Ocado: In A Gold Rush, The Money's In Selling Shovels

There's a good chance of a substantial re-rating of the stock into what it actually is now, a tech company.

It has just sold 50% of this business to Marks & Spencer and will concentrate now on selling the technological solutions to other grocers.

Online groceries

It seems quite clear and obvious that online sales of groceries are going to continue to rise strongly over the years. As with other bricks and mortar retail, it's just a technological shift that's going to happen.

The problem with this is that it's obvious to everyone therefore capital and competition has flooded into the sector. We have both the online companies - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) obviously - and the traditional grocers - Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF), Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSNSF) and so on - competing. Plus, whatever it is that Uber decides to do in the space and so on.

The thing we know about highly competitive markets is that there's very little profit to be had. That's just what competition does.

Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF) started out to be a purely online grocer. They've now switched track and are positioning themselves as the go-to provider of the technology to be an online grocer. There's a good chance of a substantial rerating of the stock as the strategic change works through. Worth a modest long position.

Gold Rushes and shovels

There's an old investing mantra that, in a gold rush, the people who make money are those selling the shovels. For everyone hoping to find gold needs one, and they'll pay the inflated prices for the limited supply. Further, the number who fail to find gold will be very much larger than the number who do - but you get to sell a shovel to every failure too.

The lesson from this is that being the technology provider can often be very much more remunerative than being the user of it. We'd not be surprised, for example, to find that Amazon makes more out of its cloud than any of the users do.

Ocado

Ocado started out to be a delivery grocer. In the process of doing that, they developed the various technologies needed to be able to do that efficiently. The warehousing logistics, robotic picking, and all that. They also had to carry the vast advertising costs of introducing an entirely new brand and method to the market. They've been successful but not notably profitable.

Some months back, they sold 50% of that operation to Marks & Spencer. They are now to concentrate upon selling the technological solution to other grocers, and they've already got a number of such contracts:

The Ocado Smart Platform is Ocado's software for operating retail businesses online. Clients include the following supermarket chains: Morrisons (UK); ICA (Sweden); Group Casino (France); Sobeys (Canada); Kroger (USA) and Bon Preu (Spain).

This isn't fully in the price yet

My contention is that this move away from the low margin grocery business over to the higher - presumably - margin tech to grocers' business isn't fully reflected in the price:

(Ocado share price from London Stock Exchange)

Yes, we can see some movement as the tech selling side opened up and gained contracts. But not as yet from the laying off the low margin business to M&S.

They're still loss-making. Sure, they are:

(Ocado financials from company website)

The analyst consensus isn't for a significant boost either:

(Analyst consensus on Ocado from Ocado website)

Except, except

We can, from those numbers, see the story I'm telling. The costs of the tech solutions side are largely fixed - not totally, obviously, but largely. Extra sales are nearly pure margin, which is how only modest expansion of this side of the business has such an impact upon profitability.

This is entirely unlike trying to make more money selling groceries, where the net 2% and 3% (about right for British supermarkets) margins mean vast increases in sales are required for significant moves in profitability.

My view

I don't think the market is properly appreciating this move away from low margin and into potentially high margin business. I therefore think that there's a good probability of a rerating of the stock over time. As with the gold rush, selling the tools is a better business than digging for it. And there's an awful lot of supermarket chains out there in the different retail markets.

The investor view

A modest and long-term holding looks reasonable to me as a play on that possible re-rating. I don't expect it to happen immediately, rather a gradual change in the market view of the business and its prospects. Further, I expect the international nature of those technology sales to divorce it, over time, from any reliance upon the UK economy or even sterling other than as its reporting currency.

A modest and long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.