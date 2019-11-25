Dividend Aristocrats and Short Interest

In this article, I opted to examine the short interest of these dividend growers to see if there was a short bias against any of these constituents.

In a recent article, I examined the current credit spreads of these companies to scan for whether the bond market was pricing in cash flow concerns.

In last Tuesday's article, Dividend Aristocrats and Credit Ratings, I looked at the available 10-year corporate bond spreads of the 57 Dividend Aristocrats. The idea was to understand how the credit markets differentiated the constituents regarding their ability to service debt. If a company is viewed as less likely to honor its obligations, it is also less likely to continue to deliver growing shareholder payouts.

For dividend growth investors, the results were largely good news. The Dividend Aristocrats are wholly investment grade, and the average spread of the constituents is just 84bp over similar maturity Treasuries, a credit spread well inside the broad investment grade credit market.

Over the past thirty years, the Dividend Aristocrat Index has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by roughly 2.2% per year, with lower variability, and lower drawdowns. If the market suggests that the underlying constituents are likely to continue to grow their dividends, then it is more likely that this long-run outperformance can be sustained.

In this piece, I wanted to take another look at how certain market participants may gauge the riskiness of the Dividend Aristocrat constituents. In the table below, I have listed the current percentage of each Dividend Aristocrat's equity float that is currently being shorted by market participants looking for a stock market correction. The table is sorted in descending order of that measure in the second-to-right column. The table also includes the "days to cover" ratio, which divides the number of shares short in a given Dividend Aristocrat by that stocks' average daily trading volume.

Below are some of my observations from this data:

Hormel Foods (HRL) screens as the most actively shorted Dividend Aristocrat by a relatively wide margin. Changing consumer preferences have certainly pressured certain branded food companies, and Hormel has lagged meaningfully in 2019 with a total return of 1.2% versus 26.3% for the S&P 500. While a growing aversion to processed foods has hampered the equity story of Buffett-backed Kraft Heinz (KHC), that particular consumer staples peer also has a debt overhang issue from the leveraging transactions that scaled the company in recent years. Spam-maker Hormel has negative net debt, and generates healthy free cash flow. In Dividend Aristocrats Performance During Financial Crisis, I noted that Hormel was the 6th best performer on the list, shedding just 15% peak-to-trough as the market cratered by more than 50% from October 2007 to March 2009. The company's strong balance sheet should allow it to diversify its brand portfolio and expand via international opportunities where appropriate. The current short interest does not appear to reflect an inability to continue to increase shareholder payouts.

Pentair (PNR), the BBB- rated water treatment company currently sporting the widest credit spreads among the Dividend Aristocrats, had short interest in the middle of the pack and lower than average days to cover.

This look at the credit ratings and short interest of Dividend Aristocrats was in part spurred by the recently leveraging transaction by AbbVie (ABBV), which financed its Allergan acquisition with a historic $30 billion bond deal. AbbVie currently is the 9th most shorted stock with the 5th highest days to cover ratio among the Dividend Aristocrats. The company also boosts the second highest dividend yield among these dividend growth stocks. Given the relatively high dividend yield for this topical company, I decided to examine whether the higher dividend yielding constituents were likely to be the most shorted. While there is a positive relationship between dividend yield and short interest for the Dividend Aristocrats, the correlation coefficient is quite weak as graphed below.

The negative relationship between market capitalization and short interest was actually quite a bit stronger. One could take two opposing views on the relationship between market cap and short interest ratio. On one hand, companies with higher market capitalizations could be relatively expensive and more susceptible to shorts. On the other hand, companies with large equity capitalizations subordinate to their liability profile have a greater distance to default. Without including any other factors (valuation, leverage), the Dividend Aristocrats with larger market capitalizations are less likely to be shorted.

This relationship between equity market capitalization and short interest likely contributes to the low short interest in energy megacaps Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), each of which have fairly low short stakes as a percent of their float at around 1%. While the oil sector remains under pressure, these global supermajors with very strong balance sheets have not attracted meaningful short interest.

Investors in the Dividend Aristocrats should expect continued dividend growth given modest short interest. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.