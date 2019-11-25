IAMGOLD: Rosebel's Interruption Is Another Setback

I recommend accumulating IAG at or below $3.20. If the gold price turns bearish, IAG may drop below $3 at which level it is a definite buy.

IAMGOLD produced 187K Au oz during the third quarter of 2019 compared to 217K Au oz, in 3Q'18. Rosebel's interruption was to blame.

The quarterly revenue came in at $274.4 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $3.0 million or a loss of $0.01 per share.

Image: Westwood mine - Source: IAG

Investment Thesis

The Canada-based IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) is a mid-tier gold producer which owns, wholly or in part, five operating gold mines spread across three different continents. The mine flagship is called Essakane in West Africa, which represents 51.3% of the total output of the company in 3Q'19.

The investment thesis has shifted to the positive again. On the one hand, the company is facing technical issues with its producing mines at the moment, which creates uncertainty for the long-term outlook. However, we cannot ignore the extraordinary rise of the price of gold reaching multi-year high and the company's strong cash position and significant projects pipeline all self-funded.

Thus, I recommend accumulating on weakness, whenever possible, assuming that the second half of 2019 will show a better gold production and a much higher price of gold. I see the present situation as an excellent opportunity for the midterm.

Source: IAG

The Rosebel complex (located in Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, 95% owned. The Essakane mine (located in Burkina Faso) 90%-owned. The Westwood mine (located in Quebec) 100% owned. And the Sadiola and Yatela mines (two joint ventures with Gold Ashanti in Mali).

In addition to its producing assets, the company also holds about eight near-term projects. The company also is developing ten significant projects. These projects offer great potential for growth mid-term and can be safely completed through cash flow and cash on hand.

Source: IAG Presentation

One critical financial advantage of the company is that it has excellent liquidity and has no debt, which is paramount, especially when the gold price is weakening.

Source: IAG Presentation

Carol Banducci, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We continuously work to manage our cost structure. We have a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of almost $634 million, short-term investments of $16 million, and an unused credit facility of almost $500 million, for a total liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion. This total is before the receipt in December of this year of $170 million in forward-sale funds.

IAMGOLD - Financial Snapshot 3Q'19 - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 314.5 277.4 244.8 274.3 251.0 246.5 274.4 Net Income in $ Million 42.3 -26.2 -9.5 -34.8 -41.3 -14.4 -3.0 EBITDA $ Million 122.9 55.5 56.5 52.3 31.2 55.4 79.4 EPS diluted in $/share 0.09 -0.06 -0.02 -0.07 -0.09 -0.03 -0.01 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 106.0 50.6 11.4 23.1 8.8 40.6 51.8 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 68.4 86.8 63.1 117.7 70.2 75.2 55.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 37.6 -36.2 -51.7 -94.6 -61.4 -34.6 -3.7 Total Cash $ Million 831.9 775.3 715.9 734.6 673.7 661.0 650.7 Long-term Debt in $ Million 392.5 393.7 396.2 398.5 394.5 408.8 404.7 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 470.9 466.5 466.6 466.8 467.6 468.0 468.0

Data Source: Company release and Morningstar

Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $274.4 million in 3Q'19

The quarterly revenue came in at $274.4 million. IAG posted net earnings attributable to equity holders of minus $3.0 million or a loss of $0.01 per share.

IAMGOLD's adjusted net loss attributable to equity holders was $0.0 million or $0.00 per share.

It was another disappointment, and the stock plunged on the news.

Banducci said in the conference call:

We continue to focus on improving working capital, which was impacted in Q3, primarily due to lower accounts payable following the temporary cessation of mining activities at Rosebel. Now that we've resuming mining, payments from mining related supplies will return to normal levels, as will payables.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a loss of $3.7 million in 3Q'19

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is not impressive, to say the least, and has been negative in the last six quarters. IAG's FCF is now a yearly loss of $194.3 million and a loss of $3.7 million this quarter alone.

Free cash flow is negative because the company has invested heavily in its mine projects. Such expense is not a subject of concern because what has been spent will generate cash flow down the road even if it takes time. However, after the recent uninspiring three quarters, this reasoning may present some vulnerability.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 187K Au Oz in 3Q'19.

IAMGOLD produced 187K Au oz during the third quarter of 2019 compared to 217K Au oz, in 3Q'18, as you can see in the graph above. The third quarter was a low production quarter, down 5.6% sequentially.

Rosebel's production has strongly affected output due to the security incident in August. The company said that it is progressing well now, with top production levels with mining activities ongoing at all of its open pits.

All-in sustaining costs, or "AISC," were $1,118 per oz (including corporate G&A costs) in the third quarter of 2019, which is within new and higher 2019 guidance.

Of course, AISC increases when gold production sold decreases. AISC was $1,086 per ounce in the same quarter last year. IAMGOLD has been struggling for years to reduce AISC to an adequate level, but unfortunately, the company has not been successful. Rosebel is the culprit with AISC of $1,198 per Oz this quarter.

On August 20, 2019, the company suspended mining operations at Rosebel.

Toronto-based Iamgold said earlier this month it had suspended mining operations at Rosebel after 25-year-old Furgill Aloeboetoe gained access to the site and died following an incident with police. Police later confirmed he was shot.

The mining resumed gradually on August 26.

On October 31, 2019, IAMGOLD announced that delivery of the first ore from the Saramacca open pit was made to the mill at its Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname.

Source: Presentation

Stephen Letwin said in the conference call regarding the new Saramacca production:

We haven't included in our forecast numbers but we are looking for potentially somewhere between 2,000 or 5,000 ounces out of Saramacca for the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, 3Q'19 gold production at Westwood was 23K Au ounces, which is a substantial improvement over 1Q'19. But 4Q could be weak.

Gord Stothart, COO, said in the conference call about Westwood mine:

Underground challenging grades are expected to increase in Q4. We plan to exploit excess mill capacity with open-pit tons from our Grand Duc satellite deposit and currently target positive free cash flow at Westwood in Q4 2019 guidance.

4 - Q4 Production Guidance

Source: IAG presentation

For full-year 2019, the company expects its production guidance to a range of 765k-810k ounces of attributable gold at an all-in sustaining cost between $1,100 and $1,140 per ounce sold.

As a result of this massive spending, the company's proven and probable reserves of gold increased by 23% to 17.864 million ounces in 2018 from 14.514 million ounces in 2017.

IAMGOLD has reduced our 2019 capital expenditure guidance by $80 million to $275 million (±5%).

5 - IAMGOLD has no net debt and strong liquidity.

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of approximately ~$1.15 billion (not including restricted cash) as of the end of September 2019. This total liquidity is before the receipt in December of this year of $170 million in forward-sale funds.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAMGOLD is a difficult stock to follow. The company exhibits an excellent balance sheet, no debt, fairly good assets, and somehow cannot deliver free cash flow. As we all know, Free cash flow is the bottom line.

I believe IAMGOLD will benefit the most by using its cash to acquire producing assets that could provide immediate cash flow — something like the Timmins mines from Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), which were for sale last quarter.

Another potential is that IAMGOLD and another comparable company enter into a merger. Generally, I am not favorable for such deals, but when I look at the company potential and what it has delivered so far, I am always disappointed.

On September 18, 2019, the rumors were that China Gold International Resources was interested in IAMGOLD, but nothing happened.

Thus, I can understand that shareholders are unhappy with such mediocre performance, especially with a stock that doesn't pay a dividend.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation above. While line support is correct at $3.25-$3.30, I disagree with the line resistance indicated by Finviz. The line resistance is the top at the end of September around ~$4.10, which has been confirmed with the two lower highs in November. Line resistance is now about $3.70.

The short-term strategy is to accumulate at or under $3.25 cautiously and depending on the gold price. If the gold price continues to drop the next few weeks, IAG is likely to retest support and likely cross it (breakout) to the next lower support at around $3.00-$3.10.

In case of further bearishness for the yellow metal, IAG may quickly drop to $2.60, but it implies a price of gold lower than $1,400, in my opinion. I believe accumulation at or below $3.00 should pay off midterm.

