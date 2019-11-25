Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Nov. 25

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

It is the calm before the storm. Although there are no Canadian Dividend All-Stars expected to raise dividends, the majority of banks begin to report next week and we should see several dividend increases. It has been a couple of weeks since the last update, and I figured it best to get everyone caught up before the banks start to report.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week – Results

The last couple of weeks unfolded with little fanfare. The lone All-Star expected to announce a dividend increase - Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.CA)[TSX:BYD.UN] - didn’t disappoint. Likewise, I received some clarification on Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF)[TSX:MAL], which did in fact announce a raise in the week it was expected.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Boyed Group 2-3.3% $0.001-$0.0015 2.22% $0.001 $0.046 Magellan Aerospace 15.00% $0.10 5.00% $0.005 $0.105

Let’s start with Boyd Group Income Fund which raised inline with expectations. As discussed previously, Boyd isn’t going to impress anyone with its 0.28% yield which is the lowest among all Canadian Dividend All-Stars. The company raised dividends by $0.001 per share or 2.2% for a new monthly dividend of $0.046 per share.

What it lacks in yield however, it more than makes up in capital appreciation. To put its performance into perspective, have a peak at its 10-year chart as compared to the some of the hottest stocks of the past decade:

(Source:Ycharts)

No, you eyes are not deceiving you - Boyd Group has outperformed the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Netflix (NFLX). Who said consumer cyclical stocks were boring?

I think it is safe to say that shareholders are in great hands and that the company as effectively deployed its cash. Management has done a phenomenal job of turning Boyd Group into a leading industry consolidator.

Next, let’s take a deeper look at Magellan Aerospace. I searched high and low for any information on Magellan’s dividend announcement and came up blank. Turns out, it was announced after the market close on Friday which was after I had submitted my article for the week.

The company announced a 5% dividend increase, which was much lower than expected. The company had a history of raising dividends in the high-teens, and last year it raised by 17%. I thought I was being conservative with my 15% estimate considering it had a low payout ratio (25%).

It was however, a disappointing third quarter. Revenue jumped by only 4%, and EPS dropped by 15.6% which missed estimates by 4 cents. The market didn’t react too kindly to earnings as its share price dropped by 3.6% the day after it released earnings.

Outside of an uptick in revenu, it was red across the board. The reduced profit was a result of “lower production volumes on certain programs, production inefficiencies and higher manufacturing costs”. That isn’t exactly a sentence that instills confidence.

At the time of writing, Magellan is trading at what looks to be an attractive 11.80 times earnings. However, earnings are only expected to grow in the low single-digits on average through 2022. As you can see in looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, Magellan has been trading inline with its historical P/E ratio since about 2013. It dipped below the average in 2016-17, but considering it was reporting negative earnings growth, this isn’t all that surprising.

Likewise, the company doesn’t exactly have a stellar reputation of meeting estimates. Take a look at this chart:

(Source – Thomson Reuters)

Taking all this into account, the company appears to be fairly valued. Although the company is one of the few TSX-listed aerospace companies, don’t expect out-sized returns. Over the past five years, its share price has averaged low, single digit returns. It doesn’t look any better over the next couple of years.

