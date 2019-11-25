Lincoln Electric: A New Dividend Champion But Overvalued

The current yield is low at 2.12%. But it is well covered by earnings and free cash flow and debt is not a risk.

Thesis

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) is a new Dividend Champion having raised the dividend for 25 consecutive years. The company is a mid-cap stock that is likely unknown to most investors unless they are welders. Despite the relative obscurity of the company, it has trailing 10-year returns that exceed that of the S&P 500 (SPY) with and without the dividend reinvested. Over the past 20-years, the returns of Lincoln Electric have crushed the returns of the S&P 500, and this includes a deep recession that affected most of the company’s end markets. In addition, the company recently ranked highly in my Dividend Power ranking model with DP Score = 9.09. The result is that I became interested in this company as a dividend growth stock. The stock is slightly overvalued at the moment due to the recent run up in price. Investors should wait for a better entry point.

Source: Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Trailing 10-Year Returns

Source: Dividend Channel

Overview of Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric traces its history to 1895. The company is a leading global producer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm sells arc-welding equipment, plasma cutting equipment, oxy-fuel cutting equipment, automation, fume control equipment, accessories, and consumables. Major markets include automotive, construction, shipbuilding, oil and energy, process industry, and general fabrication. The company has three operating segments: Americas Welding (60% of revenue), International Welding (30% of revenue), and The Harris Products Group (10% of revenue). Lincoln Electric periodically conducts bolt-on acquisitions. Its most recent acquisition was Baker Industries expanding into automation and metal additive manufacturing products. The company had over $3B in revenue in 2018. Roughly 42% of revenue is from equipment and 58% of revenue is from consumables. Notably, the Lincoln family still controls 8.0% of the stock.

Lincoln Electric Product Line

Source: Lincoln Electric Baird’s 2019 Industrial Conference

Lincoln Electric’s Revenue Growth Profitability

Lincoln Electric is one of three major global players in welding, brazing, and cutting. The other two are Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Colfax Corporation (CFX). But Lincoln Electric is not an industrial conglomerate like the other two companies. This makes Lincoln Electric focused and unique on growth in its market space making it the No. 1 global provider of complete solutions in multiple end markets of a $22B global market.

Lincoln Electric Market Share

Source: Lincoln Electric Baird’s 2019 Industrial Conference

For growth, Lincoln Electric has a two-pronged strategy of innovation and bolt-on acquisitions. In the welding, brazing, and cutting market space the company spends about 1.5% - 2.0% of sales on R&D. This has led to new processes and equipment. In 2018, ~34% of sales were from new products. Innovation is currently focusing on equipment and waveforms, data, and automation. The presence of many smaller players in fragmented industry means that Lincoln Electric has the opportunity for bolt-in acquisitions in this market space. Over the past 10-years about 4.5% on average of annual sales growth has been from M&A.

Lincoln Electric is also pursuing a third growth opportunity in metal additive manufacturing through the recent purchase of Baker. Lincoln’s expertise in welding and brazing is transferable into adjacent areas. Metal additive manufacturing is a broad field. But Lincoln is competing in robotic arc and laser hot wire additive manufacturing. Lincoln has estimated this end market as ~$23B, essentially doubling its total market.

Lincoln Electric has also increased margins over time demonstrating its ability to build scale and extract efficiencies from its business. Gross margins are now roughly 35% and operating margins are about 13.0% - 14.6%. Net margins have also trended up to approximately between 9.0% and 10.0%.

Lincoln Electric’s Revenue and Margins

Source: Dividend Power

Risks To Lincoln Electric’s Top Line

Lincoln Electric does face risks in that its end markets are cyclical. Revenue dropped from about $2,479.1M in 2008 to $1,729.3M in 2009. But it recovered to $2,070.2M in 2010 and by 2012 was greater than in 2008. The current slowdown in global manufacturing due to tariffs, trade friction, and lateness in the economic cycle has pressured Lincoln Electric’s top line. In Q3 2019, sales declined (0.9%) and organic sales decreased (4.7%) due to lower volumes. In particular, automotive, transportation, general fabrication, and construction sales declined. The company is responding by reducing labor costs, suspending new hires, and reducing discretionary spending. However, it is currently not clear when many of the issues affecting manufacturing will be resolved. Despite the positive headlines there has yet to be tangible and definitive progress in reducing or removing tariffs and trade friction between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies. In addition, manufacturing in Europe is contracting. These issues are largely beyond Lincoln Electric’s control. But with that said, when manufacturing recovers Lincoln Electric’s top and bottom lines should grow again.

Lincoln Electric’s Dividend and Safety

Lincoln Electric’s ability to drive revenue growth and margin expansion has in turn driven dividend growth for 25 years. Over the past 5-years the dividend has grown at a 14.6% rate and over the past 10-years the dividend has grown at a 12.4% rate. This demonstrates Lincoln Electric’s ability to successfully grow the dividend over time even during recessions. The payout ratio has risen over time, but it is still low at about 40.4% based on a dividend of $1.90 and consensus 2019 EPS of $4.70. This is below my threshold of 65%. Due to the volatility in Lincoln Electric’s earnings during recession a somewhat lower payout ratio is prudent. The dividend is also well covered by cash flow. In 2018, the dividend required $0.1B and FCF was $0.26B giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 38.4%. My cutoff is 70% so this is a good value from my perspective.

Despite being an acquisitive company, Lincoln Electric makes conservative use of debt. In addition, the debt metrics are sounds from the perspective of the company paying its obligations and dividend safety. Short-term debt is $13,293k and long-term debt is $713,884k offset by cash of $156,612k Interest coverage is strong at over 14X due to healthy EBIT relative to interest expense. Lincoln Electric does not usually make too large acquisitions so it is unlikely that long-term debt will increase significantly in the foreseeable future. This leads to stable earnings and cash flows that in turn leads to some degree of predictability for dividend growth.

Source: Dividend Power based on data from Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2019 Form 10-Q

Lincoln Electric’s Valuation

Now let’s examine Lincoln Electric’s valuation. Lincoln Electric’s valuation has fluctuated in the past due to recession and economic slowdowns. The trialing 10-year P/E multiple is almost 17.7. We use a discounted multiple of 17X to account for the lateness of the business cycle and a volatile top line.

The forward P/E ratio based on consensus 2019 EPS of $4.70 is about 19.7 since the stock price has recovered in the past couple of months. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16.0 and 18.0, I obtain a fair value range from $75.20 to $84.60. The current stock price is ~109% to ~123% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$92.41 suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $75.20 $79.90 $84.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 123% 116% 109%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? We won’t use the Gordon Growth Model here since the extrapolated dividend growth rate is high. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $83. But an average of these two models is ~$81.45. Seemingly, Lincoln Electric is overvalued. I personally would view a stock price near ~$74 or about 10% lower as a good entry point or a price where I would start a position. The stock has traded near that price on occasion this year. We may see prices that low again due to the relatively high trailing 5-year beta of 1.24 and if there is no resolution of tariffs and trade friction.

Final Thoughts On Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is likely not well known to most small investors. But it is the global market leader in welding, brazing, and cutting markets. It is also expanding into metal additive manufacturing. These are not hot markets but the equipment and consumables that Lincoln Electric sells are needed by numerous manufacturers. The company recently became a Dividend Champion and the dividend is well covered by earnings and free cash flow. On the negative side, the top and bottom lines can be impacted by recessions and economic slowdowns. I view the stock as a good candidate for dividend growth investors, but the stock is overvalued, and one should wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.