Why ConocoPhillips Is An Excellent Long-Term Play

At this time, ConocoPhillips (COP) is one of the largest oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms on the market. Given its size and experience in the space, the company has done well to see what the future might have in store for the industry and to position it optimally. Every so often, management releases some sort of near-term guidance that gives a hint as to what they think that might be, but, on November 19th, the company revealed a long-term plan taking its thinking out to 2029. Though bold, the measure is appreciated and it gives shareholders not only a degree of confidence but a look as to what will also be the value drivers for the firm over the next several years.

Big plans create big returns

One common theme among many of the oil and gas E&P firms right now is an emphasis on the Permian Basin. It's a hot area due not only to drilling prospects but also because of what it is geographically located. Other big players like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have, over the past year or so, made major commitments to the region, viewing it as a key part of their growth plans. This outcome will likely be more or less positive for the firms taking the dive into the Permian, but in its own investor presentation, ConocoPhillips proved that it's not the only viable way forward.

Over the 2020 through 2029 timeframe, the energy giant has what I would call a three-pronged approach to its business model: milk its APME (Asia Pacific, Middle East) region for the cash it can, grow production in the US, and grow production in its Alaska, Canada, and Europe business. In its APME region, the company intends to invest very little over time, instead opting to let production drop modestly. During this timeframe, though, the low decline rates associated with those assets will generate free cash flow for the business of about $15 billion at current energy pricing.

Source: ConocoPhillips

In the US (specified as the Lower 48), the picture is entirely different. According to management, it wants output here to rise considerably, growing from around 450 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day to around 800 thousand boe per day. For most companies in the US today, the Permian Basin is a huge source of activity and opportunity, but that's only a small piece of the pie as far as ConocoPhillips is concerned. Between 2020 and 2029, the company wants to invest, on average, about $4.2 billion in cash per year in the development of its unconventional assets. Of this, about $1.4 billion per annum will be dedicated to the Permian. Over the 10 years covered, this will result in excess free cash flow for the firm of about $4 billion.

Source: ConocoPhillips

In the Bakken, the company wants to invest even less, about $0.4 billion per annum, eventually yielding free cash flow for the firm of about $3 billion. Management is also intent on allocating about $0.5 billion per year toward unconventional production in Montney, but the real cash cow will be the Eagle Ford. Between 2020 and 2029, management expects to spend around $1.9 billion per annum there. This, in turn, will yield about $12 billion in excess cash flows during the timeframe covered, bringing total Lower 48 free cash flows to about $19 billion.

Source: ConocoPhillips

The last area the company is focusing on is the collection of assets they have between Alaska, Canada, and Europe. Between 2020 and 2029, the firm wants to grow production in these areas by about 5% per annum. This will lead, the company expects, to around $16 billion in excess cash flows over the span of a decade. In all, when combined with the other regions already discussed, this will result in about $50 billion in free cash flow generated over time or about $5 billion per annum. It is important to keep in mind, by the way, that this won't occur evenly over time. As the image above illustrates, free cash flow next year will be less than $3 billion. By the end of the forecast period, though, it's expected for this figure to rise to around $7 billion per annum. This all assumes that WTI averages about $50 per barrel. Anything higher than that should lead to stronger results.

Source: ConocoPhillips

It's important to keep in mind that this free cash flow number is simply that. It's free cash flow, not total cash flow. Total cash flow, or cash flows from operating activities, will be far higher at about $120 billion over the next decade. The difference, $70 billion, is what the company will need to spend per annum in order to achieve that. We already discussed that $4.2 billion of this will be dedicated toward the company's unconventional assets, but what about the rest. As the image above illustrates, management intends to spend about $0.3 billion per year on exploration, spread mostly between areas like Canada, Alaska, Colombia, Argentina, Norway, and Malaysia. It then wants to spend about $1 billion per annum on conventional future projects, $0.6 billion per annum on conventional development drilling of existing properties, and $0.8 billion per annum on its LNG, oil sands, and conventional oil base.

Source: ConocoPhillips

If management can achieve all of this, the end result for shareholders should be impressive. In addition to spending $70 billion on capex projects, the company wants to spend, of the $50 billion in excess cash flows, $30 billion on share buybacks. At current pricing, this would allow ConocoPhillips to buy back almost half of its current shares outstanding by 2029. The remaining $20 billion, meanwhile, will be used for dividends, allowing the company to gradually raise the distribution every year. Even if oil were to drop below $50 per barrel for an extended period of time, the end result for shareholders should be positive. This is because, over the past few years, the company has done remarkably well in proving that it can grow its resources during tough times. Despite production at the firm falling from about 1.6 million boe per day in 2016 to 1.3 million boe per day today, it has managed to reduce net debt from $24 billion to $6 billion. During this same period of time, the focused resources of the firm have grown from 10 billion boe to 15 billion. All of these are resources that are viable with WTI trading at less than $40 per barrel.

Source: ConocoPhillips

What's really exciting about this is what's not included in these resources. Management's entire plan is based on the assumption of $50 oil, but the fact of the matter is that it has a lot more energy products ready for extraction should prices rise. As the image below illustrates, the company has another 22 billion boe worth of resources it can tap that are viable at or above $40 per barrel that it has not included in its plan. Management could invest more into these resources over time, or keep them for the future, or it could even decide to sell off those assets to the highest bidder. This last case is probably not terribly likely (at least not on a large scale) because its net leverage ratio is already going to be beneath 1 during this timeframe, but you never know.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Takeaway

In its latest investor presentation, ConocoPhillips proved to shareholders why, exactly, the company is a powerhouse and a source to be reckoned with in the oil and gas space. The company's tremendous scale allows it to use only a small piece of its resources and still achieve remarkable results that should translate to a much more valuable enterprise for shareholders in the long run. It will be interesting to see how this plan plays out over time, but so long as management is being honest with their figures, I don't see why this is anything other than a very bullish sign.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.