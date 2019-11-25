Golden Star Resources: Could Be An Interesting Short-Term Play

I do not recommend a long-term investment in the stock due primarily to the quality of the company assets. However, trading short term is another matter.

Total production in 3Q'19 was 49,392 Au Oz, with 48,538 Au Oz sold, which was back in line with expectations.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $69.50 million, up 2.6% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 12.2% sequentially.

Source: Golden Star Resources - Wassa underground mine

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (GSS) is a small gold producer that owns (90%) two gold mines in Ghana, West Africa. Note: The company is in the process of relocating to London, UK.

The investment thesis is quite complex with Golden Star Resources. I do not recommend a long-term investment in the stock due primarily to the quality of the company assets.

However, GSS has reached an attractive price recently after an unprecedented selloff, which could be used to accumulate the stock below $3 with a midterm target of potentially $5. I assume that the gold price, which is paramount for the gold miner, will continue to stay solidly above $1,400 per ounce.

The company owns two major gold mines, and a gold mine project, in Ghana, West Africa:

Source: Presentation

1 - The Wassa complex (including underground), which is the flagship asset. The company owns 90%.

2 - The Prestea complex (including underground). The company owns 90%.

3 - The Father Brown project with updated resource estimates expected to be completed in 3Q 2019.

Andrew Wray, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We faced as we communicated last quarter some headwinds at Wassa as we've worked our way through a particularly low-grade path of the ore body. And have successfully done that and at the same time working through the ongoing turnaround at Prestea, which I'm pleased to say is starting to gain momentum and traction, and as you can see in the results starting to show through in performance.

Golden Star Resources - 3Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Golden Star Resources 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 70.82 77.12 67.74 57.34 67.26 61.92 69.50 Net Income in $ Million 1.02 -6.64 -3.18 -9.32 -1.92 -9.04 5.96 EBITDA $ Million 14.65 10.90 12.93 1.81 15.73 5.19 21.39 EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 -0.10 -0.05 -0.11 -0.02 -0.08 0.02 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -3.97 10.32 10.77 -24.68 -0.59 2.18 8.14 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 11.58 8.29 9.78 15.28 13.14 16.99 16.95 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -15.55 2.03 0.99 -39.96 -13.73 -14.81 -8.81 Total Cash $ Million 26.22 21.87 18.36 96.51 81.87 66.15 56.81 Total Long term Debt in $ Million (including current) 103.70 108.15 104.80 100.71 99.21 97.20 95.38 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 87.62 76.16 76.16 108.66 108.80 108.9 123.3 Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Production gold 57,616 61,209 57,113 48,846 53,284 48,422 49,392 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 1,171 1,104 994 1,218 976 1,212 1,233 Gold Price 1,258 1,273 1,175 1,185 1,257 1,270 1,432

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $69.5 million in the 3Q'19

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $69.50 million, up 2.6% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 12.2% sequentially. The company indicated in the presentation a few recent events:

The company stated that the consolidated mine operating margin was $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $10.2 million in 3Q 2018. Both operations saw a meaningful improvement in mine operating margin. Wassa's margin grew by 25%, while Prestea's margin improved by 60%.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Generic free cash flow is the cash generated from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an essential financial gauge that should be used to evaluate the strength of the business model.

Unfortunately, free cash flow for Golden Star Resources is negative even after the third quarter, with a realized gold price at $1,432 per ounce. It is not a good sign.

Free cash flow from the third quarter of 2019 was a loss of $8.81 million and a yearly loss of $77.33 million.

Also, total cash for 3Q'19 was $56.81 million, and long-term debt, including short-term, was $95.38 million, with net debt at $38.57 million in 3Q'19.

Andre Van Niekerk said in the conference call:

We also made principal debt repayments of $2.1 million on the Ecobank loans, resulting in a closing cash balance of approximately $57 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we closed a $60 million credit facility with Macquarie and have repaid the remaining balance of the Ecobank loans and settled the outstanding balance of the vendor agreement. The company's debt structure is now much simpler than it was before with only the $60 million Macquarie credit facility and $51.5 million on the convertible debentures outstanding.

3 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Total production in 3Q'19 was 49,392 Au Oz, with 48,538 Au Oz sold, which was back in line with expectations. Production at Wassa was 34,565 Au ounces.

Note: The company experienced slightly lower ounces from Wassa from the previous quarter based on those lower grades, but volumes were good.

Highlights per mine including the satellite deposit Father Brown:

Source: Presentation (montage)

The Prestea Mine is still struggling, with gold production down 22% year over year. However, the company has seen some ore grade improvements at the Prestea underground towards the end of the quarter.

AISC is still very high, at $1,233 per oz now, which is exceptionally high.

Andrew Wray, the CEO, said in the conference call:

4 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2019 guidance

Proven and probable reserves were 1.79 M Oz of gold as of December 31, 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

Full-year 2019 guidance same as last quarter

Source: Previous company Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Golden Star Resources presents a challenging situation at the moment because of the quality of its assets and notably at its Prestea Complex, which is not providing the results expected despite some signs of improvement this quarter.

One financial component that characterizes the weakness of the business is the constant loss in free cash flow for the last four quarters despite higher commodity prices.

The situation is improving as we can see above, but it is nothing that we can celebrate. Thus, the company is not a reliable long-term investment and will have to demonstrate a convincing turnaround before it can be taken seriously.

However, in terms of trading, GSS can present an excellent opportunity.

Technical analysis

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation again. I see a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $3.25-$3.30 and line support around $3.05-$3.00. The line resistance is the line formed by the top reached in early August and the top at the end of September.

The short-term strategy is to sell a large portion of your position around $3.25 and higher, if possible, and wait for a retracement below $3.00.

I recommend buying by increment with caution. If the gold price continues to weaken to $1,420 or lower, which is likely, GSS will probably cross support (breakout) and eventually re-test $2.50 quickly.

Conversely, if the price of gold turns bullish due to a lack of progress concerning the US/China dispute, then GSS will trade higher and re-test $3.30 and probably cross the resistance (breakout) to re-test upper resistance at $3.45-$3.55. In a bullish case, the stock could eventually retest $5 (double top) that I consider my final target.

Thus, in case you are interested in this stock, you should watch the gold price like a hawk.

