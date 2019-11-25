Capri Holdings Yet To Achieve Consistent And Strong Organic Growth

Obviously, the company is looking to change that, but the evidence is still forthcoming despite ambitious store expansion plans across Capri's brands. It's a HOLD for now.

Even at the low valuation multiples it is currently trading at, it doesn't seem like a safe investment from a long-term growth angle.

One of the key issues is the growth challenge for the largest Michael Kors brand in the Americas, where revenue dropped $40 million or 5%.

Capri Holdings' revenues grew 15% in Q2 2020 on a YoY basis, but very little of that growth came from organic revenue growth in the Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors segments.

The brand that Michael Kors founded in 1981 is now home to three major labels, including the entrepreneurial designer's namesake brand. Together, Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is now a force to reckon with, and in one of the toughest and most cutthroat retail segments: luxury fashion.

The stock has lost ground over the past year and is now trading at a discount of nearly 10% from its six-month high and nearly 30% from its 52-week high.

This would potentially open up a window of opportunity if segment growth figures - especially organic growth - line up just right. However, that's not the case, as we'll see in this piece. For now, CPRI is a HOLD.

Revenue Growth

The holding company has essentially grown its revenues inorganically, and if you take Versace revenues out of the picture for Q2 2020, you'll see that organic growth in the other brands hasn't been very strong this quarter.

In the largest reported segment, the Michael Kors brand, revenues dropped 5% on a year-over-year basis. Comps (comparable store sales) for the segment are finally in positive territory, and the credit goes to strong performance in accessories. However, there's a lot of weakness in the U.S. market that needs to be addressed.

With Jimmy Choo, we're seeing some momentum in EMEA revenues, but growth is essentially flat, increasing by just $9 million for the quarter.

The result (again, excluding Versace revenues) is an organic revenue drop of 3% on a year-over-year basis for the quarter under consideration and a 4% YoY drop for the first half of 2020.

Even with Versace thrown into the mix, the numbers aren't that great.

Revenues of $228 million for the quarter might have added 15% to the top for Capri, but Versace's own comps were flat compared to the prior period. That might have been all right if Capri's bottom line were boosted, but there was actually a $0.01 dilutive effect from Versace.

Here's what we have so far:

Michael Kors is in recovery mode and had "anticipated lower revenue", but comps were back to being flat and will, hopefully, hold their upward trajectory; any recovery looks like it will come on the back of accessories, mainly. The company says there's "growth in Jimmy Choo," but Asia, which is typically a high-growth market for most brands, showed flat growth, with nearly insignificant increases ($1 million and $8 million) coming from the much-larger Americas and EMEA markets. The 8% growth rate doesn't look that impressive in light of that, but it's still a silver lining of sorts. At Versace, lower-than-expected comps partially dampened gains from more output from new stores as well as higher wholesale shipments. However, their misstep in China cost them a revenue hit of $12 and a canceled contract from one of China's top movie stars (the Weibo post announcing the separation got no less than 640 million hits!). It also resulted in the entire Asia market reporting lower comps since China is by far the biggest player there.

Overall, organic revenue dropped from $1.25 billion to $1.21 billion, or -3%, for the quarter. If the issue in China was short-lived, it won't carry over to subsequent quarters, but there may be some fallout from consumer perception against the brand in the wake of the incident. On the plus side, the company opened a net of two new stores in the region, and new store additions usually represent organic growth. With Asia growth, excluding Versace, reported in double digits, the region will likely stem the overall drop in organic revenues in the coming quarters.

Investment Angle

CPRI's forward revenue growth is estimated in the high single digits. The largest brand, Michael Kors, might need an SKU shake-up in the short term. The focus is already on the new and existing accessories labels, and the question is whether it will be enough to address the decline in the core U.S. market.

Investing in this segment is a little tricky because of the dynamics of international retail. As we saw with the China debacle, the results of a mistake can be expensive, and CPRI's brands don't yet have the kind of revenue volume and scale that can absorb such incidents.

With a forward P/E multiple of just over 7, this does look like an attractive stock. That's especially true when you look at forward price to earnings trends of the past year. It is clearly trading at an attractive discount to historical prices.

Nevertheless, unless you have full faith that the company will regain organic revenue growth, I'd recommend waiting. Certain metrics haven't lined up yet, and there's still some uncertainty around Versace's ability to bring revenue growth and profitability when the acquisition laps a year. Moreover, the company continues to face currency and other headwinds that might wipe out any gains they make in organic revenue growth. At this point, it's a HOLD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.