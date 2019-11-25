Essex Property Trust: Diversification Benefit From Premium Real Estate Focus

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is an integrated REIT that is mainly invested in multifamily real estate units. It has properties spread across eight coastal markets including Seattle and Southern California. Its thrust markets are characterized by high population growth along with severe supply constraints. Consequently, the REIT is able to extract premium pricing for its properties. The population growth is mainly fueled by a favorable migration trend, owing to the availability of a higher number of jobs in general, and of well-paying jobs in particular. Due to this trend, the residents in these markets are able to pay higher rent, while also being in market for more upscale properties.

Apart from high job growth, these markets also offer higher economic incentives in favor of renting. Currently, after-tax premium to own a home vs. renting has risen to 81 percent in many of the markets Essex Property Trust is active in. Further, the income growth rate in these markets has also outpaced the rent increase rate, making rentals even more affordable. These markets currently have their new supply at less than 1 percent of existing stock, making home ownership more expensive. Consequently, it has made the transition from renter to homeownership more difficult to undertake. The regulatory environment in these markets is also highly restrictive as well as long drawn.

These markets also feature an excess of housing demand over supply as housing prices soar, making house ownership a risky and expensive proposition. The housing demand is expected to outpace supply in the foreseeable future and the shortfall will likely be higher than the average found in other metro markets. While California, a major market for Essex Property Trust, has passed a series of housing-related bills which will likely make house ownership easier, the near-term impact is expected to be fairly small.

Essex Property Trust mainly works on the principle of value creation. The REIT makes opportunistic investments where it seeks high-quality properties at beaten down prices. Consequently, these properties are developed with a contemporary edge and then are rented out at premium pricing.

The Balance Sheet

Out of the $28.4 billion capitalization of Essex Property Trust, the share of equity stands at 79 percent whereas 4 percent of this capitalization consists of secured debt.

The REIT has BBB+, Baa1, and BBB+ ratings for its long-term debt from S&P, Moody's, and Fitch ratings, respectively. These ratings make Essex Property Trust's debt quality investment grade. Another facet to look at for a REIT is its debt maturity schedule. The REIT has a well staggered debt maturity schedule where no single year has more than 11 percent of the company's current debt becoming due. The REIT's repayment liability is in single digits from 2019 through 2021. Coming to some prominent credit ratios of the firm, the Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio for the REIT stands at 5.6x which is slightly lower than the average ratio shown by its peers. The Unencumbered NOI to Adjusted Total NOI also stands at a healthy 85 percent, showing a strong growth over 74 percent ratio it had reported at the end of 2018.

Coming to the financial performance of the REIT, for the third quarter of the year, Essex Property Trust reported its net income per diluted share at $1.51, up from $1.22 per diluted share it had reported for the third quarter of the previous year. Since Funds from Operations is considered to be the most important metric for measuring the performance of a REIT, it is imperative to take a look at this measure for Essex Property Trust as well. The company's Core FFO per diluted share stood at $3.35, up from $3.15 figure it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The figure also exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range by $0.04.

Another positive factor that goes in favor of the REIT is that its management also increased the guidance for the entire year. Essex Property Trust now expects its full-year Core FFO per diluted share to be in the range of $13.28 and $13.38, increasing its guidance by $0.05 per share at the midpoint. Similarly, it also increased full-year Total FFO per diluted share guidance range to $13.50 to $13.60 and provided Total FFO guidance range for the fourth quarter of $3.31 to $3.41 per diluted share. It also raised its estimated midpoints regarding gross revenue and NOI.

Investment Thesis

The REIT is invested in highly lucrative markets, and we expect it to retain its momentum of growth. Further, its strong financial and operational performance is corroborated by its robust quarterly numbers and healthy balance sheet. Apart from these factors, it is also imperative to look at the dividend history of the REIT. Its latest dividend stood at $1.95 per share, showing dividend yield of 2.51 percent. Essex Property Trust had paid $1.86 per share in dividend for the year 2018, thus showing a 5 percent growth rate. The REIT has its dividend payout ratio at a comfortable 58 percent, which indicates that the firm is well placed to keep its dividend stream going even if there is any temporary setback in the operations.

In the meantime, the REIT stock also showed robust performance as it grew 18 percent in the past 12 months, offering a solid return to investors. Keeping in view the long dividend payment record, healthy dividend growth rate, and strong stock performance, the REIT proves to be an ideal candidate for a long-term portfolio. Further, Essex Property Trust also has a unique proposition as it is exclusively invested in premium markets which differentiates it from most other residential REITs. Its presence in markets with high entry barriers and high growth rate enables the REIT to offer superior performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.