Aboitiz Power: Vertically Integrated Power Company With Long-Term Capacity Expansion Targets

The downside risks associated with Aboitiz Power's power generation business are mitigated by a relatively high proportion of capacity-based contracts and a diverse energy mix.

Elevator Pitch

I like Philippines-listed power company Aboitiz Power Corporation (OTCPK:ABZPF) (OTCPK:ABZPY) [AP:PM] as a proxy for growing power consumption in the Philippines, which is expected to be one of the fastest-growing emerging economies in the next decade. Aboitiz Power's power generation business has low downside risks, due to the company's relatively high proportion of capacity-based contracts and its diverse energy mix comprising both renewable and non-renewable energy sources. There are also synergies between Aboitiz Power's power generation and power distribution businesses.

Aboitiz Power trades at 10.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a discount to its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 12 times. Aboitiz Power offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yields of approximately 4.3%.

I assign Aboitiz Power a "Bullish" rating, as the stock's forward FY2020 P/E of 10.1 times is undemanding, considering the company's long-term capacity expansion targets which will allow it to capitalize on growing power demand in the Philippines. A key risk factor is increased financial leverage due to additional debt financing to fund the company's capacity expansion plans.

Company Description

Started in 1998 and listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange in 2007, Aboitiz Power is among the largest power generation and power distribution companies in the Philippines. Aboitiz Power derived approximately 85% and 15% of its 9M2019 EBITDA from the power generation and power distribution segments respectively.

The company has interests in 50 hydroelectric, geothermal, and thermal power generation plants with an attributable net sellable capacity of 3,363 MW. Aboitiz Power's power generation business has a 17% market share of the national grid's installed generating capacity as of end-June 2019.

Aboitiz Power also owns stakes in eight power distribution utilities in Central Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including Visayan Electric and Davao Light, which are the second and third largest privately-owned distribution utilities in the Philippines respectively in terms of both the number of customers and annual power sales. The power distribution business' energy sales were 5,540 GWh and 4,341 GWh in FY2018 and 9M2019 respectively, and Aboitiz Power has a distribution customer base of 995,828 customers as of end-2018.

Details Of Aboitiz Power's Power Generation Business

Source: Aboitiz Power's Bond Prospectus Dated September 27, 2019

Details Of Aboitiz Power's Power Distribution Business

Source: Aboitiz Power's Bond Prospectus Dated September 27, 2019

I will be focusing primarily on Aboitiz Power's power generation business for the purpose of this article, as this segment contributes the bulk of the company's EBITDA.

Vertical Integration Provides Multiple Synergies

Aboitiz Power is a vertically integrated company engaged in both power generation and power distribution in the Philippines. There are synergies associated with the ownership and operation of both power generation assets and distribution utilities.

Firstly, Aboitiz Power's distribution utilities are the off-takers for certain of its power generation subsidiaries, as per details of the company's power generation and power distribution businesses in the "Company Description" section of the article. Aboitiz Power's power generation is relatively less vulnerable to a decline in spot market prices because there is an alternative market (Aboitiz Power's distribution utilities) for Aboitiz Power's power output, apart from the Philippines' wholesale power market referred to as Wholesale Electricity Spot Market or WESM. Aboitiz Power only derived a mere 6% of its 9M2019 power generation revenue from the spot market in 9M2019, as the bulk of its power generation output is contracted either with its distribution utilities or other independent third parties.

Secondly, Aboitiz Power's power distribution business generates stable earnings and cash flows, which could finance future investments for its power generation business. With equity interests of 55.25% and 99.99% in Visayan Electric and Davao Light, which are the second and third largest distribution utilities in the Philippines respectively, Aboitiz Power's power distribution business is a beneficiary of stable and growing electricity demand in the country. Electricity demand is a function of economic growth, and Moody's (MCO) expects the Philippines to be the fastest-growing Southeast Asian economy in 2020 with a GDP growth rate of 6.9% according to an August 2019 report.

Thirdly, Aboitiz Power's overall regulatory risks are reduced with a mix of power generation and power distribution assets. This is because the power generation industry in the Philippines is largely unregulated, while regulators determine the tariffs (capped regulated return) and approve associated capital expenditure spending for the power distribution industry.

Downside Risks Of Power Generation Business Mitigated By Capacity-Based Contracts And Diverse Energy Mix

The downside risks associated with Aboitiz Power's power generation business are mitigated by a relatively high proportion of capacity-based contracts and a diverse energy mix.

As of end-June 2019, approximately 45% of the power generation business's attributable net sellable capacity was under capacity-based (take-or-pay basis) contracts, which implies stable and predictable cash flows with limited exposure to risks associated with power oversupply and low spot market prices. Also, these capacity-based contracts either have provisions allowing for the pass-through of fuel costs or have fuel supplied by the respective off-takers, so that Aboitiz Power does not assume fuel price risk for these contracts.

Aboitiz Power's power generation business also has a diverse energy mix of both renewable and non-renewable energy sources. Coal, oil, hydro, geothermal, and solar energy sources accounted for 57%, 15%, 17%, 10%, and 1% of the company's energy mix respectively as of end-June 2019. In other words, Aboitiz Power's power generation business is relatively less impacted by extreme scenarios such as a spike in oil and coal prices (which increases fuel costs for certain power generation subsidiaries), or unfavorable weather conditions (which affects hydro and solar energy output).

Looking ahead, Aboitiz Power has targeted a 35% increase in renewable energy utilization by 2030. If this target is achieved, Aboitiz Power's mix of renewable and non-renewable energy sources is expected to be 50:50 by 2030 versus a 28:72 ratio now. An increasing share of renewable energy sources over time will help to further reduce the power generation business's exposure to fluctuations in hydrocarbon fuel prices.

Long-Term Capacity Expansion Targets For Power Generation Business

As highlighted in an earlier section of this article, the Philippines is expected to be the fastest-growing Southeast Asian economy in 2020. This is no surprise if one considers the country's favorable demographics, with an average population age of 23.7. In comparison, the average population age for Malaysia and Thailand are 27 and 37 respectively. In fact, Oxford Economics expects the Philippines to be the second-fastest-growing emerging economy (after India) in the next decade between 2019 and 2028, driven by a +2.3% annual growth in labor force over the same period which is the highest among emerging economies.

With power consumption highly correlated with economic growth, demand for power in the Philippines is expected to grow steadily in the next 10 years and beyond. Aboitiz Power is well-positioned to capitalize on this growing power demand, as it has long-term capacity expansion plans in place. Aboitiz Power aims to increase its attributable net sellable capacity from 3,363 MW to 4,000 MW or 23 TWh or terawatt hours by 2020. Over the long term, the company is targeting 30 TWh and 40 TWh of power generation capacity by 2025 and 2029 respectively. Aboitiz Power plans to achieve these goals by a mix of greenfield & brownfield projects and acquisition of new power generation assets either from private entities or the government.

Current projects in the pipeline include the 2x668MW Coal-Fired GN Power Dinginin in Bataan and the 390MW Alimit Hydropower Complex in Ifugao. GN Power Dinginin is partnership between Aboitiz Power and two other power companies, where Aboitiz Power has a 70% stake in the partnership. Commercial operations of the first and second units of the GN Power Dinginin project are expected to start by 2Q2020 and 3Q2020 respectively. The Alimit Hydro Power Complex in Ifugao comprises of a 120MW Alimit hydropower plant, a 250MW Alimit pumped storage facility and a 20MW Olilicon hydropower plant. The technical part of the feasibility study for the project is completed, and the project is currently waiting for the relevant regulatory approvals. Aboitiz Power is also currently exploring hydro-power opportunities in the Philippines, with an eye on building hydro-power plants with capacities ranging from 20MW to 70MW in Luzon and Mindanao.

With respect to acquisitions, beside deals with other private companies, there are opportunities for Aboitiz Power to acquire assets from the government. In the Philippines, a government-controlled entity called The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation or PSALM exists to manage the orderly sale and privatization of existing assets of the National Power Corporation. Going forward, Aboitiz Power has plans to participate in public auctions held by PSALM.

A key risk factor associated with Aboitiz Power's long-term capacity expansion plans is increased financial leverage. The company's net gearing has increased from 1.2 times as of end-2018 to 1.5 times as of end-September 2019, while its net debt-to-EBITDA rose from 3.9 times to 4.6 times over the same period. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 6, 2019, Aboitiz Power emphasized that it can still maintain "healthy levels of net debt-to-equity and net debt to EBITDA for the next 5 to 10 years" while funding the future capacity expansion plans with a mix of internally generated cash flow and debt. The company did not disclose any specific financial leverage targets. Aboitiz Power's interest coverage ratio, calculated as EBIT divided by interest expenses, was still a reasonable 2.2 times for 3Q2019.

Venturing Overseas To Reduce Geographical Concentration Risks

Aboitiz Power ventured overseas outside its home market Philippines for the first time when it acquired a Vietnamese company Mekong Wind Pte. Ltd. for $46 million in August 2019. Mekong Wind Pte. Ltd, in turn, owns Dam Nai Wind Power JSC, a 39.4MW onshore wind power facility in Ninh Thuan Province, Southern Vietnam, which began commercial operations since 2017.

A potential overseas power project in the pipeline is a hydropower generation plant in Indonesia. Aboitiz Power is currently conducting feasibility studies for a planned 127MW hydropower generation project along the Lariang River in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It is partnering with Indonesian companies PT Energi Infranusantara and SN Power AS for the project, and a joint venture project company, PT Auriga Energi, has already been established.

Looking ahead, Aboitiz Power continues to be on the lookout for overseas power opportunities, specifically renewable projects in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Myanmar. In its 3Q2019 financial report, the company states that "it has only one geographical segment" and it "operates and derives principally all of its revenue from domestic operations." While the long-term power demand outlook for the Philippines is positive, it does not hurt to diversify Aboitiz Power's business operations and reduce its geographical concentration risks.

Valuation

Aboitiz Power trades at 12.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 10.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP34.75 as of November 22, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical 10-year average forward P/E of approximately 12 times.

Aboitiz Power offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of approximately 4.1% and 4.3% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Aboitiz Power are new regulations that have a negative impact on the company's power generation and distribution businesses, unplanned power plant outages, an increase in fuel costs which impacts certain contracts with no cost pass-through clauses, delays in capacity expansions, higher-than-expected financial leverage associated with new capacity expansion, overpaying for new acquisitions, and lower-than-expected distribution tariffs.

For the last risk factor on lower-than-expected distribution tariffs, please refer to my article on Manila Electric Company (OTCPK:MAEOY) [MER:PM] published on November 5, 2019, where I discuss about the regulatory uncertainties with the potential of a significant reduction in distribution tariffs with the implementation of the fifth rate regulatory period. Aboitiz Power has a lower degree of exposure to this risk factor compared with Manila Electric, as Aboitiz Power derived the bulk or 85% of its 9M2019 EBITDA from its power generation business (versus 15% for its power distribution business).

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.