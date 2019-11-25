Delta Air Lines, United Airlines: Low Multiples, High Risk

There is something which means this cheapness is risky.

There are a few stocks in the U.S. market which look really cheap. Those are the airlines. Within airlines, I'll highlight a couple: Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL). I could write about others, which are similar, but for this article, I'll stick with these two.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines look truly cheap. On current 2019 EPS consensus, Delta Air Lines goes for just 7.9x earnings. As for United Airlines, based on the current 2019 EPS consensus, it goes for and even lower 7.6x earnings.

So, why are these stocks so cheap? Aren't they obvious buys? After all, not too long ago, I was writing on how Ryanair (RYAAY), another (European) airline, was a clear buy and that stock was certainly more expensive. And it did go up substantially. So, what's the difference?

The Difference - And Risk

The big problem for Delta and United Airlines is that when I wrote about Ryanair, the European airline cycle was at a bottom. EU airlines were going bankrupt left and right, removing capacity from the market.

As for the US airline market, it's in a totally different state. Airlines with a large cost structure, like Delta and United Airlines, carry ROEs near or above 30% in what's a cyclical market. 30% ROEs in a cyclical industry is always a strong tell that we might be in a unsustainable part of the cycle. Be it selling iron ore back in 2012 or selling plane tickets right now.

To build an airline, you need relatively little. In a simplified fashion, you'll need:

A leased airplane (or more)

Airport slots

A crew

Maintenance

Lots of fuel

An airline can be built starting with a single plane, and most of the cost of flying it will be variable. As long as you fill it, most of the fixed cost (slots and leasing) are as efficiently diluted by this small airline as by a large one.

Thus, when 30% ROEs are available to airlines with oh-hum cost competitiveness, it's a certainty that new capacity will enter the market to take advantage of the excess returns.

As is typical with cyclical situations, it's perfectly normal to find low multiples on cyclical businesses if you are near the top of the cycle and enjoying extreme profitability (as seen in 30% ROEs).

Further Observations

The observations of an extended cycle and significant risk don't end at the extreme ROEs on a cyclical business. You also see other tells. For instance:

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and even Southwest (LUV) run at rather low load factors (86.5%, 84.5%, and 83.7% respectively). Compare this to a competitive European player like easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) at 91.5% or the low cost leader, Ryanair at 96%. The low load factors scream "excess capacity" even before other players enter the market to take advantage of the excess returns available. These low load factors are akin to those seen in legacy players in Europe, which are always challenged on market downturns, even while producing earnings at much lower airfare levels than those available to Delta and United Airlines today.

(86.5%, 84.5%, and 83.7% respectively). Compare this to a competitive European player like easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) at 91.5% or the low cost leader, Ryanair at 96%. The low load factors scream "excess capacity" even before other players enter the market to take advantage of the excess returns available. These low load factors are akin to those seen in legacy players in Europe, which are always challenged on market downturns, even while producing earnings at much lower airfare levels than those available to Delta and United Airlines today. A comparison of revenues/pax/km shows that Delta Air Lines and United Airlines rely on pretty expensive tickets on average, especially when compared with prices practiced in Europe. This is surprising, as a lot of airline costs (leasing, maintenance, fuel, crews) including the largest cost - fuel - are equivalent across both sides of the Atlantic.

A casual search for city pair roundtrip tickets in Europe and the U.S., using Skyscanner, produces similar conclusions: It's a lot more expensive to fly in the US, and this is rather unnatural, indicating a high point in the cycle.

What Causes This?

We know that 30% ROEs in a commoditized industry will typically indicate a high point in the cycle.

However, there are several possible theories as to why airfares are so high in the US and why margins are also so inflated. These include:

Collusion . The biggest players are simply not competing between themselves. Instead, they're accepting lower load factors simply as a way to keep higher fares and margins. This allegation has already been investigated and dropped by the DOJ in the past. However, it wouldn't be impossible for a similar case to be opened again.

. The biggest players are simply not competing between themselves. Instead, they're accepting lower load factors simply as a way to keep higher fares and margins. This allegation has already been investigated and dropped by the DOJ in the past. However, it wouldn't be impossible for a similar case to be opened again. Regulatory limits . The US market is protected from the entrance of foreign-owned airlines (in what regards to domestic flights). This closes the market to the easiest entrants (large airlines already established in other parts of the world, especially large competitive airlines like Ryanair or easyJet). There will likely be recurring efforts to soften the present rules.

. The US market is protected from the entrance of foreign-owned airlines (in what regards to domestic flights). This closes the market to the easiest entrants (large airlines already established in other parts of the world, especially large competitive airlines like Ryanair or easyJet). There will likely be recurring efforts to soften the present rules. Trauma. A decade ago, all large U.S. airlines except for Southwest went bankrupt, some more than once. This will have limited the market's will to finance new entrants in the space, thus also limiting - for a long while - competition.

Anyway, none of these theories really destroys the cyclical nature of the airline market. Eventually, even if limited to U.S. owners, new entrants will come in to take advantage of the very high ROEs available in a 0% world.

A Favorable Factor

There is something that can delay airline cycles everywhere when it comes to domestic flights. That's the delay in bringing back the Boeing 737 Max to market.

Typically, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) supplied this market segment on a near 50/50 basis and both were production constrained. Hence, the removal of one of these planes, even if for a limited time, is slowing down overall domestic airline capacity growth in Europe, the U.S., and everywhere else. As a result, domestic cycles can be better and longer nearly everywhere because of these delays. Downward cycles improve, upward cycles last longer.

Conclusion

U.S.-based airlines like Delta Air Lines or United Airlines sure look cheap on earnings multiples. However, these multiples are being calculated on obviously inflated airfares and margins, typical of an upward cycle in this cyclical industry.

With ROEs hovering around 30%, this cycle cannot rationally be expected to last. There will be a break down in this cycle. That said, the 737 Max troubles can make the cycle last longer than it would, otherwise.

I don't consider investing in these stocks simply because of the notion that I would be buying into an obviously high point in the cycle. Airfares are scarily more expensive in the U.S. than they are in Europe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYANAIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.