered, it is not surprising to see price retreating. The dividend yield has dropped to 2.1% and dividend players may be cashing in and moving on to yields above 3%. There are many of these in our Dividend model portfolio.

Technicals

On the chart below, you can see all the signals moving up to a peak. Profit taking is pushing price down, filling the gap up. Support is around $190 and the 20-day moving average. If it completely fills the gap up, then price could drop to $180. That would make it an attractive buy on weakness, if you accept the $208 target.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT IN ROK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

