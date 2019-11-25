Kinross Gold: The Market Is Not Impressed

KGC may have entered a bearish trend in correlation with the price of gold. I recommend accumulating below $4.

Total Gold production was 608,033 Au Eq. Oz (sold 592,689 Au Eq. Oz) in the third quarter, up 3.7% year over year.

Revenue for the third quarter was $877.1 million, up from $753.9 million in the year-ago quarter and up 4.7% sequentially. It was a strong quarter in terms of revenue.

Source: Kinross Gold

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is one of the top-tier gold mining companies that I am regularly following on Seeking Alpha for many years now.

If we compare Kinross Gold with two other solid miners and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), we can see that KGC has done a reasonably good job and has outperformed GDX by nearly 5% year-to-date which is not the case of Barrick Gold (GOLD). However, Agnico Eagle (AEM) is not up to almost 49%.

Data by YCharts

Note: Van Eck Associates Corp. held an 11.9% stake in the company or 150,346,004 shares, according to Nasdaq.com. It is down 3.77 M shares sequentially.

Looking at the company's assets and the potential of growth that I will explain later, it is natural to consider Kinross Gold as a long-term candidate in the gold mining sector. The stock is likely to be an excellent proxy for gold, and its financial profile makes it safe to hold for an extended period.

However, one crucial negative argument against holding the stock long term is that the company is not paying a dividend. In this top-tier miners category, KGC is one of the rare examples that do not pay a dividend between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Thus, the investing thesis when it comes to gold miners and KGC particularly here is to accumulate the stock on any weakness and use about one-third of your KGC holding to trade the short-term volatility.

The company has suffered a variety of technical issues in the past as well as very recently, and these problems have been the primary focus point that continuously slowed down the stock ascension, quarter after quarter, with recurring waves of pessimism and a period of small rebounds.

With a gold price now between $1,450 and $1,500 per ounce, it is another ball game. Gold miners are delivering free cash flow and can reduce debt. But, in spite of this bullish trend, the price of gold has recently entered a period of consolidation, and after reaching almost $1,550 per ounce, it is trending down. It will have to retrace probably at or below $1,420 per ounce before it stabilizes again. It may even drop below $1,400, in my opinion, and in this case, KGC will likely follow the trend.

On September 30, 2019, the company reported its third-quarter of 2019 results. Gold equivalent attributable production was 608,033 Au Eq. Oz. Below are the details per mine.

Paul Rollison, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our global portfolio performed well, with production and costs in line with our expectations. It was a strong quarter financially. Our adjusted operating cash flow more than doubled over the same period last year, as we captured the benefits of higher gold prices and cost improvements. And we made significant progress on our development projects.

Kinross Gold - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Kinross Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 897.2 775.0 753.9 786.5 786.2 837.8 877.1 Net Income in $ Million 106.1 2.4 -104.4 -27.7 64.7 71.5 60.9 EBITDA $ Million 187.1 241.5 155.6 180.4 276.6 315.8 339.3 EPS diluted in $/share 0.08 0.00 -0.08 -0.02 0.05 0.06 0.05 Operating cash flow in $ Million 293.9 184.5 127.2 183.5 251.6 333.0 231.7 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 246.9 247.1 276.1 273.0 264.8 276.7 265.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 46.6 -62.6 -149.2 -89.5 -13.2 56.3 -33.8 Total Cash $ Million 998 919 470 349 406.9 475.4 358.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,733 1,734 1,734 1,735 1,871 1,891 1,837 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,258.5 1,259.3 1,250.2 1,250.2 1,259.1 1,261.2 1,263.9

Data Source: Company release and Morningstar

Gold Production Details For The Quarter

1 - Total Gold production was 608,033 Au Eq. Oz (sold 592,689 Au Eq. Oz) in the third quarter, up 3.7% year over year.

Operation Highlights around the three primary producing mines:

Source: KGC Presentation

Paracatu, Kupol, and Tasiast represent 62% of the total gold equivalent production in 3Q'19.

The chart below is showing the quarterly production per mine for the last three quarters. Paracatu was back to its average output after a record production previous quarter.

The chart below is interesting. It shows that the AISC (co-product) is now $1,028 per oz, which is high compared to most of the miners of this category at around ~$880 per ounce.

Outlook:

Source: KGC Presentation

Andrea Freeborough, the CFO, said in the conference call:

our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are on track to deliver on our 2019 guidance for production, cost of sales and all-in sustaining costs.

Kinross Gold: Financial Look

1 - Revenues were $877.1 million in 3Q'19

Revenue for the third quarter was $877.1 million, up from $753.9 million in the year-ago quarter and up 4.7% sequentially. It was a strong quarter in terms of revenues due to high commodity prices.

Kinross adjusted net earnings increased to $104 million for the quarter or $0.08 per share compared with a net loss of $48 million or $0.04 per share for the third quarter of 2018. In the press release:

During the quarter, we announced we were proceeding with the Tasiast 24k project and the acquisition of the Chulbatkan project, two exciting opportunities that are expected to add significant value to our Company. Tasiast 24k is expected to generate strong free cash flow, attractive returns and further unlock the mine's substantial value, while Chulbatkan adds a high-quality asset with upside potential to our project pipeline.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $33.8 million in 3Q'19

Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It is an essential financial gauge that describes perfectly the business model, in my opinion.

Yearly free cash flow is a loss of $80.2 million. The company had a loss of $33.8 million in 3Q'19.

The company's CapEx has been significant since early 2018 and is taking a toll on the company results. The free cash flow loss this quarter is a disappointment, and I guess shareholders will need more patience.

The Tasiast project is what has affected most of the company's free cash flow. However, Phase I is now delivering healthy gold production, and Kinross is now focusing on Tasiast 24k.

Source: KGC Presentation

3 - Net Debt and liquidity

The net debt is now $1,479 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.33x, which is a good ratio. It means that the company will take less than two years to pay off the debt based on the EBITDA generated.

One immediate issue visible in the graph above is that Kinross Gold has used a large part of its total cash while keeping long-term debt at the same level. It is a concerning trend that may accelerate with the next $300 million financings in progress.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $358 million and total liquidity of approximately $1.8 billion on September 30, 2019, with no debt maturities until 9/2021.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold is not my favorite in this category, but I recognize that the company is decisively performing for a better future. Unfortunately, investing in the future means spending, and the market sees a lot of cash floating around and negative free cash flow as a result, while the price of gold has reached a multi-year record this quarter. It is what probably triggered the "sell on the news" we have seen on November 7.

The company announced that it has agreed to acquire a new project called the Chulbatkan project in Russia, which seems very exciting, with an initial CapEx of $500 million.

Source: Presentation.

Technical Analysis

KGC if forming a descending wedge pattern with line support between $3.90 and $3.95 and line resistance around $4.35 and $4.40. I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation, and I am perplexed about what means the few lines indicated in the chart above.

The trading short-term strategy is quite simple and is primarily related to the price of gold.

Because I believe the price of gold has entered an intermediate bearish trend that may push gold to a low of $1,420 or lower, the immediate strategy is to sell on any uptick about one-third of your position assuming a profit.

The nearest resistance is at ~$4.40, and I recommend selling gradually at this level. Conversely, I recommend buying and accumulating slowly, starting at $4. If the price of gold turns bearish, the next lower support is $3.65. Looking at the price of gold, I believe KGC will likely re-test this lower support.

On the other hand, if the price of gold turns bullish and trade at $1,500 or above, I see KGC crossing its resistance and retest $5.00.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.