Sizing Up Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Approval, which appears likely, would be the first from the FDA for this $1 billion+ indication.

Little-known and thinly-traded busted IPO Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed an NDA for its candidate VP-102 in the treatment of molluscum contagiosum in September 2019.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a thinly-traded dermatology concern as a response to an inquiry we recently had on this name from a SA follower.

Company Overview:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is a West Chester, Pennsylvania, based clinical stage medical dermatology concern focused on the development of treatments for skin diseases. The company has one candidate being evaluated for three indications and will likely enter a second asset into the clinic during 4Q19. Verrica was founded in 2013 and went public in June 2018, raising net proceeds of $78.4 million at $15 per share. It currently trades slightly under its IPO price and commands a market cap just south of $380 million.

Pipeline: VP-102

The company’s lead asset is VP-102, a drug-device combination of topical solution cantharidin administered through a single-use precision applicator. Cantharidin is a chemical derived from the Blister Beetle and has been employed by dermatologists to treat warts and molluscum lesions for years. It is a painless liquid blistering agent that induces skin cells to release an enzyme that breaks the bonds that hold skin cells together. The resulting blister forces the wart or skin growth off the skin.

However, owing to its limited availability, inconsistent purity because it is not produced in accordance with good manufacturing practices, and lack of standardized administration, cantharidin has not been approved by the FDA. Current approved wart and molluscum lesion removal methods include cryotherapy, curettage, and laser surgery, all of which can lead to pain and/or scarring, making them somewhat unsuitable for children.

VP-102’s lead indication is for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), which is a common, highly contagious skin disease caused by the pox virus resulting in multiple raised flesh-colored papules (lesions). A typical outbreak presents 10 to 30 lesions, with severe cases presenting over 100. If left untreated, molluscum will normally resolve itself in about one year. It is passed by skin-to-skin contact and through contact with infected objects. It typically affects children ages 1 to 14 but can also affect adults with weakened immune systems. Verrica believes ~6 million American children are afflicted with molluscum with only ~1 million actually diagnosed annually, constituting a total addressable market north of $1 billion, with similar numbers in Europe.

Verrica has run VP-102 through two similar randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials (CAMP-1 and CAMP-2) involving a total of 528 patients two years of age and older (median age ~6). Subjects were administered VP-102 topically every 21 days until clearance or a maximum of four applications. The results were excellent with both trials achieving their primary endpoint of total clearance at Day 84 compared to placebo (46% vs. 18% in CAMP-1 and 54% vs. 13% in CAMP-2; both p<0.0001).

On the back of these outcomes, Verrica submitted an NDA for VP-102 in the treatment of molluscum in September 2019. FDA acceptance of the application is expected in 4Q19. With strong data from the Phase 3 trials and no approved therapies, it is anticipated that Verrica will receive approval sometime in 2H20.

If approved, Verrica plans to develop an in-house U.S. sales team with a commercial partner the likely route in Europe. Market penetration should be relatively easy considering ~95% of pediatric dermatologists have used cantharidin at one time or another with 70% stating that its inaccessibility is the primary reason for not using it. Also, 87% have stated they would use VP-102 if its cost was covered – something Verrica has a high degree of confidence in based on its discussions with 15 payer organizations covering ~105 million commercial and Medicaid lives.

It should be noted that Novan, Inc. (NOVN) has entered Phase 3 trials in molluscum with its topical berdazimer sodium gel (SB206) that promotes the release of nitric oxide. In two Phase 2 studies, SB206 12% demonstrated complete clearances of 42% and 38% compared to 20% and 18% for vehicle, respectively. Also, Veloce Biopharma has a topical povidone iodine treatment that completed a Phase 2 trial in 2018, but the results are still unknown.

Common Warts. Verrica is also assessing VP-102 in the treatment of common warts (verruca vulgaris), which affect ~22 million Americans, of which ~1.5 million are actually diagnosed and treated annually. Approximately half of the treated population are children. Like molluscum, there are no FDA-approved therapies for this indication.

VP-102 was evaluated for the remedy of common warts in an open-label, two-cohort Phase 2 study (COVE-1) that was read out in June 2019. In the second cohort (n=35), which received treatment every 21 days with one additional treatment after complete clearance was observed up to a maximum of four treatments, complete clearance was observed in 51% of patients at Day 84. As with the CAMP trials, no serious adverse events were reported. The company expects to request an ‘End of Phase 2’ meeting with the FDA to determine next steps for VP-102 in the treatment of common warts with an eye on initiating a pivotal trial in 1H20.

Verrica estimates the common wart market opportunity as approximately equal to that of molluscum (i.e., north of $1 billion in the U.S.).

Genital Warts. VP-102 is also being studied in the treatment of external genital warts (condyloma acuminatum). Sexually transmitted, this highly contagious condition is caused by the human papilloma virus and results in ~700,000 patient visits in the U.S. annually. In 2Q19, Verrica enrolled its first patient in a two-part Phase 2 trial {CARE} to determine proper dosage and efficacy of VP-102 in the treatment of this condition. Part A will determine the proper dosing regimen and Part B will treat ~90 patients with one of two selected dosing regimens every 21 days until complete clearance up to a maximum of four treatments. The primary endpoint will be complete clearance at Day 84 versus placebo. Top-line data is expected from CARE in 2H20.

Unlike its other two indications, VP-102 would face a plethora of FDA-approved therapies in the genital wart space, including Merck’s (MRK) increasingly disparaged vaccine Gardasil.

In addition to VP-102, the company expects to submit an IND for a second product candidate (VP-103) in the treatment of plantar warts in 4Q19.

Protecting VP-102

If VP-102 is approved, management intends to build a moat exclusivity around this otherwise natural treatment. First, Verrica hopes to receive five years of new chemical entity regulatory exclusivity upon approval, plus an additional six months if approved for a pediatric indication. Second, pursuant to Section 503A of the Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act, once approved, previously registered compounding facilities would no longer be permitted to compound cantharidin products (subject to certain exceptions). Third, Verrica has entered into an exclusive agreement with its supplier (subject to minimum annual purchase orders) whereby it becomes the supplier’s only cantharidin customer in North America. Fourth, owing to its ‘drug-device’ composition, a true generic is unlikely without requiring new clinical studies demonstrating equivalence with a new formulation and delivery approach doesn’t violate Verrica’s IP (and pending IP) that expires between 2034 and 2039.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company held cash and equivalents of $71 million and no debt as of September 30, 2019. Given its relatively low-cost-to-conduct clinical trials, that sum should provide it with a runway at least through YE20.

Verrica enjoys a small, but enthusiastic Street following. Both H.C. Wainwright and Jefferies rate the company a buy with $23 and $24 twelve-month price targets, respectively.

Chairman of the Board Paul Manning, who is the largest stakeholder in Verrica – controlling ~37% of the shares outstanding – made some small purchases in October, adding to his ~9.6 million share position.

Verdict:

Owing to the tightly-held nature of Verrica, its effective float is tiny, meaning its shares can oscillate wildly if one large buyer or seller emerges. Insider Matt Davidson has unloaded over 400,000 shares as part of a planned disposition program since December 2018. He still owns over 2.5 million shares. What his intentions are for the balance of his position is mere speculation. Without any missteps, the company traded down below $7 in early June. The little-known company recovered a good portion of its value in early September after presenting at an H.C. Wainwright conference.

These gyrations leave a potential investor with a company that wholly-owns a very likely-to-be-approved asset for a molluscum indication with no FDA-approved therapies and a domestic opportunity north of $1 billion. It also enjoys a decent chance of approval for the currently wide-open common wart indication. Combined, these two indications should amount to north of $500 million in peak U.S. sales while the stock trades at an enterprise value of ~$300 million.

I am not enthused enough about Verrica to make a large holding within my portfolio. However, the shares have an attractive enough risk/reward profile to merit ‘watch item’ status and I have picked up a small position in my personal portfolio towards that effect. I offer up this detailed analysis for consideration for others who might want to do the same.

