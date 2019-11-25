Twitter Should Spend More

The social media company already ramped up spending, and sector data points support the company spending more on R&D.

Twitter recently took a hit from Evercore issuing a Sell on the stock due to worries about underspending on R&D.

After a Q3 issue with ad products, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) dipped below $30 on suggestions the company has underspent in the last few years. The numbers don't really support that the social media site underspent, but regardless, the company has the cash and the ability to substantially increase investments in research and development to build for the future. My investment thesis remains highly constructive on the stock around $30, with an enterprise value down to only $20 billion.

Q3 Blunder

The Q3 revenue blunder was in part blamed on issues with the ad products, suggesting Twitter is underspending on the R&D. In the process, the company broke a 10-quarter streak of easily beating analyst revenue targets, with revenues growing in excess of 18% for six consecutive quarters.

For this reason, Evercore cut the firm's view on Twitter. Analyst Kevin Rippey had the following to say about the lack of spending when cutting his price target from $42 to $25:

Underlying this turnaround was what in hindsight appears to be a period of substantial underinvestment in ad product.

The negative thesis is based on several calls around margins that don't hold water. The Evercore view is as follows:

Market expects GAAP operating income margins to return to 2018 levels above 15%.

Evercore anticipates compound annual R&D growth of 14.3% through 2023.

Evercore forecasts a cut in GAAP operating income margins from 11.2% to 10.3%.

The big point here is that Twitter doesn't trade based on margins and bottom line metrics. The whole value in the stock is the ability of the social media company to generate user growth.

Ultimately, user growth will drive revenue growth, and Twitter should have leverage in the system to grow revenues in excess of DAU growth rates. In Q3, the social media site hit the highest growth of the turnaround period reaching 17% DAU growth.

R&D Spend

When compared to the other social media stocks, Twitter does appear to have room for growing R&D expenses. According to the data, the smaller Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP) actually spend far more than Twitter. In addition, Twitter has now dipped below Facebook (FB) on the spending as a percentage of revenues.

Based on the last year, Twitter spent 18.2% of revenue on R&D, while Facebook spends 18.4%. Twitter should likely spend more on R&D, but the Pinterest and Snap levels are far too high.

After the last quarter, Snap jumped to a higher EV than Twitter. Considering Twitter is very profitable, the market is already sending the clear signal that investing for future growth will be rewarded over generating strong cash flows in the present.

The forward P/S multiple for Snap is nearly double the 6.8x multiple for Twitter. The case for Twitter not investing and focusing on margins doesn't hold water.

The other story is one can make the case that Twitter can spend more on R&D to improve ad products in order to capture higher revenue. For Q3, the company has already ramped up spending with the employee count up 21% and the GAAP R&D spend up $28 million or 18.5% YoY to $179 million. The annualized run rate is $716 million.

Source: Twitter Q3'19 shareholder letter

The company has a $5.8 billion cash hoard and is free cash flow positive, so spending even more on R&D isn't a problem. On the other hand, Snap is burning cash, and the company has to slow down spending on R&D to better align costs with revenues. For Q3, Snap only grew R&D spending 4% YoY to $212 million.

Similar growth rates in 2020 would have Twitter spending $211 million on R&D next Q3 and Snap only spending $220 million. With half the expected revenues, Snap would still spend double the percentage of revenues, but the problem facing Snap and Pinterest is that these high levels of spending aren't sustainable.

My view is that Twitter can easily spend these higher levels on R&D and grow DAUs further while leveraging the user expansion into 1.5x the revenue growth. In the prior 1.5 years, Twitter leveraged roughly 10% DAU growth into 2x the revenue growth with rates regularly topping 20%. The social media site still under indexes to the ARPU generated by Facebook despite a general view that Twitter has a higher percentage of power users including most global political leaders.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock market rewards companies in the social media space for investing in R&D. Investors should applaud Twitter ramping up spending after cutting back in previous years.

At 20% annualized growth, Twitter hits 2021 revenues of $5.0 billion versus current estimates at only $4.5 billion. At 7x EV/21 sales, the stock reaches nearly $50. The stock even has an upside for a higher EV/S multiple, making the additional money spent on R&D worth every penny.

