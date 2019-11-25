CRISPR: On The Cusp Of Aggressive Growth

For patients suffering from sickle cell disease, there is a substantial increase in both fetal and total hemoglobin. As such, the patient is nearly disease-free.

At the nine months follow up, the patient afflicted by beta-thalassemia remarkably enjoyed a 99.8% increase in fetal hemoglobin. The patients are essentially cured and thereby remain symptom-free.

In bioscience investing, you can be an intelligent investor while suffering significant losses. The culprit is the extreme volatility of the sector. To tame that beast, you need to have a strong stomach, coupled with market intelligence. If you can conquer the said volatility, you'll enjoy lucrative profits in this niche. A prime example that epitomizes the aforesaid phenomenon is CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP).

Two years ago, CRISPR was a controversial topic in medicine due to debates regarding the safety of its gene-editing platform coined CRISPR/Cas9. Despite market concerns, I've been adamantly convinced of its efficacy and safety. As such, I've recommended IBI members to build shares over the years. Fast forward today, the stock delivered 281.4% returns for members. The mega-profits arise from the continuing fundamental developments. For instance, the latest catalyst is the strong interim data release for the lead franchise which catapulted the stock to a new high. In this article, I'll present a fundamental update on CRISPR and provide my expectations for this stellar growth equity.

Figure 1: CRISPR chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the next section. Headquartered in Switzerland, CRISPR is focused on the development and commercialization of gene-based therapies to fill the strong unmet needs in conditions relating to blood, immuno-oncology, and regenerative medicine. Leveraging the premier gene-editing platform dubbed CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR is advancing a highly promising portfolio of gene-editing drugs and CAR-Ts as shown below.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: CRISPR)

In my experience, a bioscience company with promising technology usually attracts a partner. As a testament to its quality, CRISPR secured an elite partner, i.e. Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX). Though the partners are tinkering with other CRISPR/Cas9 medicines, the crown jewel development is CTX-001. As a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing drug, CTX-001 is designed to treat the blood disorders, beta-thalassemia ("BT") and sickle cell disease ("SCD").

Road To Clinical Advancement

If you've been following my bioscience coverage, you'd probably notice that CRISPR is one of my most favorite cell-based therapy stocks. Now don't get me wrong, I'm neither falling in love with CRISPR nor any equity. In my view, it's a terrible thing to fall in love with any ticker. When you fell in love with your investment, you'd stop looking at its fundamental developments with critical eyes. As love is blind, you'd take whatever the management said to heart and thereby became oblivious to crucial changes.

Now my history with CRISPR dated back to 2017 when I initiated coverage. During the time, the company has not commenced CTX-001's Phase 1/2 trials. And, there were significant market debates and concerns about whether CRSPR/Cas9 or Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN) is the best gene-editing system.

As you know, hindsight is always 20/20. However, you won't procure any money by making a decision based on hindsight. As I researched this thesis, I realized that CRISPR/Cas9 is utilized by bacteria for millions of years, as a way to defend against viral invasion. After countless years of fine-tuning by Mother Nature, wouldn't you expect this system to be nearly perfected? You might think otherwise, but I strongly believe that Mother Nature has the best machinery. After all, any weakness is eliminated through evolution over time.

That is to say, CRISPR/Cas9 triumphed the survival of the fittest battles. As such, my instinct told me that the company is onto something. If you notice, I used the word "nearly perfected." That's because there is no such thing as perfection. We can only hope for the very best. After I carefully reviewed the available data via "molecule analysis," a technique I honed in at Columbia University, it became a no-brainer for me that CRISPR/Cas9 is better than ZFN.

And as it turned out, CRISPR/Cas9 proved more efficacious than ZFN of Sangamo (NASDAQ:SGMO). Moreover, safety concerns were later abated.

Today, I feel even more confident in CRISPR/Cas9 because the company reported stellar interim data for the Phase 1/2 trials of CTX-001. At the most recent follow-up, two patients treated with CTX-001 demonstrated phenomenal efficacy and excellent safety like they're cured!

In other words, the patients with BT showed a 99.8% increase in fetal hemoglobin (HbF) nine months after CTX-011 treatment. Hence, the robust HbF increase indicates that the HbF gene transferred was successful. Of note, patients afflicted by BT have red blood cells ("RBCs") that are defective. Consequently, defective RBCs cannot carry enough oxygen. Instead of patching up symptoms due to a lack of oxygen, it's ingenious for CRISPR to boost the oxygen-carrying capacity of these RBCs by raising the HbF level. Now as the patient's HbF is increased to 10.1g/dL, it's spaghetti to sauce that the disease symptoms are alleviated.

Similarly, the patient having SCD enjoyed a spectacular 46.6% HbF elevation. Again, patients with SCD suffer from inadequate oxygenation due to their "sickle-shape" RBCs. The oxygen deficiency tends to occur during physiologic stress like a cold. By raising the HbF level, the patient's oxygen-carrying capacity is improved.

At the four-month follow-up, the treated patient's total Hb reached a near-normal level of 11.3g/dL. And, this Hb normalization prevents the disease symptoms. In other words, the patient no longer suffers from the dreaded vaso-occlusive crisis associated with SCD.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q 2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, CRISPR procured $211.9M in revenues compared to $0.6M for the same period a year prior. The substantial growth relates to the payment realized from the Vertex partnership. That aside, let's assess other meaningful metrics.

Notably, the research and development (R&D) commitment for the respective periods registered at $57.2M and $39.8M. I view the 43.7% year-over-year (YOY) R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to get its fruits.

Additionally, there were $138.4M ($2.52 per share) net income versus $50.7M ($1.07 per share) decline for last year. The robust bottom-line improvement is realized from Vertex collaboration. Specifically, CRISPR enjoyed positive earning because of payment from Vertex.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: CRISPR)

Of the balance sheet, there were $629.7M in cash compared to $472.9M for 2Q2019. Since the stock is trading high, CRISPR strategically issued 4.25M shares with the 30 days option for the underwriter to pick up another 637.5K shares.

Based on the $68.46 closing price today, I estimated that the offering should generate approximately $290M capital. Hence, I raised the current cash position to $920.6M. Against the $72.7M quarterly OpEx rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 3Q 2022 before the need for another offering.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for CRISPR is if CTX-001 can generate positive advanced data for the Phase 1/2 trials in the future. Though the early results are highly promising, there is no guarantee that future data will be similar.

As I believe there is a 65% chance of a positive clinical outcome for CTX-001, I correspondingly ascribed a 35% risk. That aside, there is the concern that other assets might generate subpar results. In the case of bad data, the stock will likely tumble over 50% and vice versa.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on CRISPR with the five out of five stars rating. As a top-notch gene-editing company, CRISPR Therapeutics is brewing silver bullets for dreaded diseases. Powering by significant fundamentals development, I see a clear runway to the Promised Land of mega-profits for CRISPR shareholders. The strong preliminary data of CTX-001 is just a glimpse of more positive results to come. CTX-001 will cut into the $12.6B blood disorders niche. That aside, I believe the Vertex collaboration will bear fruit. As more positive news rolls in, I expect CRISPR to rally going into 2020 and beyond.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold is ultimately yours to make. In my view, if you enjoyed sizable gains in CRISPR, you should take some profits off the table while keeping the rest of your shares to ride further upsides. If you encountered a small gain (says less than 25%), I'd either keep the shares "as is" or adding more. And if you're considering the stock, now is an excellent opportunity to buy due to the strong data.

Last but not least, I previously stated that "despite periodic negative news flow about gene-editing, the future for gene-based medicine is brighter than ever. Don't let Mr. Market scare you out of this volatile yet highly profitable sector." If you were not phased out, you'd enjoy huge profits. Looking ahead, I hold the same view.

