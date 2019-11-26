LCI Industries Needs Acquisitions To Goose Growth

Source: Reuters

U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. Economists and pundits are analyzing leading economic indicators for a clue on the economy's direction. Another clue could be the earnings of companies in the recreational vehicle ("RV") industry. When shipments of big ticket items like RVs slow, then they could create headwinds for the economy. LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) reported Q3 2019 revenue of $586 million, down 3% Y/Y. The company supplies components to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for RVs and industrial products. LCII also provides components to the aftermarkets of these industries.

Revenue declined for two of the company's four major product categories. Combined revenue for Travel, Trailers, Fifth-wheels and Motorhomes was $349 million, down 9% Y/Y. Revenue from Adjacent Industries and Aftermarket both demonstrated positive revenue growth. RV shipments are off 18% Y/Y through year-to-date October 2019. RV distributors have been de-stocking and trying to reduce inventory balances. The fact that shipments fell another 11% for the month of October implies the deceleration in shipments has continued. Through product innovation, LCII has increased its content in towable RVs. This could soften the blow from falling shipments.

Revenue from Adjacent Industries rose 3%, mainly on the strength of acquisitions in the marine space. Softness in the marine sector slightly offset the impact of acquisitions. Aftermarket revenue rose by double digits via organic growth and acquisitions. The Aftermarket is key because it could potentially generate revenue for the installed base of RVs, regardless of new shipments. The segment makes up 13% of total revenue. Its growth makes the company less dependent upon sales to RV OEMs.

For the first nine months of 2019 LCII acquired businesses, net of cash, for about $54 million. This was down from $157 million in the year earlier period. Acquisitions buoy revenue and potentially help the share price. However, LCII could be making deals at peak economy. The value of those acquisitions could decline if the economy also declines.

Improving Margins

LCII's gross margin was 23.1%, up 230 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross profit of $135 million rose 8% Y/Y, which offset the decline in revenue. The company has wrung out costs and realized operational efficiencies and material cost improvements. LCII also hikes prices to offset rising costs from tariffs. The company proved it could pass through price increases to its customers in certain instances.

SG&A rose 8%, due to marketing costs to promote the business, and partially due to businesses acquired. The fallout was that EBITDA of $68 million rose 8% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 11.6%, up 120 basis points versus the year-earlier period. If LCII can contain its SG&A expenses, then it could potentially expand margins further. I expect management to find ways to tamp down growth in SG&A costs.

Solid Liquidity

LCII generated free cash flow ("FCF") of about $109 million through the first nine months of the year. This came despite $54 million in acquisitions. It held $27 million in cash and $325 million in working capital. Its debt was $261 million, or about 1.0x run-rate EBITDA (Q3 EBITDA annualized). This gives the company the flexibility to grow the business without having to use cash flow for debt repayments. Secondly, its liquidity gives the company a sizable cushion to survive a protracted downturn in the RV industry. To win in the RV industry, as well as other cyclical industries, it may come down to a battle of the balance sheets. LCII's pristine balance sheet could give it a competitive advantage in an RV industry that appears to be shrinking.

Conclusion

LCII's acquisitions of cyclical businesses at peak economy could make sense in the short term. If the economy declines over the long term, then revenue and earnings from such deals could falter and hurt LCII's overall earnings. LCII is up 40% Y/Y and has benefited from the melt-up in financial markets. It trades at 10x run rate EBITDA. I rate the stock a sell due to the need for acquisitions to goose growth. When acquisitions dissipate, then LCII could falter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.