GrafTech: An Element Of Weakness

I still like the long-term prospects at this level, although there remain some elevated risks with this investment story.

GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) is a name which I have covered with great interest since the company went public about one and a half years ago. My interest was driven by the great earnings power of the business, with shares having traded in a $10-20 range ever since.

In February of this year, I outlined my last thesis on the stock as I concluded that the company continues to report fat profits at a rate of $3 per share, as production growth in 2019 could boost earnings per share further. This was the reason why I kept holding on to a modest long position. Concerns about elevated pricing and risks of long-term contracts, in relation with a sizable debt load, were the reasons why I would not scale up this long position at the time.

The Thesis

GrafTech is a producer of graphite electrodes for EAF steel producers, with EAF standing for electric arc furnace. These electrodes are key as input material for steel production, as GrafTech claims that there are no real substitutes for this as well, while it is key in steel production. Additionally, the costs of these EAFs are limited in relation to total steel production costs, resulting in favourable industry dynamics to charge premium prices.

EAF steel production is responsible for half of total global steel production (ex-China). Advantages include cheaper costs prices and being environmentally friendlier. The real promise of GrafTech is that it currently can charge very high prices as the company claims that its factories have very high replacement costs, critical knowledge is hard to acquire, and the company already has long-term supply contracts in place.

Electrodes have seen a price explosion in recent years, having risen from $2,500 per ton in 2017 to roughly $10,000 more recently. Following this price explosion, the company has locked in 600,000 MT of production between 2018 and 2022 at around $10,000 per ton, essentially securing $6 billion in revenues. That was the situation at the start of the year, as the current contract value comes in closer to $5 billion in future revenues.

The company was acquired by savvy investor Brookfield who acquired the company for a total sum of merely $700 million in 2015 when prices were still low. Following the jump in sales prices, Brookfield sold shares to the public in the spring of 2018 at $15 per share, far below a preliminary offering range of $21-24 per share. Note that, despite the soft pricing, the business was valued at a greater than $5 billion enterprise value, roughly 7 times the amount for which Brookfield acquired the company just a few years before!

The Numbers, 2019 Trends

GrafTech was posting relatively soft financial numbers in the year before the offering, that being 2017. The company reported revenues of $551 million on which it generated $96 million in EBITDA, as these numbers cannot explain a $5 billion enterprise value. Revenues were explained by 166,000 MT of EAF production being sold at prices around $3,000 per ton.

Prices jumped to $10,000 in early 2018 causing revenues to explode to $1.90 billion in 2018, with great operating leverage seen on the bottom line. EBITDA jumped to $1.21 billion as net income totalled $855 million, equal to $2.87 per share. Furthermore, fourth quarter numbers for 2018 revealed that revenues run at a rate in excess of $2 billion, while earnings top $3 per share.

Net debt totalled $2.1 billion at the end of 2018 as leverage ratios of 1.7 times look reasonable, yet the issue is that earnings were greatly inflated thanks to spot pricing, meaning that leverage ratios could increase a lot if earnings fall. This is more or less confirmed in the dividend payout of $0.34 per share, for a payout ratio of just above 10%, simply because the company believes that earnings power might not be sustainable either.

First quarter numbers were not that spectacular with production up slightly to a run rate of 200,000 MT while prices continue to come in around $10,000 per ton, as strong earnings power allows for real deleveraging. Concerns about pricing made that shares dipped to $10-11 in June/July of this year, for just a 3-4 times earnings multiple. These low prices triggered management in announcing a $100 million buyback program.

This buyback program was announced on the final day of July when the company reported second quarter results as well. While revenues were still up slightly year over year at percentages of around 5%, EBITDA and earnings numbers were down about 2%, driven by higher costs as prices were up 2%. Early November, the company reported third quarter numbers with numbers down year over year, which was no limitation for shareholders as shares have recovered to $15 per share again.

Third quarter sales were down 7-8%, with EBITDA and net earnings down 11-12% to $245 million and $176 million, respectively. This is driven by some outages with pricing still up 3% year over year, as net debt has been cut back to $1.65 billion. Assuming EBITDA at a run rate of about $1 billion, leverage is flat at 1.6-1.7 times, mostly because there has been some pressure on earnings, although absolute debt has been cut quite a bit.

At the current rate, the earnings numbers come in closer to $2.50 per share, compared to $3 per share seen in 2018, while the company outlined potential for earnings growth in 2019 at the start of this year. With shares having risen to $15, earnings multiples have expanded to 6 times, yet that remains very low as absolute debt levels come down a lot.

Updating The Thesis

Following pressure on the shares this summer, I have doubled down my position at $12 per share, driven by the low earnings multiples and the fact that leverage is coming down. Net debt has been cut by about half a billion in recent quarters, now having fallen to $1.65 billion, although leverage ratios have not come down so much as EBITDA declines have been observed as well.

My main concern is that of the sustainability of the premium pricing, although no price erosion has been seen so far this year, while the company still has locked in many profits through long-term contracts, ''guaranteeing'' profits. That said, it takes years to actually realise these earnings as customers might see pressure if spot markets revert and turn lower. Note that, even at today's prices, the company had to admit on the conference call that effectively $30 million of the long-term contract value has been impaired by bankruptcy of customers. With such a huge hedge book, a price hike might actually pose dangers as well in case the company suffers production outages or gets hit by margin calls.

Reality is that this remains a commodity business, and we have seen some margin pressure as of recent, yet I am happy with deleveraging efforts seen in recent quarters. While I continue to be a happy long-term holder of the shares, I am mindful to hold a very long position, given that this remains a commodity business with some misalignment between the minority holder and the majority holder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.