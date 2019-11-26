Qiagen NV: The Possibility Of A Takeover Means Upside Potential, But There Is A Certain Risk

However, without a takeover happening, there is significant downside risk as well, given the company's less-than-optimal recent performance and the imminent need for further restructuring.

There are several potential suitors for whom an acquisition would make sense, among them first and foremost is Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

There has been speculation about biotech company QIAGEN NV (Qiagen) (QGEN) being a potential target of a takeover. Now, the company confirmed having received several non-binding indications of interest in a buyout.

There are indeed several potential buyers for Qiagen. Even a bidding war appears not too unlikely. That naturally creates considerable potential upside for the stock. I would, however, caution that there is significant downside potential as well, if a deal does not come to pass. Hence investors should be mindful of the risks associated with an investment in Qiagen as well.

Please note that I wrote this article Tuesday, November 19, so there might be more recent developments until the time of publication.

The Potential Suitors

So who might be interested in an acquisition of Qiagen? Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (TMO) is believed to be among the contenders. As did sources with knowledge of the matter confirm. This would certainly make sense given the fact that Qiagen's product portfolio would be a good fit with Thermo Fisher's own range. Thermo Fisher's business is similarly structured albeit much larger, so there would be considerable synergies and the integration would be comparably easy.

Yet, assuming that Thermo Fisher is one contender, there has to be at least one more interested party. And it is not unlikely that there is even more than just one such. These could of course be other biotech companies. After all, the more similarities a suitor's business shares with Qiagen, the more synergy potential exists. According to a report by German Handelsblatt newspaper, for example, Qiagen's current alliance partner Illumina Inc. (ILMN) might be interested. The two companies cooperate on the development of next-generation sequencing solutions.

I would furthermore not rule out that diagnostics-focused players such as Danaher Corp. (DHR) which is acquiring General Electric Co.'s (GE) Life Sciences division, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) or Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SEMHF;OTCPK:SMMNY) might be interested as well. The latter two, however, would likely not have much use for the non-diagnostic parts of Qiagen's business. Nonetheless, these are names which have been speculated about as potential buyers. In the particular case of Siemens Healthineers, I believe one should remember that one of the reasons cited for conducting the spin-off from parent Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY;OTCPK:SMAWF) was the desire to facilitate acquisitions.

Theoretically, Qiagen would probably also be a good fit for Swiss Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBF;OTCQX:RHHBY). This is implied by a German news report by the Rheinische Post. But it is unlikely from an antitrust perspective that such a transaction would gain regulatory clearance. On top of that, Qiagen's business relationships with direct competitors of Roche would probably be somewhat problematic.

Besides strategic buyers, there may of course be interest from financial investors. Those could be private equity groups, family offices, or other entities such as sovereign wealth funds or a combination of the aforementioned with one another and/or strategic investors. Personally, I believe that strategic investors would be able to make a deal work financially at a higher valuation due to potential synergies, but one should at least have in mind that there are certainly financial investors out there who have considerable amounts of dry powder waiting to be put to use.

Upside Potential

Taking into account that there are many potential buyers and at least two, if not more, of them have already expressed their interest, it is not unlikely that a formal proposal will soon emerge. I expect an offer to probably be north of €40 (about $44.3) per share. But it is not unlikely that there will be more than just one. A bidding war certainly appears to be a more than just theoretical possibility. Qiagen's stock price thus offers considerable upside potential.

The Risk Of No Deal

Yet, however likely it may appear, a buyout is not guaranteed to happen. And this creates a significant downside risk. If Qiagen would not be a likely target for an acquisition, it would present itself in considerably worse shape. Recently, targets have been missed repeatedly and the company lowered its guidance twice. It now expects revenue to grow a mere 4 percent for the full year. Due to restructuring measures and value adjustments, Qiagen is currently net-loss making. On top of that, long-term CEO Peer Schatz surprisingly left the company after 15 years at the helm.

Going forward, the company faces the need of further, potentially costly, restructuring. Qiagen is a corporation registered under Dutch law, but its operational headquarters and considerable parts of its employees are located in Germany. Job cuts are especially costly under German law, as it is much more complicated to terminate employees than in the US. On top of that, employers are not free to choose which employees to keep based on individuals, but are instead required to base the decision on social considerations.

Under these circumstances, Qiagen as a stand-alone business is worth less than the share price indicates. This becomes even more apparent if one takes into account the massive sell-off after the announcement of the Q3 results last month. So all in all, I believe that if a buyout does not happen, there is the risk of considerable downside.

Conclusion

A takeover of Qiagen appears to be quite likely. A transaction would most likely need to value the company higher than its share price currently indicates in order to facilitate a deal. That creates considerable upside potential. There are at least two parties who already expressed their interest explicitly, so there is in fact the very real possibility of a bidding war. So said, potential could be even higher.

On the other hand, a deal is not guaranteed. And without one, there is significant downside potential. As the stock gained in value significantly in anticipation of an offer already, the potential downside is probably even greater than the potential upside (that does, however, not take into account the likelihood of a merger). Buying the stock now would hence be a somewhat risky speculation. That picture changes for existing shareholders. I would not advise them to sell now, as long as they do not want to cash in as soon as possible, as after all a deal is quite likely. Personally, I would rate Qiagen as a hold at the moment. But for investors with a rather short investment horizon and a higher risk tolerance, it might nonetheless be of interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.