DMO's Proxy Could Spell Trouble For Your Investment

If they vote to perpetuate the fund, then the distribution could be cut by a decent amount.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Oct. 29. All data herein is from then unless otherwise stated).

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity (DMO)

This fund is very similar to the PIMCO twins of (PCI) and (PDI) in its focus of non-agency mortgage backed securities. However, it's even more of a pure-play and less "black boxy" than PIMCO given less reliance on the swap and option overlays. More than 72% of the fund is invested in some type of non-agency MBS with another 15% in commercial mortgage backed and 10.5% in asset-backed (much of which are floating rate mortgages).

The fund is a term trust meaning it will self liquidate on March 1, 2022, or just over two years from now. This is a key factor when investing in this fund.

Fund Characteristics

Total Assets: $304M

Distribution Yield: 9.9%

Weighted Average Life: 8.4 years

Duration: 5.26 years

Premium: 9.2%

Leverage: 32.2%

The Portfolio

The chart below shows a basic overview of the portfolio. As noted above, nearly all of the holdings are in the mortgage area with the majority being residential mortgage backed securities.

(Source: DMO Fact Sheet)

Most of the fund is held in "not rated" debt - more than 59%. Another significant amount is held in CCC or below - 32.3% of the fund. That is clearly misleading as this is a hangover from the Financial Crisis. Since the fund holds mostly legacy residential MBS, those subprime loans that were issued prior to the financial crisis, many of them have either had their ratings pulled, were never rated in the first place, or were "downgraded" to a junk rating.

If most of these loans were rated again today, they would likely be rated investment grade with many in the AA or even AAA rating. These borrowers are not in the same position that they were in 2007. Most have been paying their mortgage on time for the last 10 years-plus, eating away at the principal. In addition, home prices virtually everywhere in the country are up significantly from that time, providing an addition equity cushion.

Performance

Performance has been a bit under-the-radar with the NAV total return matching that of PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI). In fact, after the little misstep at PIMCO with their Argentina issue in early August, DMO's performance has now surpassed that of PDI cumulatively over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Shorter term, price performance has been spectacular with the one-year total return of almost 17% compared to 12.2% for the NAV. This compares to 5.93% for PDI on NAV and 9.79% for open-end fund AlphaCentric Opps (IOFIX).

Data by YCharts

The Distribution

The current yield looks very attractive at 10% (despite a nearly 10% premium to NAV). That yield is likely producing some extra demand by investors who think that the distribution is earned. However, given the term trust structure, the fund had begun paying out some gains - part of the wind-down process for the liquidation of the fund. In the latest 19a for 2018, the fund paid out $3.76 in total distributions or 17% of the current price and 19% of the NAV.

Unlike PDI, DMO would not typically pay out a special distribution at the end of the year. The special distribution comes out of the undistributed net investment income. Think of it this way, a fund holds a bunch of bonds that pay semi-annual interest (usually). If the bond fund produces $1,000,000 in interest each year, but the fund only pays out to shareholders $750,000 in distributions, UNII is $250,000. That's distributions that are owed to you that they are supposed to pay or pay an excise tax on it each year.

In the last couple of years, they have begun paying out that excess net investment income that was not paid out to shareholders. Of that $3.76 in distributions paid, $1.49 was a special distribution. In the last six months, the fund paid more than $185,000 in excise taxes on that unpaid net investment income. Here's the note in the latest report:

Management has analyzed the Fund’s tax positions taken on income tax returns for all open tax years and has concluded that as of Dec. 31, 2018, no provision for income tax is required in the Fund’s financial statements. The Fund’s federal and state income and Federal excise tax returns for tax years for which the applicable statutes of limitations have not expired are subject to examination by the Internal Revenue Service and state departments of revenue.

The chart below is from the latest N_CSR, semi annual report:

The regular distribution payment has been trimmed a few times in the last year going from $0.20 per share per month to the current $0.175. The 19a shows a significant amount of the distribution coming from long-term gains. Remember, the fund bought these securities at a deep discount launching at the perfect time in February 2010, the bottom of the housing sector.

The Term Trust

Often, we look at term trusts (which liquidate at a certain point in the future but NOT a defined price) as a means of generating some return "tailwind" from the discount tightening. For instance, if a fund is trading at a -6% discount and will liquidate in three years, you are getting a 2% per year tailwind or kicker to the yield that the fund pays out- a total return play.

In the case of DMO, the fund is trading at a decent premium. So that tailwind becomes a headwind to your total return calculation. The 9% premium to NAV means that your return will be ~9% less as the fund pays you out at that NAV on the liquidation date (March 2022). That implies an approximate 4.1% headwind per year for the next 2.4 years.

On Sept. 26, Western sent out a proxy notice to shareholders for their Special Meeting on Nov. 22. In the notice, the first question slated on the agenda was:

A proposal to convert the Fund to a perpetual fund by (1) amending the Fund’s articles of incorporation (the “Charter”) to eliminate the Fund’s term, which is currently scheduled to end at the close of business on March 1, 2022 (the “Term Date”), and (2) eliminating the Fund’s fundamental policy to liquidate on or about March 1, 2022 (the “Proposal”); and

This proxy will go out to shareholders of record as of Sept. 6. If the fund changes from a term trust to a perpetual trust, they will likely cut the distribution as it would mean that they would no longer be in "wind down" mode. Instead, they are likely to cease selling securities and producing gains along with reinvesting matured securities into new positions. They also have more than $7M of short-term investments that are likely to be deployed as well.

The distribution could be cut significantly, perhaps by as much as 25%. In the last year, 78.4% of the distribution was income production with the rest being some sort of capital gain. If the fund were to eliminate all but the income production, it would equate to about a 22% cut to the payout. There are many factors that need to be considered including the excise taxes and whether they would pay out the UNII as well as the current environment for re-ramping up the fund.

Lots of moving parts but I do think they cut if they vote to perpetuate.

The question is, will that vote pass? Hard to know. Only 11% of the shareholder base is classified as institutional. Those investors do tend to vote their proxy cards.

The other question is, should you vote for the perpetual trust format or keep the current liquidation date?

If you are a current shareholder, your choice to keep the fund in existence and possibly take a distribution cut, or keep the current liquidation trust and get back NAV on March 1, 2022, but suffer that 9% headwind we discussed earlier.

Update: On Nov. 25, the fund sent out an announcement that the special meeting was adjourned until Dec. 13 to allow them more time to get more proxies submitted.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: DMO) announced on Friday, November 22, 2019 that the Fund’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) was adjourned until December 13, 2019 to permit further solicitation of proxies. The adjournment will give stockholders an additional opportunity to consider the matter being voted on and to exercise their voting rights. The Meeting will be reconvened on December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the offices of Legg Mason at 620 Eighth Avenue (at 41st Street), 49th Floor, New York, New York.

Concluding Thoughts

I still own some shares and will likely keep them for the time being. But my strategy may be to sell the shares at or near the shareholder meeting at a 10%-plus premium and then buy it back if/when we know for sure the outcome of that vote. Given recent trends in proxy voting, I think Western has a very high hurdle in getting the vote outcome that they want.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Without the term trust (liquidation) hanging over the fund like the sword of Damocles, it's possible that the fund's premium moves back up to those mid-20% levels. After all, if the fund had no liquidation headwind and the distribution was maintained, it would be highly competitive with a fund like PDI. However, I don't think the probability of it going perpetual AND maintaining the distribution is very good.

Investors today are a bit between a rock and a hard place. There are no good solid options here as I give the best case scenario (no distribution cut, goes perpetual) as a very low probability outcome (probably less than 15%). As I noted, I would prefer this fund stick around. Good funds from good sponsors like Western will be missed for a short-term gain.

The most probable result is that the fund perpetuates (does not liquidate) but the distribution is cut. The current yield of 8.48% consists of a significant amount of non-NII (net investment income) production. In the most recent section 19a the $0.15 per common payout was made of $0.03447 of ROC (return of capital). The balance came from UNII (undistributed net investment income).

In 2018, the fund paid $0.7752 in income distributions, $0.2214 in short-term capital gains, and $0.484 in long-term capital gains. Ordinary dividends were $0.996 (plus the $0.4841 L-T cap gains payments) for $1.4807. If we think that the fund is going perpetual, they would likely stop paying the long-term capital gains since that was likely part of their wind-down program. We would expect at least that portion of the payment would be eliminated.

My best guess is that the distribution would be trimmed down to $0.10 - $0.13 per share per month implying a 6.5% distribution yield at the midpoint. That could send the shares to a discount to make it more competitive with other non-agency MBS focused funds.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.