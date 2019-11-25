Technically Speaking (11/25): Small-Caps Make Important Moves, Tech And Financials Moving Higher

Is China going to change its intellectual property policies? A new set of guidelines may indicate they are (emphasis added):

The general offices of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council have jointly issued a directive calling for intensified protection of intellectual property rights (IPR). Titled "The Guideline on Strengthening Intellectual Property Rights Protection," the document aims to implement decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on stepping up IPR protection and improve related systems and mechanisms. "Strengthening IPR protection is the most important content of improving the IPR protection system and also the biggest incentive to boost China's economic competitiveness," reads the document.

As with all things involving a government, the devil will be not only in the details but in the implementation. For example, the release lays out a set of future guideposts. The government could get a beneficial trade deal with the US now, based on the country's future promises, and then slow-walk the implementation of the terms and conditions. Still, it's a very good sign from the Chinese government.

The OECD's latest global economic outlook warns of slower growth (emphasis added):

Two years of escalating conflict over tariffs, principally between the US and China, has hit trade, is undermining business investment and is putting jobs at risk. Although household spending has been holding up, signs of it weakening are emerging. Car sales have declined sharply over the past year.

While it's taken several years for the full impact of the US-China trade war to hit, it's now deeply embedded in the global slowdown. Manufacturing PMIs are lower, trade is down, and business is only investing in what is absolutely necessary. But that's not all:

While the fragility of the world economy can be blamed in large part on deliberate policy decisions, it also reflects deeper, structural changes, says the Outlook. Digitalisation is transforming business models while climate and demographic changes are already disrupting existing patterns of activity. China, meanwhile, is rebalancing away from a reliance on exports and manufacturing towards consumption and services.

While the rise of coding and AI have increased tech sector jobs, it's starting to cannibalize other sectors. Climate change will force either inland migration or a large infrastructure build for cities, while the aging populations in Japan, the US, and the EU are lowering overall demand. China's numbers have been grinding lower not only because of its changing economic growth models but also because the country is making the transition from an emerging to developed economy. Separately, any one of these would be an economic challenge. Combined, they will have a profound impact that must be dealt with.

The energy sector isn't doing well: The XLE (lower row, second from left) is meandering between 56 and 62 with prices fluctuating around the 20 and 50-day EMAs. Oilfield services (top row, far right) and exploration (lower row, far right) are both near 6-month lows. Small-cap energy companies (top row, second from right) are also at low, 6-month levels, as is the XLE/SPY ratio (lower row, second from right). The only ETF doing well is FAN (top row, far left).

Let's take a look at today's markets: This is a great way to start the week. Small-caps led the market higher: micros were up 2.24% while small-caps gained 2.13%. Larger-cap indexes also rose: the QQQ advanced 1.19%. Even the Treasury market got in the act, with the entire curve gaining a bit. Sector performance was bullish as well. 9/10 sectors rose; three of the top four positions were occupied by aggressive sectors (technology, consumer discretionary, and industrials). Defensive sectors mostly gained (utilities were the exception) but were up more modestly.

Today, there were some key technical developments. Small-caps printed a strong bar on heavy volume that pushed through resistance. Prices are now at a 6-month high. Micro-caps gained as well. Notice the really large volume spike today, indicating traders were eager to bid up shares.

In the shorter time frames, aggressive sectors are still moving higher. Financials have risen about 2% over the last four days, printing a solid uptrend. Communication services are up as well; this ETF is also in a nice, short-term trend. Industrials gapped higher at today's open and then continued to move higher throughout the session. Prices stabilized in the late AM just below 50-day highs. The tech sector had the most pronounced upswing today. Notice the size of the gap at the opening along with the continued rally throughout the day.

At the same time, two defensive sectors are still weak in the 5-day time frame: Consumer staples are moving lower. Today, prices trended lower at the opening -- the exact opposite of the broader market. They rebounded with the averages in the late AM. Real estate advanced at the open but quickly fell back, trending sideways for the remainder of the session.

This was a good day for the markets. Small-caps rallied strongly, moving through key resistance levels with strong volume. More aggressive sectors are sending the markets higher. Overall, things are looking positive in this holiday-shortened week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.