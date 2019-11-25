Apex Global Brands May Not Be Around For Much Longer

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX), formerly known as Cherokee (CHKE), is in the business of creating, owning, licensing, marketing, and managing brands. Highlights of their brand portfolio include Cherokee, and Hi-Tec. The brick and mortar apocalypse has not been kind to Apex or its closest rivals, Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) and Iconix Brands Group (ICON).

As the DTR (Direct-to-Retail) licensing model dies, these branding companies have a significant challenge on hand to replace quickly evaporating DTR licensing revenue. As an example, Cherokee used to be sold at Zellers (no longer in operation), and Sears in Canada (now bankrupt) and Sears US (OTCPK:SHLDQ - emerging from bankruptcy and no longer seem to be offering Cherokee products). Target was another important partner for Apex's brands, carrying Cherokee products both in Canada and the United States. But with Target Canada closing, and Target US shifting away from third-party brands to focus on in-house ones, that market has also died for Apex. On the other hand, Hi-Tec, a British brand, seems to be suffering from the uncertainties surrounding Brexit, and the lower currency conversion rates. It has recently launched in North America at Urban Outfitters, but this is unlikely to offset the losses it is suffering at home.

Overall, APEX recorded a 21% yoy revenue decline for the quarter, and a 15% decline for the 6 months ending August 3, 2019, showing a clear acceleration in revenue decline. The worst is not behind them yet. While the business is quickly looking to improve its margins, EBITDA still shrank by close to 20%. With only $1.1 mil of cash on hand, company is cutting it close to its debt requirement of a minimum of $1 mil cash on hand, and it is unclear how it is planning on paying for its overheads in the near future. Overall, liabilities stand at $82 mil, with more than $53 mil being long-term debt with a staggering weighted-average interest rate of 11.3%. With a guided adjusted EBITDA in the range of $9.8-10.3 mil for the current fiscal year, and the strong likelihood of that number shrinking for 2020, It is unclear how Apex may be able to stay afloat.

If that is not enough problems, Apex is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq due to its share price having fallen below $1 (Nasdaq seems to be overlooking the company's low market cap of 5.8 mil, which has, for long, been far below Nasdaq's 15 mil requirement). While a reverse-split in late September was enough to bring the company's share price to above $1, it seems unlikely that the $1 price will hold for long. At the time of writing this article, Apex is trading at $1.06. With a significant risk of delisting, investors are likely to shy away from Apex.

Apex Global Brands (APEX), Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) and Iconix Brands Group (ICON) are closely related cousins. They have very similar business models, very similar struggles in the death of the DTR licensing model, and are seeking the same solutions to their problems (improving margins quickly, tackling debt head on by divesting brands or assets, and switching from DTR to wholesale and DTC licenses). Sadly for Apex, I think they are a bit late to the game, and their heavier reliance on DTRs with Sears and Target, two revenue sources now unavailable to them, did not work in their favor.

With a market cap around 5.5 mil, there is, of course, the possibility that a larger licensing company such as Iconix may decide to acquire Apex for its star performers, Cherokee and Hi-Tec. Iconix may have close to 90 mil cash on hand. It is no coincidence that Apex's former chairman, Bob C. Galvin, was hired last year as the CEO of Iconix. With several partners in place internationally, Iconix will be in a much better place to manage Apex's brands. Furthermore, Apex's lease payments and management fees alone take a huge bite out of its cash flow, costs that they could eliminate or reduce significantly under Iconix's management. That being said, if Apex does not survive, the same brands will be available for cheaper to Iconix and Sequential in a bankruptcy court, without a large sum of debt attached to them. Furthermore, both Iconix and Sequential seem quite overwhelmed and understaffed in managing the brands they already have. Do they really need more?

For me, Apex is a clear sell. While I do not sell short, I would encourage readers to sell their existing positions, or if not already invested in APEX, avoid it for the time being. Iconix is a better option for me in this industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ICON over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.