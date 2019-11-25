Liberty SiriusXM: Buybacks Could Catalyze A Narrowing Of The NAV Discount

But there are more ways to win in LSXMA/K now that Liberty is focused on addressing the Sirius XM tracker discount.

Liberty Sirius XM (LSXMK) shares have moved to very palatable valuations in the aftermath of the underlying Sirius XM's (SIRI) acquisition of Pandora. The satellite radio business now trades at a more reasonable valuation (around 15x cash flow; cheaper via LSXMA/K), presenting investors an excellent opportunity to buy into the Sirus XM story via the Liberty tracker, which is currently valued at a hefty discount (around 30% by my estimates). Liberty has also begun to take notice. At its latest investor day, management announced a number of key initiatives, including a $1 billion addition to the repurchase authorization, and by utilizing the Formula One tracker (FWON) to repurchase LSXMA/K shares.

The fact that Liberty has begun to address the discount actively is a positive sign and serves as a much-needed catalyst to finally narrow the discount. There are many ways for investors to win by investing in the Sirius XM trackers. Not only can they benefit from the underlying compounding potential of Sirius XM, but they can also gain from an eventual unwinding of the tracking stock discount.

Sirius XM Is Here to Stay

Though many doubt satellite radio's (and by extension, Sirius XM's) staying power, subscriber metrics tell a different story. SIRI has guided toward an additional 1,000 self-pay subs for 2019, which would bring total self-pay subs to ~30 million.

Source: Sirius XM Historical Filings

Also impressive is that the company has maintained its growth trajectory despite the natural churn, which occurs when its installed base ages. The real implication of this development is that Sirius XM's subscriber funnel may be stronger today than it ever was, especially considering the way it has managed to grow through the cycles. Sirius' ability to monetize its subscriber base has driven consistent EBITDA growth over the last few years.

Source: Sirius XM Historical Filings; EBITDA numbers adjusted for one-time gains/losses and share-based compensation

Furthermore, its acquisition of Pandora has also proven to be prescient as performance thus far, has been surprisingly strong. Engagement numbers are up, listening hour per user rose for the second consecutive quarter at ~19 hours.

Source: Liberty Investor Day Slides

Monetization rates have also been promising, with per-member rates increasing by 9.6% YoY to $85.33. The company attributes this to strong advertising demand for Pandora's capabilities in audio.

Source: Pandora/Sirius XM Historical Filings, Quarterly Transcript

Pandora continues to be focused on improving content, such as the deals with Drake and Marvel, and overall user experience, providing substantial growth opportunities for Pandora in the long run.

Current Status of the Buyback

Liberty slowed down its rate of stock buyback during the third quarter of 2019, buying back a total of $464 million of Sirius XM stock, bringing its total YTD capital return (including dividends) to $2.2 billion. As a result, it has scaled back its overall target to ~$2.4 billion.

Source: Liberty Investor Day Slides

Assuming management continues on its current run rate, we could see c.30% of the pro forma float and c.7% of SIRI market cap retired. Note, however, that this estimate is on the conservative side. Liberty's overall ownership stake in SiriusXM is now over 70%; crossing the 80%/90% threshold would inch Liberty closer toward consolidation, given the tax benefits.

More Ways to Win Via the Liberty Tracker

Though SIRI trades reasonably at 15x cash flow, I think the opportunity lies in the Liberty tracker, especially now that Liberty is actively focused on narrowing the discount. At its investor day, Liberty announced that its Formula One tracker (FWON) will now purchase LSXMA/K shares at the current c.30% NAV discount.

Source: Liberty Investor Day Slides

Liberty has also upped the repurchase authorization available to its trackers by $1 billion (bringing the total to $1.4 billion available).

Source: Liberty Investor Day Slides

The repurchase angle is essential as one of the key differences between the Liberty trackers and the underlying Sirius XM shares is the share repurchase program at SIRI. The repurchase rate has increased since 2018, from ~$309 million in Q1 2018 to a peak of $898 million in Q2 2019. The cumulative repurchases for 2019 are set to hit ~$2.3 billion.

Source: Sirius XM Historical Filings

By comparison, the Liberty Sirius XM tracker has a smaller repurchase ~$0.4 billion authorization at present and does not directly benefit from the SIRI repurchases. Liberty's decision to up its buyback authorization by an additional $1 billion should catalyze a tighter discount.

Now, assuming SIRI at $7/share, and adding the implied cap to a) the IHRT stake, b) attributable cash and debt, and c) AFS investments, a target tracker discount of 10% would yield a $61 per share target (c.28% upside). This does not include the compounding potential of the underlying SIRI shares, as I believe the company has ample room for FCF expansion.

= SIRI value 22,135 + Attributed cash 21 + IHRT equity stake 104 + AFS investments 0 - Long-term debt 875 = NAV 21,385 / Shares 318 = NAV per share 67.35 x (1-discount) 90% = LSXMA Target Price 61

Estimates based on Sirius XM filings, Liberty Sirius XM filings

The key downside risk to the thesis stems from any unforeseen technical dislocations in LSXMK driven by changes in SIRI buybacks or other strategic actions by major shareholders such as Liberty and Berkshire. Note that the tracking stocks are relatively illiquid compared to underlying SIRI shares. Alternatively, changes in the competitive intensity or industry regulation within audio streaming could affect content costs, though Sirius' music rights costs are fixed to 2020. Finally, changes in the broader auto industry trends could affect Sirius XM's ability to grow its installed base.

Conclusion

Sirius XM has defied the bear case by continuing to compound EBITDA at impressive rates, which has filtered through to impressive FCF generation off its captive installed base. The legacy business of satellite radio is not going away anytime soon and should continue to perform well for the foreseeable future, though the integration of the Pandora acquisition could also provide for incremental growth outside of the motor vehicle. Since the Pandora acquisition close, SIRI valuations have moved lower along with the Liberty tracker, both of which present an excellent opportunity for investors. I'd favor buying into the tracker (LSXMA/LSXMK) to capture additional upside from the discount while reaping the steady compounding benefits of the underlying SIRI shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LSXMK, LSXMA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.