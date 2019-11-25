BlackBerry: Still Unworthy Of Investing

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), today, a former shadow of itself. It has fallen by nearly 50% since I first argued that investors should sidestep this investment.

Having said that, what matters for investors today is what happens going forward and not looking back.

For new readers, I'll note that I specialize in deep value. In essence, I pick out securities that have fallen in value where I attempt to selectively choose stocks that are most likely to succeed in turning around, meanwhile buying them cheap in the expectation to sell them higher.

On balance, I find that BlackBerry is more likely to cause investors to realize further losses in the future than strong upside potential.

Accordingly, even though BlackBerry is cheap today, it is likely to go onto to become cheaper in the future.

Where Is The Growth?

The graph below notes BlackBerry's GAAP revenues:

The problem for investors is that this revenue growth rate is not supportive of a company trading for approximately $3 billion market cap. Consequently, in an attempt to bolster its revenue under the premise of providing investors with more leading indicators, BlackBerry focuses investors' attention on its non-GAAP revenues instead.

For example, for Q2 2020, BlackBerry's adjusted revenue growth hit 22%. However, its GAAP revenue, as the graph above shows, is more muted at 16%. Readers can no doubt perceive the problems. A company growing at 22% and a company growing in mid-teens are two very different sorts of companies.

Digging Into Its Growth Drivers

Moving on, depicted below are BlackBerry's main revenue segments:

Source: author's calculations

The problem for BlackBerry is that it derives more than half its revenues from its IoT revenue sources. However, this segment is posting unimpressive growth rates.

Source: BlackBerry's Q2 2020, Y/Y revenue comparisons.

BlackBerry's latest result demonstrates that, rhetoric aside about BlackBerry 'retooling' its sales force, the numbers largely speak for themselves.

Cybersecurity: Very High Demand

It should be noted that BlackBerry's CEO John Chen was absolutely correct to recognize that cybersecurity would be an explosive sector in high demand going forward.

The problem for shareholders is that, with the passage of time, it appears increasingly likely that, in an effort to participate in this sector at any cost, BlackBerry may have overpaid for Cylance. What makes me say so?

Firstly, deploying $1.4 billion in cash for Cylance, a company that is unlikely to generate $180 million in revenues in fiscal 2020, is a steep premium.

Secondly, Cylance's sequential GAAP growth appears to be less 10%. For such a small enterprise to already be tapering its revenue growth rates in a rapidly expanding sector, it does bring into question the value proposition of this asset?

Valuation - Is This A Value Trap?

Howard Marks declares that there is no such thing as a value trap, that either business has value or it does not.

Rather than getting caught up in semantics, I believe the correct process here is rather than question whether or not BlackBerry has any value left, the process is to defer our thought process to Charlie Munger:

How much could a business, which is growing in the mid-teens, which is barely GAAP profitable, could be worth if said business's revenues reach around $1.2 billion?

That would be a much more interesting answer. But my fundamental belief is that this business is not worth paying up 3 times its forward revenues.

The Bottom Line

BlackBerry has numerous moving parts. However, I have attempted to simplify the investment process by pointing out vitally important questions, such as what are its go-forward growth rates and potential rewards for shareholders who are asked to pay up more than $3 billion to participate in this opportunity.

