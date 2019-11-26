Cedar Realty Trust Is Stabilized And Underpriced

It is not a glamorous investment, but the outlook is far better than the market price.

The new portfolio and tenant mix looks stable and ready to slowly grow in a couple years.

Cedar has improved its property portfolio through sale of weak assets and some redevelopments.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) has trimmed the fat and is slowly returning to positive organic growth. This turnaround has not been reflected in the market price with a P/FFO of 6X compared to a peer average of 11.6X. We project a couple years of flat operations in both FFO and NOI followed by modest organic growth from a stronger base of properties and healthier tenant mix. This outcome is not glamorous, but it looks like a win for shareholders, given the low multiple and high dividend yield.

Retail landscape looks healthy

It goes against popular opinion, but retail fundamentals look great right now.

The negative narrative against retail has indirectly helped the industry through scaring off supply.

Since the narrative began, new starts have been minimal, causing completions to drop precipitously each year. This has kept vacancy at a low and healthy level around 6.1%.

Despite a stable square footage, aggregate retail sales have increased substantially.

The 2000% growth of e-commerce since 1992 has been assumed to be killing brick and mortar, but if you look at the chart on the right, brick and mortar retail sales in blue have risen continuously since the recession. Importantly, the pace of brick and mortar sales growth is nearly identical in this cycle as it was in the previous cycle when e-commerce was not a threat.

Thus, the boom in e-commerce sales did not cannibalize brick and mortar sales. Instead, it came from the massive rise in disposable income since the recession. Further, I believe the 15.7% e-commerce number is badly misunderstood.

The majority of online sales are companies like Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) that are predominantly brick and mortar with omnichannel online sales. True e-commerce, like Amazon, only accounts for approximately 5% of sales.

The strong growth in online sales for Walmart and Target-style companies bodes well for retail real estate as Buy-Online-Pick-Up-In-Store or BOPIS becomes a strong business model.

Shopping centers are not struggling now, and they have not been struggling. The value of shopping centers has increased steadily over the past decade.

A quick look at Cedar's chart tells a different story as it has fallen by 60% over the past 3 years.

Source: SNL Financial

So, if shopping centers are fundamentally strong, what caused this drop? We attribute the 60% fall to 2 things.

Cedar's portfolio of assets contained many weak assets Overreaction in market price

Since 2012, Cedar has been culling its weak assets, selling more than half its properties and nearly half of its square footage.

Proceeds were used to mildly reduce debt and buy back some shares, but weak assets are usually sold for high cap rates, so this did eventually lead to a drop in FFO/share.

Back when Cedar was a $6.50 stock 3 years ago, I think it was legitimately overvalued. At that time, the weakness of Cedar's properties was not yet apparent. Some of their rents were above market, which made the cash flows look good, but as renewals came about, Cedar suffered many quarters of negative rent rolls.

Thus, I think a significant chunk of the drop in market price was warranted, but the market seems to have sold it too far. The current price only makes sense if the negative rent rolls continue, and CDR seems to have stabilized. The landlord was strategic in giving out rent cuts to tenants that drive foot traffic. They were also strategic in selling the properties with a weak forward outlook.

The new, lower rental rates are generally at or below market, and a healthier tenant mix is poised to increase the value of the real estate. The top tenant list is dominated by grocers, dollar stores, and fitness which are all highly resistant to e-commerce.

Despite the rent cuts, rent per square foot has increased steadily.

This was a result of mix shift. Cedar was overwhelmingly selling its low-end properties and keeping higher quality properties. So, even as same store rents dropped, overall rents per foot increased.

We believe the fundamental bottom is in. Occupancy rose 70 basis points YoY in 3Q19 and 80 basis points QoQ. Cash leasing spreads for the quarter were positive 8.5%. If expiring rents were above market, the leasing spreads would not look this good while occupancy increased.

Even after the improvements, Cedar's portfolio is mediocre. The average retail REIT has rent per foot closer to $20, and CDR's $13.80 is reflective of its locations and place on the luxury-necessity continuum fully on the necessity side.

Despite being coastal, its properties are in some smaller submarkets.

We see nothing wrong with either of these traits. Necessity-based shopping might be more resilient in a downturn, and smaller submarkets often have less competition. It is the case, however, that REITs with properties in smaller submarkets do tend to trade at a discount.

Valuation

Cedar is trading at 5.8X its 2020 estimated FFO of $0.46, compared to its closest peers Brixmor (NYSE:BRX) and Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) which trade at 11X and 12.2X, respectively.

Some level of discount is warranted as BRX and KRG are anticipated to grow organically at a 2% to 4% rate for the foreseeable future, while Cedar is looking to be closer to flat. However, I think the magnitude of discount is overly severe.

A REIT with flat earnings would normally trade closer to 10X, and if we apply a 2 turn discount to Cedar related to its lower end properties, I believe an 8X multiple would be appropriate. This implies a fair value of $3.68 or about 38% upside from today's price.

This fair value estimate looks conservative relative to a $5.35 NAV.

Importantly, the $5.35 is derived using a 7.30% cap rate. As we know from Marcus and Millichap data, the national average shopping center transaction cap rate is 7.0%. Thus, if Cedar's properties are of average quality, the NAV is actually a bit higher.

We just discussed that Cedar's rent per foot and property quality are lower than that of its peers, but it is important to note that REITs are almost always at the top of the quality spectrum. REITs tent to deal predominantly in Class A properties in top 50 MSAs. Thus, being lower quality than its REIT peers does not entail that its properties are below average nationally.

CDR's properties, based on location and rent per foot, are likely quite close to the national average, and I believe the $5.35 NAV is slightly conservative.

Risks to investment

High leverage with about 8X debt to EBITDA may put Cedar at enhanced risk in a downturn

A small market cap of $230mm means liquidity will be limited, and investors may be wise to have a long investment horizon

Cedar's management is currently involved in a scandal. The nature of the scandal has minimal impact on fundamental value, but it may distract them from running the company. It may also be hurting the share price if investors are staying away for ESG reasons. I will refrain from commenting on the matter aside from its implications on the investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDR, BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CDR and BRX. I am personally long CDR and BRX. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.



Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients' interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.