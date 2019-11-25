Amgen Inc: Taking Patent Dynamics Into Account

AMGN’s patent activity/dynamics with patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with competitors and stock price.

We present here an analysis of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) based on its patent activity and combined with writer's technical analysis.

Please see Innovalpha's previous articles in order to understand the methodology used.

An important takeaway is that the number of patents held by a company is not relevant, what matters is PCT patent dynamics for outperfomance.

Five factors are taken into account in order to reach a conclusion:

company’s actual patent value scores,

company’s historical patent profiles in relation to its stock price with trend & gap analysis,

trends in patent activity in other regions,

comparison with competitors (is the company an outlier or not), and

company’s technical analysis.

Analysis of Amgen Inc.

Figure 1 illustrates AMGN’s scorecard and displays the usual patent scores (patent index, grade, patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores).

AMGN displays overall very good scores, in particular for risk and value scores with values of 86.1 and 42, respectively. However, the patent disruptive score is not very good with a value of 16. All of them have been increasing for the past 2 years indicating bullish future outlook.

The company displays a high overall patent score taking into account patent value, patent risk and patent disruptive scores. This is an indication of recent intense innovation activity. The overall patent score of 144.1 is very good, which is above average as it ranks AMGN 2nd out of 533 industry competitors. The company is in Grade B, a very good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade). Investors shall definitively consider this company for further analysis.

Based on the historical data used, AMGN is considered a mid-stage company that is disruptive, with growth as well as secure innovation star. It also indicates that AMGN is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

in 8th position for its patent index, in 2nd position for its patent value score, and in 6th position for its patent disruptive score, in 2nd position for its overall score, as well as in 7th position for its patent risk score.

A continuous increase can be seen for the minimum scores in the past 2 years indicating even greater future potential.

Figure 1 – Amgen Inc. SCORECARD – Source Innovalpha

Figure 2 displays a summary view of AMGN scores.

Figure 2 – AMGN portfolio view – Source Innovalpha

Figure 3 displays AMGN’s patent index and stock price over time. Since reaching a 5-ear low in the middle of 2017, the patent index has been trending higher ever since. This has, however, not been reflected in the stock price as it has been trading around 180-200 USD range during the same time period. This leads to believe that overall there is not much correlation between the price of AMGN and patent index movements.

For the past few months, an increase in the stock price was seen and it has closed the gap with PI, indicating that the stock is close to its fundamental value; however, the PI keeps trending higher.

Figure 3 – AMGN’s patent index and stock price over time – Source Innovalpha

Currently, the price is seemingly close to its fundamental value, indicated by PI; however, the bullish trend in PI continues for the past 2 years.

Figure 4 shows AMGN’s overall patent score and its stock price over time, Figure 5 its patent value score and stock price over time, and Figure 6 its patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs are very similar with a steady uptrend for the past 1.5-2 years.

A decorrelation between the stock price and the patent value score is identified since Q4 of 2018 as the value score kept increasing while the stock price declined to around 170 USD. Since then, in the second half of 2019, a recovery in the price of AMGN is seen while the value score remained flat, which allowed for the gap between them to be closed and indicates that the company is close to its fundamental value as of now.

Figure 4 – AMGN’s overall patent score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 5 shows the correlation between AMGN’s patent value score and its stock price over time. A higher correlation is expected between stock price and patent value score in view of the way it is computed. A decorrelation is nonetheless identified since Q4 of 2018 representing possibly a buying opportunity, however, in the past months the gap has been closed once gain as the stock price rallied.

Figure 5 – AMGN’s patent value score over time – Source Innovalpha

Figure 6 – AMGN’s patent disruptive score over time – Source Innovalpha

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) indicates that AMGN's principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: USA, European Union, Australia, PCT Countries, as well as Brazil, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Singapore and India, see Figure 7.

During 2017 and 2018, no activity can be seen in India; however, it has returned in 2019. Additionally, strange is no activity in China in 2018 and 2016, and in 2017, a large increase in patents filed can be seen in Brazil.

Overall, AMGN has a very diverse portfolio of patents filed around the world and indicates a good diversification that reduces risk. Further, activity in principal markets (USA, Europe) has also increased since 2018 (which followed a substantial decrease).

In terms of the various classes under which AMGN filed patent applications, the top three classes have remained pretty much constant throughout the 5-year period. An overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under C07K - (peptides) followed by A61k – (preparations for medical purposes) and A61P – (specific therapeutic activity of chemical compounds or medicinal preparations).

Rest of the classes with medium activity have also not changed much throughout the years and indicates a stable focus in the areas that the company operates.

Figure 7 – Top patent applications by region/country for AMGN since 2015 – Source WIPO

Figure 8 is a standard bubble chart showing Amgen Inc. in relation to its competitors. AMGN can be seen slightly to the right, with overall patent score on the Y axis and patent index on the X axis (in all the bubble charts below the size of bubble is proportional to the PI index). It shows us that AMGN has decent performance; however, it is not by any means an incredible outlier and therefore does not indicate a clear buy. However, it's not the size of the patent portfolio that is important (patent index), but the patent dynamics notably captured by the patent value.

Figure 8 - AMGN with overall patent score vs patent index – Source Innovalpha

Figure 9 also displays AMGN nearly as outlier on the right. Overall patent score is on the y axis and patent value score on the x axis and confirms a good investment opportunity.

Figure 9 - AMGN with overall patent score vs patent value score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 10 displays patent score on the y axis and disruptive score on the x axis with AMGN being one of the leaders once again.

Figure 10 – AMGN with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score – Source Innovalpha

Figure 11 displays overall patent score on the y axis and risk score on the x axis. Here, AMGN appears on the far right; however, not as a clear outlier meaning a slightly bullish rating for the stock.

Figure 11 – AMGN with overall patent score vs patent risk score – Source Innovalpha

Finally, Figure 12 shows us a long-term technical analysis of AMGN. The major trend is still bullish as the price keeps setting higher highs and lows in a clear way.

As of now, the price has gained 475.23% from the low of 39.16 USD to the current high of 225.26 USD after the consolidation around 40-80 USD from 2000 until 2012 was ended as the price found support around 200-month moving average green line and started trending higher in the end of 2011. For the past few years, however, the price has been trading in an increasingly volatile moves both to the upside and downside and could potentially be an early warning for the trend coming to an end, similarly as in the period between 2000-2002, which led to a considerable move to the downside.

Considering this, based on technical analysis, we give AMGN a neutral rating as more upside is likely; however, the trend does show some signs of potential slowdown with the increased volatility.

Figure 12 – Technical analysis of AMGN – Source TradingView

Conclusion

AMGN displays impressive patent dynamics with 3.5 stars in patent risk score, 2.5 stars in value score, and a decent 2 stars in the disruptive score which ranks AMGN relatively high among competitors for all of the scores indicating a buy.

AMGN appears to be one of industry leaders; however, not a clear outlier, indicating a slight buy.

Based on AMGN’s historical patent profiles, investors should hold AMGN as the patent value and disruptive scores show continuous increase. However, there's no positive gap in relation to the stock price, so not an undervalued price for the company, indicating a neutral rating.

Patent activity in countries like the USA and Europe is increasing again in line with PCT dynamics, which is positive.

Technical analysis indicates a neutral rating.

Therefore, overall rating for AMGN is slightly bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this document is given for indicative purposes only. Innovalpha Sàrl provides no assurance as to its completeness or accuracy nor the reasonableness of the conclusions based upon such information. This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of an investment program or of any one or more of the models mentioned in the document. There is no assurance that the models investment objectives will be achieved and investment results may vary significantly over time. Past performance should not be construed as a guide to future performance. The content of this document is subject to change without prior notification. All information and data presented in this document is for informational purpose only and should not be reproduced, distributed nor used without prior written authorization of Innovalpha Sàrl.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) bears no responsibility for the integrity or accuracy of the data contained herein, in particular due, but not limited, to any deletion, manipulation, or reformatting of data that may have occurred beyond its control.