Etsy Is A Strong Buy - Here's Why

A few simple charts show why ETSY is unlikely to stay below its current $5 billion valuation for very long.

Even using conservative assumptions, ETSY could at least double from here in the next five years and currently offers a great margin of safety.

Investment thesis

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares could at least double from their current level in the next five years and present an opportune margin of safety following a massive drawdown of more than 40% from all-time-high.

My reasoning is simple:

Revenue growth is likely to stay above 20% for the foreseeable future, simply by following GMS (Gross Merchandise Sales) growth. Etsy has a proven track record of growing its two-sided marketplace with consistency over the years, both on the buyers' and the sellers' side.

is likely to stay above 20% for the foreseeable future, simply by following GMS (Gross Merchandise Sales) growth. Etsy has a proven track record of growing its two-sided marketplace with consistency over the years, both on the buyers' and the sellers' side. Margins were maintained or improved over the years, showing scalability.

were maintained or improved over the years, showing scalability. Free cash flow has grown by a whopping 275% over the past two years.

has grown by a whopping 275% over the past two years. Yet, valuation is only 23 times trailing free cash flow as of this writing.

is only 23 times trailing free cash flow as of this writing. Management is buying back shares and has a very long-term mindset.

is buying back shares and has a very long-term mindset. TAM (Total Addressable Market) is gigantic, and Etsy is barely touching the surface with an estimated 4% market share in "special" online retail.

Above all else, the consistent operating history of the company since Josh Silverman became CEO in 2017 indicates a high predictability to the story.

By assuming a continued revenue growth around ~20% and continued margin expansion from 22-23% today up to 30% in the next five years, the company could generate more than half a billion in free cash flow in FY25. Needless to say, Etsy would trade at much more than its current $5 billion market cap by then.

I like to invest in businesses that have a strong chance to at least double in the next five years. And I believe ETSY's current setup offers exactly that.

Source

A review of the bear case

Etsy shares have dropped more than 40% from their all-time high, reached earlier in 2019. And even at this level, many investors will point to unattractive traits the company is currently presenting:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Handmade could eat Etsy's lunch.

Etsy is not in a commoditized business. The very nature of its marketplace and products is to empower users to buy or sell uniquely crafted and personalized items. Amazon could certainly grow into a somewhat similar platform over time and manage to gain sellers that are currently active on Etsy. But specialty retail is an extremely fragmented, far from being a winner-takes-all market. At this stage, Amazon Handmade is charging a 15% referral fee. That's three times Etsy's take rate of 5%. This illustrates that Etsy has wiggle room in its pricing and positioning.

Competition is a fact of life in e-commerce nowadays. And Etsy's relatively small market share indicates more room for upside than downside.

Source

Excluding Reverb, Etsy's organic revenue growth is only 28%. The increase in take rate is already one-year old, meaning future growth is likely to slow down year over year.

Sure, Etsy's revenue growth has recently benefited from non-recurring boosts.

First, with its increased take rate from 3.5% to 5% in July 2019. Now that the increased take rate anniversary has passed, revenue growth will be following closely GMV growth.

Second, Etsy recently acquired Reverb, a marketplace focused on musical instruments. This might sound like an artificial way to boost the top line ($6M revenue in Q3 FY19), but musical instruments are a perfect fit for a two-sided marketplace focused on unique, customizable and hard-to-find items. As Reverb gets integrated into the Etsy ecosystem, with best practices in product development and marketing, this should be a great area of growth and prove to be accretive to the top and bottom line.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.9% in Q3 FY19, down 700 bps yoy.

As a long-term investor, I usually find it baffling when Wall Street reacts strongly to a metric moving a few basis points. Analysts update their models, extrapolate, and start assuming the worst or the best depending on how they want to spin the story.

The truth is, it takes a long-term view (in years, rather than months or quarters) to appreciate the ebb and flow of margin and growth rates. Businesses, just like most things in life, don't grow in a straight line up and to the right. Appreciating the organic nature of a business goes a long way.

Trailing PE is 50, showing potential downside if growth takes a toll.

Trailing PE is a very narrow-minded way to look at a company valuation, particularly for a company growing revenue above 30%. At the end of the day, a company's intrinsic value depends on its future earnings and cash flow, and there is no amount of backward-looking metrics that can tell you whether a company is fairly valued or not.

The impressive cash flow story

To be fair, I wouldn't call ETSY "cheap." But with an enterprise value at 23 times free cash flow, this is the cheapest the shares have been in a long time.

The opportunity becomes readily apparent in the next chart. FCF has grown 275% over the past two years. That's a result of strong revenue growth combined with improving margins.

A company that is almost quadrupling its yearly cash flow in two years in obviously doing something right. And those whose have been shareholders all along have done very well (shares are up 144% over the past 24 months).

Data by YCharts

At the end of the day, what drives an investment up and to the right is the performance of the underlying business. And the rise of ETSY's cash flow has been a force to reckon with.

The beautifully consistent operating history

A simple look at Etsy's performance since going public is enough to appreciate the achievement of Josh Silverman as a CEO since 2017.

Data by YCharts

Since going public, Etsy's revenue growth has been consistently above 20%, while EBITDA margin has improved steadily, reaching 19% in the past 12 months. This operating consistency is a topic I originally touched when I reviewed 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years.

Data by YCharts

These improvements are a result of a strong growth on both sides of the marketplace, as illustrated by Q3 FY19 numbers:

45 million active buyers (+19% yoy)

2.6 million active sellers (+30% yoy)

$3.3 billion in GMS (+24% yoy)

And the company is developing the tools to keep growing revenue at a faster pace than GMS, via products like Etsy Plus (a subscription offering that provides sellers with enhanced tools and credits for use on the platform).

Source

Projecting performance and valuation over five years

Let's estimate how Etsy could be valued five years from now. Management has been buying back shares regularly, but I'm going to assume a stable number of shares as a conservative scenario to keep things simple.

Here are my assumptions for a reasonable scenario:

Revenue growth at 18% CAGR (assuming deceleration from the current GMS growth of 24% in Q3 FY19)

(assuming deceleration from the current GMS growth of 24% in Q3 FY19) Adjusted EBITDA margin at ~30% by FY25 (from 22-23% in FY19)

in million Revenue EBITDA FY19E $ 812 $ 183 FY20E $ 958 $ 230 FY21E $ 1,131 $ 288 FY22E $ 1,334 $ 360 FY23E $ 1,574 $ 449 FY25E $ 1,858 $ 557

Source: Estimates from App Economy Insights

With these fairly reasonable assumptions baked in, Etsy would reach an estimated $557 million EBITDA by end of FY25 and would have accumulated close to $2 billion in cash over the years.

Using the current market cap of $5 billion as of this writing, the current valuation is about nine times FY25 estimated adjusted EBITDA.

As a result, I feel confident that Etsy could at least double in valuation from today's price, even assuming it will eventually trade at 15 to 20 times earnings, just like eBay (EBAY) today.

And of course, this scenario could prove conservative, with management buying back shares and/or re-investing in growth initiatives and the network effect at play. There is a good chance that Etsy will do much better than my conservative scenario built here only to illustrate that there is a margin of safety.

Conclusion

Etsy is a strong buy under $5 billion market cap. The few graphs above illustrate the consistency of the company's operating history.

The company is trading at a depressed valuation, at the low-end of the past few years' spectrum, despite its continued strong execution on both ends of its double-sided marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.