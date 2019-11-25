Polaris Is Misunderstood And Too Cheap To Ignore

However, I think these risks are overblown and that the stock is cheap for it.

Recreational vehicle company Polaris (PII) has had a tough time producing shareholder returns in the past few years. The company is a market leader in a variety of ways in the relatively small, but profitable, space of all sorts of non-traditional vehicles, which isn't being recognized by the market. There is an obvious recession risk with discretionary products - which is just about everything Polaris sells - but again, I think there is a misunderstanding going on in terms of exactly how big that risk is today. Given this, I think Polaris looks reasonably priced, and that shares are worth a look from the long side.

Not your father's Polaris

Polaris is a global leader in specialty vehicles worldwide. The company has been around for 65 years, but only fairly recently has it come into its own in terms of diversification and scale.

Source: Investor presentation

Today, the company has 13,000 people that build all sorts of vehicles from three-wheeled cars, boats, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, and more. Polaris has built itself as a leader in niche vehicles worldwide, acquiring and building its way to a dominant position in the industry. In addition, it is geographically diverse, selling its products in 120 countries worldwide. About four-fifths of its revenue is generated in the US, but Polaris is growing internationally.

Today, the company generates nearly $7 billion in revenue, up from less than $2 billion a decade ago. In addition, we can see below the slew of acquisitions the company has completed to fuel that growth, but also very important diversification in terms of revenue streams.

Source: Investor presentation

Polaris has acquired and built its way to far less reliance upon off-road and snow vehicles, entering large categories like boats and motorcycles, in addition to its popular Slingshot three-wheeled vehicle. Polaris realized after the last recession that it needed to diversify, and it has in a big way. Not only is Polaris much larger than it once was, it enjoys far better revenue diversification, which opens up different growth avenues, but also cushions against some downside risk in a particular category.

All this growth has served Polaris well as it has enormous market share advantages over its competitors.

Source: Investor presentation

Companies like Honda, Harley, John Deere, and others either make specialty vehicles either as a very small sliver of a much larger portfolio, or they only make one sort of off-road vehicle. Nobody combines the depth and breadth of specialty vehicles like Polaris, and it has afforded the company the ability to grow profitably while taking market share. I think this is a huge competitive advantage that will only allow further acquisitions and growth from R&D in the future as Polaris capitalizes on the gains it has made in recent years.

This is a deeper look at market share by segment, and while Polaris isn't number one everywhere, it has a seat at the table.

Source: Investor presentation

For instance, Harley owns motorcycle market share internationally and domestically, but Polaris is a big player through its Indian brand. It also owns sizable market share in pontoon boats, but by no means has some sort of quasi-monopoly. Even in the core off-road vehicles segment, Polaris has large market share relative to its competitors, but still has a very long runway for growth despite its already-strong position.

The point being that even though Polaris' consolidated market share is the best in the business, it has significant runway to continue to grow its market share. In categories where it is the best, it still has a third or less total market share. In other categories, it has small fractions of market share, meaning it can acquire or build its way up the food chain.

The next leg of growth

As mentioned, Polaris has done anything but rest on its laurels. The company has ramped its R&D spending in recent years to support future growth, and while this has other impacts, like the inability to quickly raise the dividend, it has the very favorable outcome of bearing fruit in terms of growth.

Source: Investor presentation

This slide shows just some of the new products the company is introducing for model year 2020, with growth in all of its major categories. In addition to vehicles, Polaris has done a very nice job of making attractive add-ons to its vehicles, like specialized packages for work vehicles, and creature comforts for leisure vehicles. These options generally have high margins and are terrific for boosting revenue and profits per customer. Polaris began spending on these investments years ago and is still doing so today, fueling the next leg of growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts reckon Polaris can do low- to mid-single-digit top line growth each year for the foreseeable future, which sounds reasonable given the slate of new products that are coming in, in addition to the recent strength the company has shown with pricing and mix. While there isn't a big acquisition target on the horizon, Polaris has shown it will acquire growth, and may do so again in the future. Obviously, this chart would be revised upward should that happen, but this is a strong base case.

That revenue growth should translate into strong earnings-per-share growth over time, as seen below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

After a down year this year due to tariffs from the ongoing China-US trade war, earnings should rebound beginning in 2020. However, Polaris is working to mitigate those risks and indeed, has updated its guidance for that impact for this year by slightly revising the estimate cost downward.

Source: Investor presentation

Polaris has taken action such as negotiating with suppliers and finding new supply where necessary, as well as requesting exclusions. This means that under the worst case scenario, tariff costs are already built into earnings for next year, but under the best case, there is temporary or permanent tariff relief for some or all of the impacted components. Either way, the worst should be behind Polaris on the tariff issue.

In total, Polaris should report something like high-single-digit earnings-per-share growth annually in the coming years due to higher revenue as well as better margins. Share repurchases have slowed significantly as the company is instead focusing on reducing debt. However, it has the financial firepower to buy back stock should the valuation drop too low.

Risks

The obvious risk for Polaris is a recession, as it sells its products mostly to people with high household incomes (averaging ~$110k) and that are obviously largely discretionary. After all, does anyone really need a Slingshot? The thing is that even during the Great Recession, when Polaris was just an off-road vehicle company, it managed to make $1.53 per share in earnings in 2009. That was down from $1.75 the year prior, and rebounded to $2.14 in 2010. In other words, when Polaris had far less diversification, and during what was the worst recession since the Great Depression, Polaris saw a small dip in profits, followed by a very swift rebound. Now that the company is much better diversified, and assuming the next recession isn't as bad as the prior one, I have to imagine Polaris' earnings will be just fine. I think the market is far too worried about a downturn and has forgotten how well this company performed last time around.

In addition, if the proverbial you-know-what hits the fan, Polaris can pull back on its ample R&D spending to conserve cash temporarily and continue to pay its long-lived dividend. Given all of this, I think investors are way too worried about a recession and not focused enough on the excellent execution this company has shown over time.

A strong valuation makes the stock a buy

Given this consternation over tariffs and recessions, Polaris has quietly managed to trade below its historical average price-to-earnings ratio.

Source: Author's chart using company data

This chart shows the past decade in terms of average PE ratios and yields, and the story is a good one. Polaris is well under its average ten-year PE ratio of 17.9, and even further under its five-year average of 20.4. Those both imply the stock is undervalued historically, and the yield suggests the same, near a multi-year high of 2.5%.

Putting all of this together, Polaris is trading for a favorable valuation, it has the tariff situation in hand, and is far less susceptible to recessions than many seem to believe. Given this, I think Polaris is worth a look from the long side despite the recent rally that has taken place. If you can wait for a pullback, all the better. But even without one Polaris looks attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.