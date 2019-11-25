McKesson Still Looks Cheap At $150+ A Share

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is now up well over 30% since the start of the year. At its lows of around $115 a share, we were holding a paper loss temporarily, but now, our position has firmly returned back into the black. In the company's latest second quarter, McKesson announced an earnings of $3.60, which was an earnings beat by $0.01. Top-line sales came in at $57.62 billion, which again was a beat by some $2.56 billion.

When we went long McKesson many moons ago, there was plenty to like at the time. For one, McKesson had a keen valuation, low debt, and growing revenues, along with aggressive buybacks. Remember growing earnings is the number one reason why stocks rally on wall street, and growing sales is the number one reason which enables sustained earnings growth. Although growth had slowed significantly at the time, we believed that the risk justified the reward when one considered the valuation we were able to pick shares up at.

Sales growth returned with vengeance in Q2 as McKesson reported almost 9% top-line growth. Although shares may look fairly valued from an asset standpoint at present, the present sales multiple of 0.1 looks very attractive.

When our value plays bounce back aggressively, we always try to ascertain where would be a good level to start liquidating our holdings. Therefore, from this standpoint, let's go through some of McKesson's technicals and financials to get a read on how expensive we believe shares are at present.

On the long-term chart, we can see that McKesson now seems to have negated the long-term potential descending triangle which was potentially in play since the 2015 top. Recent share price action has propelled shares above both the 50-month moving average as well as above that monthly trend-line. Furthermore, we have a convincing crossover on the MACD indicator with the crossover taking place well below the zero line.

Long-term charts are essential, in our opinion, for long-term investors. In fact, the upmove shares have enjoyed over the past 11 months or so has resulted in long-term momentum finally turning bullish. That bearish multi-year trend-line should now act as a support. Suffice it to say, the long-term trend seems to have finally changed at McKesson.

Margins are tight in this industry. However, instead of focusing on the razor-thin margins, investors would do good in focusing on the robust cash flows McKesson is consistently able to generate. Over the past four quarters, McKesson has generated well over $3 billion in free cash flow. Investors got paid handsomely out of these cash flows over the past 12 months through over $2.2 billion in share buybacks as well as over $300 million in dividends. The amount of shares outstanding has now dropped to around 180 million, which is really impressive, considering where the float was just 3 short years ago. Suffice it to say, we see no adverse tailwinds here.

On the income statement, gross profit continues to grow and has been able to fund those operational costs. Since McKesson continues to run a strong balance sheet, interest expense is well under control. Furthermore, earnings growth is expected to come in around 7% this fiscal year and then grow to $15.40+ the following year. Suffice it to say, we do not see how shares can not keep rallying from present levels.

To sum up, we do not see any apparent reason why we should lighten our position in MCK at present. Shares definitely have momentum on their side. Let's see what Q3 brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.