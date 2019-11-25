Ross Stores: One Cannot Bet Against It

I expect the stock price to soar further as the risk/reward is still too good to ignore the rather 'high' valuation.

Ross Stores (ROST) just revealed its third-quarter earnings. The company easily beat expectations and saw both sales and earnings hitting new highs. The stock price is hovering around all-time highs and should continue to rise as long as consumer sentiment remains strong. Ross Stores is delivering a lot of value to customers and I do not expect this to end anytime soon. In other words, I am not changing my call and think this is one of the best stocks if you are looking for consumer exposure.

Source: Ross Stores

Ross Stores Just Revealed Another Good Quarter

Retail earnings season is one of my least favorite parts of the earnings season. There are countless struggling retailers that just cannot handle the mix of secular brick-and-mortar weakness in addition to rising wages and falling margins. Ross Stores is a company that rarely lets me down. The just revealed third-quarter results show that adjusted EPS has risen to $1.03. This is $0.06 above expectations and 13% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The company had just one quarter of single-digit EPS growth over the past few years and is not seeing signs of a slowdown.

Source: Estimize

In case of Ross Stores, strength started all the way at the top. Comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps') rose by 5% as both higher traffic and the size of the average basket pushed up the comparable top line. Note that comps are up 5% on top of 3% comps growth in the prior-year quarter. So, not only is the company once again performing well despite a tough comparison, the company is actually accelerating comps growth. Ross Stores had strong growth across both merchandise departments and geographic regions. Children's merchandise and the Midwest region were particularly strong in the third quarter. Additionally, management is seeing strength in the ladies apparel segment as growth is starting to gain momentum. This is likely going to last going into 2020.

Strong sales were also part of the reason why operating margin exceeded company expectations. Sales and better than expected merchandise margins pushed operating margin up to 12.4%, which is roughly unchanged compared to last year's third quarter. Cost of goods sold increased 10 basis points while the merchandise margin improved by 20 basis points.

The bigger picture (based on GAAP results) shows that both sales and net income are in what seems to be an ever-rising uptrend. EBITDA margins are down slightly as distribution expenses continue to pressure margins due to an unfavorable timing of packaway related costs and higher wages.

One of the things I like about Ross, is that the company keeps their comments during the earnings call very short. Management covers the main trends, sales, margins and the outlook. And in this case, the outlook was good as well despite economic uncertainties.

Strength Should Continue

The fourth quarter is going to see some difficulties. The good news is that most of these difficulties only exist because the company did so well in the previous year. Fourth-quarter comps are expected to be up between 1% and 2% on top of 4% comps growth in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS expectations for the fourth quarter are confirmed at $1.20 to $1.25. This implies a possible gain of $0.05 compared to adjusted EPS of $1.20 in Q4 of 2018. Last year, the result included a one-time per share benefit of $0.07 related to the favorable resolution of a tax matter. Based on this data, the company expects to grow earnings per share by at least 4% in the fourth quarter.

Total sales are expected to be up between 5% and 6%. Operating margin is expected to be in the range between 13.0% and 13.2%. On a full-year basis, EPS is expected to be in the $4.52 to $4.57 range compared to $4.26 in 2018.

It is also important to mention that the company is including economic and political uncertainties on top of a tough comparison (source)

... we are up against strong multiyear sales and earnings comparison, a shortened calendar between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and ongoing uncertainty in the macroeconomic and political landscape. Therefore, although we hope to do better, we believe it best to maintain a cautious posture heading into the holiday selling season.

In addition to that, I want to show you an indicator I am closely watching. The graph below compares the ratio between consumer cyclicals (XLY) and consumer staples (XLP) as displayed by the orange line to the stock price of Ross Stores. The ratio between cyclicals and staples shows whether traders are overweight cyclicals or defensives. An uptrend generally means that consumer cyclicals are in a good place. Since 2018, this ratio has gone sideways as economic growth has gone down on a global scale. Nonetheless, if this ratio is able to bottom, I think investors will continue to boost consumer stocks. Especially, the ones that have the kind of potential Ross Stores has.

Source: TradingView

Takeaway

Ross Stores continues what it started. The company is reporting rock solid comps growth despite an already strong 2018. On top of that, we are seeing that margins continue to do well while earnings are soaring to new highs. Despite the fact that the stock is trading at slightly more than 22x next year's expected earnings, I think there is still upside. As long as the US consumer is in a good shape and traders are causing consumer cyclicals to outperform, I think Ross Stores will continue to be in an uptrend.

Source: FINVIZ

The uptrend has been choppy, but I expect the stock to gain some momentum once the stock breaches $115.

