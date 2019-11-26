Assessing If ArcelorMittal Shares Are About To Break Out

As the long-term chart illustrates below, shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) (steel manufacturing) have had a difficult time since they topped out in 2008. Despite the massive downturn, this stock though looks cheaper than it looks at present. With a current earnings multiple of 28.2 and a forward earnings multiple of 14.6, investors should look to the firm's other valuation metrics here to see the real value that may be trapped inside this company. With respect to stacking the odds in our favor as much as possible, the more we can get the various valuations metrics to line up, the better.

Before we get into those valuation metrics, let's have a look at the short-term chart as it looks compelling. We state compelling because our price-target upon completion of this pattern would be well above $21 a share. As we can see below, we have a potential double bottom reversal pattern being formed at present. What we would need to see in order to confirm this pattern would be a convincing break above the resistance area preferably on strong volume. It just doesn't make any sense to get long at this juncture in case price tests the August lows once more. Remember, MT does not pay out a significant dividend, so we want to try to the best of our ability to invest with the underlying trend.

With respect to the firm's other valuation metrics, the price to sales ratio of 0.2 looks the most compelling. Although ArcelorMittal's sales can be jumpy in the best of times, its sales numbers tend to be far more consistent. In fact, from a pure accounting standpoint, revenue is the first line-item on the income statement. The sales are what they are. Net earnings, however, come after cost of goods sold, operating costs plus tax and interest expense. This is why we like to use the sales multiple closely along with the earnings multiple.

ArcelorMittal sales growth over the past 3 years comes in at 6% over the past 3 years on average per year. Sales are expected to drop over the next few years, which may be detracting some investors. However, look at how low that sales multiple is. Even if ArcelorMittal saw no growth but realized some type of reversion to the mean type event with respect to its valuation, we would see a significant higher share price here going forward.

ArcelorMittal in its latest quarter reported over $40 billion of equity, $47 billion of liabilities and $88 billion worth of assets. This means the firm has a very strong balance sheet as it more or less owns twice as much as it owes. Property, plant, and equipment make up 41% of the firm's assets. ArcelorMittal's price to book multiple at present is 0.4, again well under the 5-year average of 0.6. Buying assets as cheap as possible is important, as assets basically fuel sales growth. Furthermore, increasing assets usually result in increasing sales and earnings, which over time should affect the share price favorably.

Operating cash flow of $5.2 billion over the past four quarters gives us a cash flow multiple of 3.3. Again, we favor companies with strong cash positions as it enables companies to pivot when operating conditions change. ArcelorMittal's cash flow multiple has not been this low since the bear market low in 2016 where it came in a multi-decade low of 2.6. Low cash flow multiples protect the balance sheet from getting overly leveraged.

To sum up, the play here though is to wait until that resistance level is taken out with conviction. We need to see firm evidence that the trend has definitely changed. A positive announcement or some type of binary event may just do it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.