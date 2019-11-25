Sappi: Market Underappreciates Tools At Management's Disposal To Boost FCF, Discount Unwarranted

Sappi has derated far more than peers and trades on 7% dividend. Concerns stem from the impacts of A. tough conditions in Paper & Packaging and B. poorly-timed decisions by management. These have left the stock hovering at 2.4x leverage and borderline FCF negative. While market conditions are exogenous, management has several very powerful levers to rightsize FCF and leverage.

Background

Sappi operates across three Paper & Packaging verticals; businesses which are both cyclical and exposed to cycles for a commodity — pulp. Pulp both directly sets input costs and is correlated with pricing for finished P&P products. Challenged by new capacity and a drop in Chinese demand (China imports some 90% of its pulp due to a lack of domestic forests), pulp prices have taken a bath YTD and are dragging down pricing for output (paper most closely correlated, packaging to lesser degree). Predicting the path of a commodities cycle is difficult and I won’t attempt it, but I use for this article the assumption that pulp prices trough at current levels for several years and macro remains stable. (I do believe there is some evidence from commentary and data points that the former assumption is credible)

Several otherwise reasonably-run Paper & Packaging companies have been caught off guard with both large recent acquisitions and significant capex plans as demand worsened. I believe these extreme conditions have created some inefficient pricing in some cases. I tried to identify companies which had performed well historically and had good management teams, but which had derated more vs peers due to poor timing of acquisitions/large capex plans/divy increases (Sappi did all three) as demand and pricing deteriorated.

Thesis

I believe management has the levers at its disposal to pull net debt/EBITDA back below 2x, to return FCF/NI to closer to 2017 levels, and to potentially do so without cutting the dividend if conditions remain stable. FCF since 2017 has deteriorated due to management's multi-year capex plan, which ends this year. Capex is already slated to come down next year, and management have commented that they could delay some spending if need by. Debt now stands above management’s guided limit of 2.0x EBITDA (at 2.4x), due in large part to a large acquisition this year (+the fall in denominator) and a questionable decision to increase the dividend even as FCF decreased and debt rose.

Current operations

Source: SAPPI

Sappi's three verticals are all under varying degree of pressure. Overall EBITDA margins fell to 8.6% in 3Q19 from 10.7% last year.

Paper is weak but opportunities are on the horizon in coming quarters. Paper prices are down, but as are pulp prices (the primary input) which will somewhat offset margin pressure. The group expects a significant capacity reduction over the coming 18 months as competitors shake out, which should help pricing. Over the longer term the group expects increasing cost advantages as it integrates its own pulp supply into the vertical. As a near-term risk, the group flagged it may reevaluate its own capacity levels in Europe.

Packaging is better. There's support in pricing and volumes. Management flagged additional containerboard conversions in the industry adding excess supply, but within the speciality segment where much of SAPPI's capacity sits there are several producers exiting. The division will benefit from lower input costs due to pulp prices, and here again integration will benefit them longer term.

DWP (dissolving wood pulp) faces a starkly different picture over the short and long terms. Short term it's facing pressure on both fixed costs and pricing. Textile exports from China have been weak due to the trade war, and DWP (a key fibre input for some blended textiles) has in turn seen weaker demand. Additional capacity is also coming online in the industry, which squeezed pricing further. The company sees high inventories leading to soft pricing in 2019. Longer term, the story is much brighter. Driven by it's green pedigree (cellulosic fibre is in some ways more econ friendly than other options), the company sees demand growing by 6% pa. Higher cost producers than SAPPI will likely be shaken out first. DWP provides long term exposure to a segment with good secular growth -- a rarity in pulp and paper.

I believe despite the cyclicality of SAPPI's business, most of the levers to boost cash generation are actually in management's control. Inopportune timing on a capex expansion cycle, a large acquisition, and a boost to the dividend all came to roost as conditions deteriorated over 2019.

Management knows this FCF is weak. They are naturally reducing their capex as their expansion plan completes (which should also boost cost structures in some cases, see above). They flagged they can cut it by more than currently planned if need be by delaying or cancelling some remaining expansion spend.

Source: SAPPI

It’s difficult to forecast macro or commodities, but in a base case where economic conditions/pulp pricing continue at current levels I see some 15% upside from rerating towards peers + 7% from the divy yield.

