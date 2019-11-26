Why We Like Multichoice Group

Improving economies on the continent along with favorable demographic trends may benefit the company.

Multichoice Group (OTCPK:MCHOY) is a leading African digital satellite and pay-television company delivering entertainment products and services to 15.1 million households across 50 countries across the African continent, according to its 2019 annual report.

MCHOY was spun out of South African media company Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) on 2/27/19 when it began trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

We believe the MCHOY is an attractive way to gain exposure to the potential growth of entertainment on the African continent.

Business

MCHOY's lines of business include:

Multichoice South Africa

Multichoice Africa - Within the Multichoice Africa platforms, MCG offers the following: SuperSport - One of Africa's leading sports broadcasters for pay-TV subscribers. DStv - Sub-Saharan video entertainment company providing multiple entertainment channels and services via satellite, online, and mobile apps. GOtv - Digital television platform carrying authentic programming made for the local African market. M-Net - Multiple channels offering content to the African continent.

Showmax - Internet-based subscription, video-on-demand service.

Irdeto - Cybersecurity and anti-piracy offering. Content protection vendor.

Strong Growth in Fiscal 2020's First Half

MCHOY grew its subscriber base by 7% to 18.9 million active households in the first half of its 2020 fiscal year (period ending 9/30/19), according to its earnings release. Its revenue increased 4% year over year (YOY) to R25.7 billion, while core earnings increased 37% to R1.9 billion.

South Africa, which accounts for nearly 2/3 of MCG's revenue, saw subscriber and revenue growth of 7% and 2%, respectively. The rest of Africa (RoA) saw subscriber and revenue growth of 7% and 5%, respectively.

Performance in RoA continues to improve due to a nearly R700 million improvement in trading losses helped by cost savings, subscriber wins, and better returns realized on growth opportunities.

During the first half of the fiscal year, the company increased local content by 5% to over 54,000 hours.

Potential Future Growth

MCHOY currently boasts 8.2 million active subscribers in South Africa, where it predicts there are 13 million addressable pay-TV households. In the rest of Africa (RoA), MCG has 10.2 million active subscribers out of 27 million addressable pay-TV households. MCG has the potential to increase its subscriber base substantially, according to its 2019 annual report.

Overall, pay-TV penetrations rates on the African continent are substantially lower than in the developed world. For example, Angola at 31% has one of the higher penetration rates in Africa. This is compared to the 71% and 58% penetration rates of the U.S. and Western Europe, highlighting the potential opportunity for further growth on the continent.

MCHOY also continues to grow its local content. For 2020, MCG is co-producing 52 new local movies and 29 new local drama. The company is also selling its local content, such as The Bachelor South Africa, internationally.

Improving Economic Outlook for Africa

Key positives for Africa include a population of over 1.1 billion, which is expected to rise to 1.7 billion by 2030, where two-thirds are below the age of 25, a trend toward urbanization, and growth in consumer spending. These trends should bode well for MCG as we believe that a large, working-age population may demand and be able to pay for premium entertainment.

Valuation

Trading at over 4.2X book and 9.7X cash flow, MCHOY is not cheap. However, we find the stock attractive due to the potential growth offered by the company as well as its position in the digital television industry in Africa.

Summary

MCHOY is one of the leading entertainment content providers in Africa. Its strategy is to distinguish itself with content specific to the African continent. MCHOY has experienced strong growth in subscribers and revenue and is improving its operations in an effort to boost profitability. Overall demographic trends in Africa may also provide a positive stimulus for the company's shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCHOY, NPSNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.