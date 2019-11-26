The Asset Allocator: Yield Vs. Safety (Podcast)
Investors have heavily favored bonds over stocks this year, and among fixed-income ETFs, corporate investment-grade bonds have attracted the lion’s share of inflows.
A glance at Seeking Alpha’s bond ETFs page shows that, year to date, long-term U.S. corporate bonds have had the best performance, at 18%. Return-chasing?
Using the IGLB ETF as a proxy for 10-year corporates, you get a yield of 3.86% vs. 0.15% for TIPS.
But are corporates’ superior yield really worth it when considering the safety objective of bonds?
