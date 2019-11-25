The Tallgrass Energy Deal Might Have Hurt The Whole MLP Sector

On August 27, 2019, well after markets had closed, Tallgrass Energy (TGE) announced that they had received a "take private" offer from Blackstone (BX) for $19.50 per share. While the offer was significantly higher than the previous closing price of the shares, the shares had fallen substantially since Blackstone's initial involvement with Tallgrass so many investors felt that management had failed to look after their interests. In addition to questions about why TGE shares had performed so poorly since Blackstone's involvement, another big controversy over the deal was that Tallgrass management would be receiving a higher price for their shares than regular shareholders.

Rather than receiving $19.50, management would be able to sell their shares for $26.25. Seeking Alpha author Ian Bezek wrote an excellent article detailing the seemingly management friendly deal, "Shareholders Fuming As Blackstone Buys Tallgrass." Obviously, shareholders were not happy to be getting less than management. Many felt it was a clear example of management incentives not being aligned with those of shareholders. And for many it demonstrated the weaker governance protections afforded investors in limited partnerships.

This article does not seek to retrace the details of the Blackstone/Tallgrass deal. Nor does the article seek to evaluate the moral and ethical issues involved. Rather it seeks to measure whether the reputation of the limited partner (LP) business model has been significantly tarnished by the proposed deal.

The midstream industry has historically used a business structure based upon the Limited Partner model. This structure provides less protections for ordinary unitholders and shareholders than the standard C-Corporation. The Tallgrass/Blackstone deal might have brought the weaker governance provisions of the LP model to the forefront for midstream investors - enough so that shares of LPs have lagged their C-Corp brethren substantially since the deal was announced.

Have Investors Been Dumping Limited Partner Midstreams Since the Deal?

In order to answer this question, the largest midstreams structured either as standard C-Corps or Limited Partnerships were evaluated for price performance since the deal was announced. For both groups the Alerian indices were used to select the largest entities. The C-Corps were represented by Kinder Morgan (KMI), ONEOK (OKE) and The Williams Companies (WMB). These three companies comprise approximately 30% of the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index and have a combined market capitalization of roughly $100 billion.

The LP's were represented by the five largest Limited Partners in the Alerian MLP Index: Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), MPLX LP (MPLX) and Plains All American (PAA). These five entities comprise approximately 50% of the index and have combined market capitalization of $140 billion.

Since the numbers for the groups were averaged, the comparison did not need an equal number of entities in each group. It was simply necessary to use the largest entities to get a fair comparison. These eight entities were selected because they were the only companies which had a roughly 10% allocation within their respective Alerian index. Canadian companies were not included because this would add other factors not relevant to the comparison of C-Corps to LPs.

The following table shows the changes in share price between Aug. 27th and Nov. 22th. The C-Corps clearly have performed much better since the Tallgrass/Blackstone deal was announced. They have been up slightly (plus 1.74%) while the LPs have dropped by 9.43% over the same time frame. Furthermore, even the best performing Limited Partner (EPD which was down 4.86%) didn't match the worst performing in the C-Corp group (KMI down only .40%). The C-Corps convincingly outperformed.

Originally, this analysis was going to include reinvested dividends/distributions to add completeness to the comparison. The LPs have a higher average yield than the C-Corps: 8.8% versus 5.7%. But the stock performance difference between the two groups was so substantial that the cash received over the less than two month period would have made little difference in the final result.

Outperformance of C-Corps Has Been Ongoing

While the C-Corps outperformed since the Tallgrass deal was announced, their outperformance can also be seen in year-to-date and 52-week numbers. The C-Corps were up strongly during these periods while the LPs fared much worse. Could it be that previous questionable midstream deals had already soured investors to Limited Partners? The ArcLight deal with American Midstream comes to mind.

Conclusions and Questions

Can one definitively conclude that the Tallgrass/Blackstone deal has hurt LP share prices? Because the performance difference is a correlation, it's impossible to conclude that the share price differences are strictly the result of the deal announcement. Besides the deal, there could be other variables which have impacted share prices during the time period. It's impossible to winnow out how much impact other variables like energy prices, interest rates, China trade deal speculation or company specific news might be having. Furthermore, even though all these entities are midstreams, there are difference in management, balance sheet, commodity exposure, contracting and various other factors. No two midstreams are the same.

But the data definitely makes one wonder if the weaker governance protections afforded a LP unitholder or shareholder have played a big part in the weak performance of the LP group. Are investors avoiding the LP entities and gravitating toward C-Corps to gain better shareholder protections? Have various questionable LP transactions in the last few years highlighted the weak investor protections offered to LP investors? If this performance divergence continues, might it entice more LP entities to take the painful but perhaps necessary steps to become C-Corps? And if they do take such steps will the market reward them with higher valuations? Which companies are most likely to make this switch? Would it be best to purchase them now or only after the details of a conversion are known? Or is it a better strategy to simply avoid LP's altogether and invest in C-Corps exclusively?

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, OKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.