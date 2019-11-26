Penn Virginia Corporation: A Great Prospect

One oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm that I came across recently was Penn Virginia Corporation (OTC:PVAC), a small-cap operator in the space with a market capitalization of $393.23 million. With fairly low leverage, strong production growth this year versus 2018, and the prospect of being free cash flow positive moving forward, the business makes for an appealing prospect for long-term investors in this space to consider.

Setting the stage for cash flow

Before I dive into my model where I calculated the company’s cash flow metrics, we should first discuss the assumptions I used to arrive at my conclusions. As with other players in the space in recent months, I relied as heavily as possible on management’s own guidance. This can be seen in the image below. As you might expect by now, if you’re a regular reader of mine, Penn Virginia falls about in the middle in terms of what kind of guidance and how much the management team at the business is willing to give out.

*Taken from Penn Virginia Corporation

In addition to relying on the mid-point for all assumptions provided by management, I had to go through the company’s historical financial filings to figure out which other assumptions are needed to arrive at a reasonably-accurate cash flow analysis. The fruits of my labor can be seen in the table below. This covers everything from differentials not discussed by management to non-cash expenses, and more.

*Created by Author

While it may be tempting to move on from this point, it would be a mistake to do so without talking about some rather important assumptions that investors should keep in mind. Like most firms in this space, Penn Virginia’s management team is good at providing guidance for the current fiscal year, but not for subsequent years. This year, production is supposed to hit about 10.06 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), up about 26.6% over 2018’s output. This was due to nearly $431 million in capex, plus the impacts of the firm’s late 2017 Devon acquisition for $205 million and the 2018 acquisition of its Hunt assets for $86 million.

This year, capex is forecasted to be lower at about $345 million, so it’s difficult to tell exactly how much, after 2019, this lower spending will affect the company’s production levels. To be conservative on this front, I decided to look at two realistic scenarios: one where production, with flat spending, continues to grow at a rate of 10% per annum through 2023, and a more aggressive (but perhaps not unreasonable) assumption of production growing at a rate of 15% per annum over the same period of time. Conservative investors would be wise to rely more on the 10% growth scenario.

Cash flow looks robust

*Created by Author

Now that that’s out of the way, it’s time to dig into the fun stuff. In the table above, using the 10% growth scenario, I provided an assessment of Penn Virginia, starting at revenue and going all the way down to free cash flow, for the period of 2019 through 2023. If my model here is accurate, this year free cash flow will come in negative at -$49 million. Next year should also be negative, but only to the tune of $22 million. In 2021 and beyond, however, this should change, and by 2023 the company should generate excess cash flows of $101 million. It is worth mentioning here that this assessment does fly in the face of what management anticipated. It said that starting in the fourth quarter this year, and moving forward, the firm should be free cash flow positive. This disparity is probably caused by a difference in growth rate assumptions, plus management is probably assuming that costs at the firm continue to decline while I have not made that assumption. Again, I would rather be safe than sorry when it comes to my analysis of the business.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, I performed the same exact analysis, but this time relying on the more aggressive 15% growth scenario. This year’s figures will remain unchanged, but in 2020 we should see free cash flow of -$5 million. The first full year of positive free cash flow year should be 2021 when the company generates excess cash of $54 million, and by 2023 it should generate around $195 million in free cash flow, nearly double what the 10% growth scenario forecasts.

Free cash flow is great, but it’s not the only metric that investors should keep in mind. It’s also important, I believe, to look at EBITDA and operating cash flows. The first is important for determining appropriate leverage levels, while the latter is important for understanding how much cash, before factoring in capex, the company has to work with. In the first table below, you can see both of these, for the 10% annual growth scenario, set beside each respective year’s free cash flow. Based on the data provided, this year the company should generate EBITDA of about $334 million. This should continue growing each year until, in 2023, it hits $484 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, should show a similar trend, growing from $296 million this year to $323 million in 2020, and then to $446 million in 2023.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown below, you can see the same calculations, but this time for the 15% growth scenario covered. Next year, EBITDA should rise to about $378 million, but by 2023 we should see the metric climb to as high as $578 million. Operating cash flow will follow along here, rising to $340 million in 2020, $399 million the year after, and eventually hit $540 million during the company’s 2023 fiscal year.

*Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

*Created by Author

Now that we have a good understanding as to Penn Virginia’s cash flow forecast, it’s time to begin discussing valuation. Before we can really do that, we need to understand which metrics to compare the company’s cash flow metrics to. In my analysis of firms in this space, I always look at the firms from the perspective of EV (enterprise value) and market capitalization. In the table above, you can see how I used the market cap and net debt of Penn Virginia to arrive at the firm’s EV of $920.43 million.

*Created by Author

Using that data, I then created the next table above. In it, you can see, using the 2019 figures my model calculated, how the company is priced in multiple ways. As an example, the EV/EBITDA multiple of the firm is 2.8 right now, while its market cap/operating cash flow multiple is lower at 1.3. In an even unhealthy environment, a decent operator should trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple of between 5 and 6, and the market cap/operating cash flow multiple should be far higher as well. If anything, under a healthy environment, and if you have a low-leveraged, output-expanding firm, a multiple of up to 10 might not be that unreasonable.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, I performed the same analysis, but this time using the 2020 figures for the 10% growth scenario. As you can see, shares here are priced even lower than in the 2019 model thanks to the growth. In the table below, I then ran the same calculations again, but for the 2020 15% growth rate scenario. In this best-case scenario, the EV/EBITDA multiple of the business is only 2.4, while the market cap/operating cash flow multiple is only 1.2. There are some companies in this space, including healthy ones, that I have seen trade lower than this, but not many of them, and most of the ones that do trade below these levels have high leverage.

*Created by Author

Speaking of leverage, it’s time to put that into context. A firm in this space may look incredibly cheap, but this may be for a good reason: debt is too high. Generally speaking, a net leverage ratio of 2 or lower is considered attractive, but a reading of up to 3, in a healthy energy environment, shouldn’t be considered a bridge too far. A figure of 4 or higher is dangerous and investors would be wise to ensure that management has a viable plan and plenty of time to execute that plan in order to reduce leverage. Even so, those types of situations can be volatile and, if you’re on the wrong end of the trade, painful. In the table below, I looked at the implied net leverage ratio for Penn Virginia for 2019, as well as for both scenarios for 2020. As you can see here, the figure looks to range between 1.39 and 1.58. This isn’t amazing and is probably not something that warrants a sizable premium to its peers, but it’s low enough that risk looks limited and upside from an investment perspective should exist.

*Created by Author

Nice upside prospects exist

*Created by Author

Now that we understand where Penn Virginia is priced today, we should probably discuss in some depth where the business might actually be going. To do this, I created the table above. In it, using 2019’s figures, I looked at hypothetical EV/EBITDA ranges for Penn Virginia and calculated what the share price of the firm should be under each of those points and then I calculated what that should mean in terms of upside for investors. In the table, for instance, you can see that an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4 would imply upside for shareholders of 102.9%. A more realistic long-term multiple of 6 would result in upside of 273%, while a reading of 8 (probably not out of the question if growth remains robust and pessimism in the space vanishes) should imply upside of 443.1%.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, I looked at the same EV/EBITDA ranges and calculated what that meant for the market cap/operating cash flow and market cap/free cash flow multiples the firm is trading for. The key takeaway from this is that you want a market cap/operating cash flow multiple that is about 10 or lower in order to have a firm with attractive valuation prospects. Penn Virginia definitely hits the mark here.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

The final step in my analysis was to do the same thing for both 2020 scenarios, first, in the two tables above, for the 2020 10% growth scenario, and then, in the two tables below, the 2020 15% growth scenario. All of these figures look remarkably similar and the important point to take home is that, under all scenarios covered, shares look to have really attractive upside from here, possibly in excess of 500% if all goes well and the market becomes more bullish than it currently is.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

Takeaway

At this moment, there are a lot of really undervalued oil and gas E&P firms on the market, and Penn Virginia is just one more of them. No, shares are not as appealing as some others that I have seen, but between the growth prospects, movement toward free cash flow, and low trading price, I would say that it fits in the top 20% of firms I have covered. Because of this, I would encourage market participants to watch the business closely, especially with shares trading just off their 52-week lows.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.