Furthermore, building companies around these characteristics produces a smoother pattern of economic growth with less corporate reliance upon the buildup of financial leverage.

The predominant characteristics of these "best managed companies" is that they build their organizations around intellectual capital and exceptional financial management.

It is important to see how the "new" Modern Corporation is dominating the list of best managed companies for this seems to be the corporate structure that will prevail overtime.

The Wall Street Journal has just published its list of the Best Managed Companies of 2019.

Not surprisingly, companies I would classify as “new” Modern Corporations dominate the top ten companies in the list.

The top ten include:

1. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN: NASDAQ);

2. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT: NASDAQ);

3. Apple Inc. (AAPL: NASDAQ);

4. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL: NASDAQ);

5. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO: NASDAQ);

6. Facebook, Inc. (FB: NASDAQ);

7. International Business Machines Corp. (IBM: NYSE);

8. Johnson and Johnson (JNJ: NYSE);

9. Intel Corp. (INTC: NASDAQ);

10. 3M Co. (MMM: NYSE).

Not surprisingly, the top four companies in this list dwarf the stock market, with Apple and Microsoft leading the list in terms of market valuation.

And, what are the dominating characteristics of these organizations?

Well, ten out of the top ten are outstanding in terms of innovation. And, eight out of the top ten are outstanding in terms of financial strength.

The second ten?

Well four of the second ten are specifically listed as “technology” companies and three others can be included in the category I call “new” Modern Corporations. And nine out of this second ten are considered to be outstanding in terms of financial strength while in terms of innovation, only five out of the ten are considered to be outstanding.

In all the other categories considered, like customer satisfaction, employee treatment and social responsibility, companies in the top twenty show varied performances.

The areas that these “best” managed companies excel at are not surprising, but highlight the change that has taken place in what drives the top organizations these days.

We are not surprised that the “new” Modern Corporations are at the top of their game in innovation.

Many of these companies innovate on the basis of “time” rather than on the basis of complete product completion. That is, “time pacing” drives new innovations to market.

In this respect, innovation is almost a constant stream of new products and services so that a corporation must be always moving forward in terms of what it is doing.

Furthermore, the “new” Modern Corporation has restructured its efforts around intellectual capital and not physical capital. “Legacy” companies that are evolving or attempting to evolve into a “new” Modern Corporation format are defining themselves in terms of intellectual capital as they move forward.

This is a vital transformation that must take place if these “legacy firms,” like AT&T (NYSE: T) and General Electric (NYSE: GE), are to be competitive in this modern era.

The other aspect of the “new” Modern Corporation that shows itself in this ranking is the emphasis these top companies put upon financial engineering.

In most cases, the “new” Modern Corporation generates “tons” of cash. It is vitally important for these organizations to be exceptional managers of their financial affairs. And, the record seems to indicate that they are exceptional managers.

In the past, the top managed corporations or conglomerates were built to become industrial and the physical plant and equipment that was needed to achieve scale came to be heavily financed by debt. And, it is heavy loads of debt that are impeding companies like AT&T and GE as they try to reorganize in order to be competitive in today’s world.

What this listing of the best managed companies confirm is that the “top” of today’s management world manages intellectual capital extraordinarily well and then on top of this they generate lots and lots of cash which they also manage very, very well.

Note, too, that these characteristics appear to produce fewer big swings in economic activity as innovation comes to market on a regular basis and not in “clumps” periodically, and, financial management proceeds more steadily because the top companies don’t need to rely as much on the financial markets.

This is what it takes to get to the top today, and these characteristics, the characteristics of the top managers, should be something that investors focus on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.