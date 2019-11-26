2020 Cyclical Industry Outlook

Steel: Neutral; top picks POSCO (PKX), Hyundai Steel, Korea Zinc

We do not expect investor sentiment to improve dramatically as global demand remains in the low-growth phase and steel prices are expected to decline due to raw material price weakness. However, we believe the supply-demand balance will turn more favorable in 2020 thanks to a large decline in global crude production. We do not expect the steel sector index to underperform the KOSPI, at minimum. We prefer large-cap stocks vs. smaller ones.

Refining/Chemical: Overweight on refining, Neutral on chemical; top picks S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY), LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), SKC

We expect refining market conditions to improve in 2H20 vs. 1H20 on IMO 2020 effects and the consolidations of China’s small refineries. In the chemical sector, those that produce high value-added chemicals will emerge as attractive investments. Uncertainties over NCCs will probably continue due to massive capacity expansion led by China. On the other hand, the stock momentum of rechargeable battery players is expected to gain steam as uncertainties should disappear for the most part during 4Q19 and 1Q20.

Auto: Overweight; top picks Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Mobis (OTC:HYPLF)

Global automotive sales are expected to recover very slowly in 2020, growing 0.3% YoY to 87.15mn vehicles. Auto component makers’ earnings growth will likely be limited due to lower-than-anticipated Chinese demand and deteriorating margins in Europe. We expect to see a selective approach toward finished vehicle makers that display effective cost controls. Korean automakers such as Hyundai Motor Company should grow more attractive vs. Japanese and European peers on: 1) new car effects, which should help boost volume and improve product mix; and 2) increased use of shared parts, which helps improve the cost ratio.

Shipbuilding: Overweight; top picks KSOE and Samsung Heavy

In our view, a valuation re-rating is difficult without structural sales growth. The implementation of the IMO SOx regulations in January 2020 should boost demand for LNG-propelled vessels. This will likely lead to an expanded market share for Korean shipbuilders, and help strengthen their earnings fundamentals as well as boost valuations.

Construction: Overweight, top picks Hyundai E&C , Samsung Engineering

We upgrade our rating on the construction sector from Neutral to Overweight. As orders for MENA downstream projects are expected to be awarded from mid-2020, we believe overseas orders in 2020 will jump 9% YoY to USD35bn. Domestic housing sales volume will probably be flat YoY at 300K homes, but domestic construction orders, which have been declining for three consecutive years, are likely to turn around YoY in 1H20, raising expectations for an increased sector multiple, which currently trades at a five-year low.

Steel: normalization of the abnormal

Neutral on the steel sector but the steel sector index unlikely to underperform KOSPI

A protracted period of low growth in steel demand and steel price weakness caused by raw material price declines in 2020 are expected to weigh on steel shares. However, we find it positive that China’s steel output growth is expected to slow considerably YoY. As steel shares should move prematurely to price in concerns over weaker steel prices, upside momentum for shares should be limited until 1Q20. However, we expect sentiment on the steel sector to begin to improve as Chinese steel production starts to lose steam as early as May.

From a mid-cycle perspective, 2020 to see a normalization of the abnormal

From a mid-cycle perspective and considering global capacity and demand, the steel sector appears to have entered a recovery phase after bottoming out in 2015 following a seven-year slump. Global oversupply (production capacity minus demand) should continue declining from the 2015 peak of 700mn tons to 360mn tons by 2022. The years 2018- 2019 saw an unusual increase in steel production, which dampened steel sector fundamentals but from 2020, we believe the supply-demand dynamics will improve. While production capacity is still excessive, the demand-to-supply ratio should improve to 84% by 2022, similar to the 83% seen in 2022-2008 when the steel sector enjoyed a strong cycle.

Top picks POSCO, Hyundai Steel, Korea Zinc

Since the global financial crisis, steel shares have tended to move upward when China’s steel output growth outpaced demand growth. Considering the risk of price declines, however, we believe it is wise to have portfolios comprised mostly of large-cap stocks. We believe POSCO and Hyundai Steel will be able to keep their 2020 operating profit flat vs. 2019 despite price cuts as raw material costs decline too. As for Korea Zinc, we expect earnings from precious metals to improve on the back of interest rate cuts and quantitative easing globally.

Investment summary and strategy

Lower Chinese production to help steel shares keep up with the KOSPI

Our rating on the steel sector is Neutral. However, we believe the steel sector index will not underperform the broader KOSPI for the following reasons:1) Limited downside as major steel stocks are trading at the lower end of the 20-year P/B bands or even lower; 2) China's steel demand growth rate minus the production growth rate, a key determinant of annual share price returns, is expected to turn to positive territory in 2020, which leads us to believe steel shares will move upward.

However, there are also reasons that we believe steel shares will not outperform the KOSPI: Steel prices are unlikely to gain momentum because of weak raw material prices; when raw material prices fall, steelmakers' earnings could increase temporarily because of a time lag; but the spread between steel prices and raw material prices is bound to narrow eventually on purchase delay by buyers. Except for some parts of the world such as Southeast Asia, growth in global steel demand should remain low, at 2.2% YoY in 2020. In Korea, weakening demand for plates and rebars should work to dampen investor sentiment, albeit partly.

Our major projections for the 2020 steel sector are as follows: Global steel demand will increase by 2.2% YoY, similar to the 2.3% YoY growth seen this year. India and Southeast Asia will continue to see high demand growth, while Latin American demand will improve, but demand growth for most regions including developed countries will remain weak. Growth in Chinese steel demand will hold up at 2% (vs. 2019’s 4%) as rising infrastructure investments help to offset a decline in demand in the real estate sector. Growth in global crude steel production is forecast to slow to 1.5% YoY in 2020, considerably lower than 4.3% YoY growth seen this year. This is because China's utilization rate is already above 90%, and the net increase in global production capacity is expected to decrease from 72mn tons this year to 15mn tons in 2020. Iron ore and steel prices are likely to be weak. Due to increased global supply, iron ore spot prices (CFR) are expected to fall from USD91/ton in 2019 to USD80/ton in 2020. As major Korean steelmakers have most of their contracts locked quarterly or semiannually, earnings should improve in 1H20 on raw material price declines, but 2H20 earnings should be lower than 1H20’s due to a narrower spread. Plate demand is expected to fall due to an unfavorable new order mix (e.g., increase in LNG carriers) and contracting newbuilding volume at Korean dockyards. Rebar demand is also forecast to fall due to the slowdown of the downstream sector. However, H-beam demand should creep up on the back of rising SOC investments in Korea.

Steel shares will likely have limited upside until 1Q20 due to steel price weakness. However, we expect investor sentiment to improve from 2Q20 on expectations for tighter supply as Chinese steel output growth begins to slow considerably from May. The fact that steel shares will have priced in negative sentiment on weak 2H20 earnings should also help. We recommend large-cap stocks over smaller stocks and present POSCO, Hyundai Steel, and Korea Zinc as our top picks.

Shares determined by Chinese demand growth minus output growth

Chinese steel prices have traditionally been a decisive factor for Korean steel shares. However, after the 2009 financial crisis, not everything has been explained by China’ steel prices. This is because the oversupply situation in China has intensified, and because global steel demand, including China, has slowed down, which has made it difficult for steelmakers to fully pass on the higher raw material costs into their contract prices even when iron ore prices rose, which has led to a narrower spread.

In other words, as the supply-demand dynamic becomes more important than price, China's steel demand growth minus supply growth has emerged as the key determinant of share price performance since 2009.

This becomes even clearer if we study the time since the financial crisis phase by phase. From 2010 to 2015, China's steel production growth exceeded demand growth every year and during this period, the steel sector index continued falling. In comparison, iron ore spot prices and Chinese steel prices saw an increase in 2010. From 2016 to 2017, steel shares rose, with China's demand growth exceeding production growth. Iron ore and Chinese steel prices rose in 2016 and were flat in 2017 after some fluctuations. In 2018 and 2019, price performances were weak, and indeed, China's production growth exceeded demand growth. This period in particular saw sharp growth (about 10% YoY for two consecutive years) in crude production in China, which is attributable to increased steel production and the capacity of smaller steel mills.

In 2020, there will be no net increase in China's production capacity, and China's demand growth is expected to be slightly higher than Chinese production growth considering already high utilization rates, which bodes well for steel shares. In the same vein, if the US-China trade disputes ease or are resolved in 2020, there could be winter production cuts and smaller steelmakers may also move to reduce their output, which is also positive for shares.

Global steel supply outlook

Chinese production growth to slow in 2020

We expect global crude steel production to increase 4.3% in 2019. This is because China's output, which accounts for 54% of global production, is expected to grow 9.5% YoY while the production in the rest of the world remains slow (+0.4% in the US, -2% in the EU, -2% in Korea, China, Taiwan).

In 2020, however, China and the world's crude steel production growth is expected to slow to 1.5% each, for the following reasons:1) This year, global production capacity net-increased by 72mn tons (capacity: 23.06 billion tons), of which China represents about 34mn tons (capacity: 11.58 billion tons) was inevitable. However, in 2020, there will be no new capacity in China, and the global capacity’s net increase will be limited to 15mn tons. Regions with large increases in production will be limited to India, where demand grows by 7%, and the Middle East, which has great potential for future growth.

3) In 2020, there will be no additional capacity expansion by small companies that are already closed. In 2019, China's crude steel production is expected to increase by approximately 88mn tons compared to the previous year, which is more than the sum of a production increase stemming from the higher utilization rate of existing facilities (40.9mn tons, assuming the 2018 capacity of 1.02bn tons run at 94% utilization rate) and newly added Chinese production capacity of 15.69mn tons (assuming 50% of the newly added capacity of 34.87mn tons goes into operation at a 90% utilization rate). In other words, a portion of the 150mn tons of capacity which had closed down between 2016 and 1H18 appears to have resumed operation, resulting in an increase of 31.15mn tons. The restarted facility is believed to belong to small steel mills which have been the major cause of price distortions. According to statistics from the China Iron and Steel Association, China’s total crude production grew at around 10% as small steelmakers’ production has increased since August 2018.

However, Chinese small steel mills’ production volume has not increased since May this year, and the YoY growth rate has been declining since August. Among the small steelmakers that are closed, the capacity that can come on stream has already come on stream, and we do not expect to see additional restarts.

In 2020, any additional production increase is unlikely from the existing facilities with already high utilization, and if the closed facilities do not resume operation, China's crude steel production growth will only come from newly built capacity in 2019. Assuming all capacity goes into operation, the increase in crude production is estimated to be 15.7mn tons which represents 1.5% growth.

Chinese demand modest, Southeast Asian demand to increase

We expect global steel demand to grow 2.2% YoY in 2020, similar to 2019’s growth rate of 2.3% YoY. Despite sluggish demand in the US, the EU, Korea and Japan, demand in India and Southeast Asia is expected to expand 7% and 6%, respectively. China is also forecast to see a 2% increase in demand.

China's growing investments in infrastructure are likely to offset the decline in steel demand from the real estate sector, helping to shore up steel demand by 2%. The cumulative issuance of Chinese provincial governments’ special bonds, which are used to finance infrastructure investment, skyrocketed by 116% YoY in August, and the central government is encouraging investment in infrastructure projects. As a result, although China's infrastructure investment growth has slowed to 3-4% since 2H18, it is expected to drive steel demand in 2020.

Mid/long-term outlook: normalization of the abnormal

Global crude steel production capacity continued to increase from 1.07bn tons in 2001 to 2.32bn tons in 2015, and then it fell to 2.23bn tons in 2018 amid consolidations in China. However, the global capacity is expected to rise to 2.33bn tons in 2022 on capacity expansions in China, the Middle East, and India. Meanwhile, global steel demand has grown at a CAGR of 4% from 850mn tons in 2001 to 1.8bn tons in 2018, and is expected to rise to 1.96bn tons by 2022 on a 2% CAGR.

Considering the supply-demand dynamics, we believe the steel sector has bottomed out in 2015 after a seven- year slump and is now on the road to recovery. Global oversupply (capacity minus demand) is expected to decline to 430mn tons in 2018 and 360mn tons in 2022 from the peak of 700mn tons seen in 2015. The sheer volume is still large but if we look at global steel demand to the crude steel production capacity ratio, it had been around 70% from 2009 to 2015 but has recovered from the 2015 bottom and is likely to improve to 84% by 2022. This is similar to the average of 83% from 2002 to 2008 when the steel sector was booming.

Nevertheless, steelmakers' earnings and steel sector fundamentals in 2H18 and 2019 have been quite weak. The biggest reason is that steelmakers are unable to pass higher raw material costs onto steel prices properly at the right time because of the protracted low growth of global steel demand and a massive increase in Chinese production. However, we view this as an anomaly. From 2020, we expect the steel sector to be back on the road to recovery as China's production growth should markedly slow from 2020.

Iron ore price outlook

Oversupply to push iron ore prices lower

Iron ore prices in 2020 are expected to remain relatively high at around USD80/ton (CFR), although a bit down from this year’s USD91/ton. We believe iron ore prices will decline on the following grounds:1) In terms of iron ore demand, global crude steel production in 2020 is expected to increase only 1.5% YoY. 2) In terms of supply, Vale will likely move to make up for the loss of output this year and Australian iron ore mines are also expected to increase production.

Vale (VALE) had to take some 93mn tons of capacity offline after the Brumadinho dam burst in January this year. However, the Brucutu mine with a capacity of 30mn tpa and part of the Vargem Grande mine resumed operations in June, which boosted the production in 3Q19 to 86.7mn tons, down 17% YoY but up 34% QoQ.

According to the company's guidance, production in 2020 is expected to increase by 30mn tons vs. 2019 and an additional 25mn tons in 2021. By 2020, the S11D project will be fully operational and the Samarco mine will resume operations after a hiatus caused by a dam collapse in 2015. Also, the capacity of existing mines such as Vargerm Grande and Tim Bopeda will expand further.

Additionally, Australian mines’ output is increasing, such as Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTNTF) whose iron ore production increased 10% QoQ to 87.3mn tons in 3Q19. In July and August, Australia's iron ore exports climbed 5% YoY to 144mn tons.

Meanwhile, the reasons that we believe iron ore prices will remain relatively high are as follows: 1) China's iron ore imports are rising again, providing downside support for iron ore prices. China's iron ore imports continued to increase in September, up 6%, which we believe has to do with rising demand for high-quality products coming from Australia and Brazil. China's port inventories represent 73% of the 2018 peak (144mn tons) at 106mn tons.2) The delayed auction of India's mining lease (to expire in March 2020) may lead to increased imports of iron ore in 1H20. There could be a loss of production worth 25-55mn tons as a result in India. India's iron ore output (as of 2017) totaled 200mn tons, accounting for 9% of worldwide production; and it exports 28.05mn tons, representing 2% of global exports.

Domestic plate demand down, H-beam demand up

Domestic plate demand is expected to slip 2% YoY to 8.31mn tons from 2019’s for the following reasons: 1) most of the orders received by Korean shipbuilders are for LNG carriers, which consume fewer plates compared with tankers or containerships; and 2) the 24-month moving average of shipbuilding orders won, which moves in line with monthly domestic plate demand, is forecast to decline from 2020. As Korean shipbuilders start receiving more orders, plate demand is expected to increase from 2021.

Rebar demand is expected to decline in 2020 due to weak downstream demand, but H-beam demand is likely to grow.

Apartment pre-home sales in Korea, a key barometer of rebar demand, have continued sliding in 2019 and are likely to fall further in 2020 to 280K homes from the peak of 520K homes sold in 2015.As such, domestic rebar demand is expected to fall to 10.52mn tons in 2019 to 10.02mn tons in 2020 (-5% YoY) from the peak of 12.56mn tons seen in 2017. Meanwhile, H-beam demand is expected to increase 2% YoY to 2.51mn tons in 2020 as the government’s SOC budget should increase 13% YoY.

POSCO: Solid support limits downside

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW310,000 on POSCO. Our investment points are: 1) firm downside support for shares with the stock trading at the lower end of its historical P/B bands; 2) attractive dividend yield of over 4%; and 3) stronger ability to generate earnings vs. global peers as the consolidated EBITDA margin is expected to hit 11% in 2020 despite steelmakers’ price reductions.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Earnings for 2020 should stay firm vs. 2019’s with forecast non-consolidated sales coming in at KRW29.79tn (-2.1% YoY) and operating profit at KRW2.86tn (-1.9% YoY).

Iron ore spot price has come down to USD87/ton as of October from USD118/ton in July. Considering the time lag, we expect raw material input prices to start declining in the middle of 4Q19. This will probably weigh on steel prices but the spread between steel prices and raw material prices should hold up on an annual basis given an increase in quarterly and half-yearly contracts.

For this year, we expect the steelmaker to pay out a DPS of KRW10,000. The dividend should remain at this level considering management’s focus on shareholder returns and solid earnings prospects for 2020. Meanwhile, we believe price distortions from cheap Chinese steel products’ are unlikely since, in 2020, China’s steel output growth should slow and the pace of growth in demand is expected to surpass the pace of growth in supply, albeit by a slight margin.

Share price outlook and valuation

In the short term, upside momentum for shares is limited because of slowing macro conditions and growing macro uncertainties globally. However, despite the weakness of iron ore prices and Chinese steel prices, the stock offers firm support at 0.4x P/B. We expect the stock to move upward given China’s declining steel output and rising infrastructure investments.

Refining/Chemical: Qualitative growth more important

Rising US crude exports to help diminish WTI discount, positive for Asian refiners

We are Overweight on the Korean refining sector and Neutral on the chemical sector for 2020. We present S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY) as our refining sector top pick, and LG Chem and SKC as our chemical top picks.

IMO 2020 to lead to consolidations of less competitive refineries

The supply-demand dynamics of the refining sector will likely turn favorable on: 1) margin improvements driven by kerosene and diesel and a better product mix; and 2) a stabilizing supply-demand balance on the consolidations of small Chinese refineries. In particular, refiners with HSFO making up a large portion of production will see economic viability falling sharply, and their competitiveness gap with advanced facilities will widen further. Most notably, consolidations of teapot refineries and a lowering of utilizations are expected, which will help keep refining margins high.

China’s NCC expansion causes oversupply; PE/PP/MEG expansion to continue; naphtha supply to tighten

Oversupply will likely continue as ethylene capacity is slated to increase by 10mn tpa annually from 2019 to 2020. China’s NCC capacity should start to increase from 2020. Since NCCs produce more diverse sets of products, this could be a greater burden to Korean NCCs. In the meantime, the ABS spread is likely to improve due to a limited supply burden and increasing supply of a key raw material SM. Additionally, naphtha demand has sharply increased recently because of NCC capacity expansion in Korea and the need to replace Iranian condensates in condensate splitters. As Chinese NCC demand increases too, naphtha oversupply is likely to be resolved.

Rechargeable battery to bottom in 1H20; note high-performance material, PET film, PET tire cord makers

LG Chem's Polish plant production yield is improving gradually. Uncertainties over ESS are also likely to be resolved in 2H19, and the rechargeable battery business should find momentum in 2H19. As PTA, PX, and MEG capacity expansion continues, the manufacturers of PET films and PET tire cords, products that are made from these raw materials, will likely see profitability improving. High-performance materials such as aramid and carbon fiber spreads are also growing.

Avoid NCCs, focus on downstream players, IMO 2020 Overweight refining, Neutral on Chemical; S-Oil, LG Chem, SKC top picks

We are Overweight on the Korean refining sector and Neutral on the chemical sector for 2020. We present S-Oil, LG Chem, and SKC as our top picks. We expect refining sector fundamentals to be stronger in 2H20 than in 1H20 because of the IMO 2020 effects and consolidations in China. As for the chemical sector, we expect the producers of value-added chemical materials to be more attractive than others.

The refining sector’s supply-demand dynamics will likely turn favorable on: 1) margin improvements driven by kerosene and diesel and a better product mix; and 2) a stabilizing supply-demand balance on the consolidations of small Chinese refineries. The market expects refining sector fundamentals to be stronger in 1H20 vs. 2H20 but we expect the opposite, as we believe the effects of IMO 2020 will peak out. That said, we note that S-Oil's financials are improving and its ability to pay out bigger dividends will probably be confirmed during 1H20. Also, SK Innovation is scheduled to start operation of its VRDS facilities in 2Q20.Additionally, we expect the IMO2020 to work to accelerate the consolidations of China’s small refineries; we need to have a broader view when it comes to analyzing the effects of the IMO 2020. In our scenario, the fundamentals of Korean refiners are expected to strengthen further in 2H20.

For Korean NCCs, oversupply of PE, PP and MEG will likely continue into 2021. We expect the oversupply situation to start improving in 2H21. What is also worrisome is the oversupply of naphtha due to the availability of an alternative (Iranian condensate) and Asia's NCC capacity expansions. On the other hand, we see the situation improving for ABS. We expect sentiment on the chemical sector to improve when LG Chem’s rechargeable battery business stabilizes and believe 1H20 will be the bottom. Additionally, we think SK merits attention for its momentum should pick up thanks to its value-added materials and change of business structure.

IMO 2020 to highlight refiners’ competitiveness gap IMO to lead to consolidations of small, less-efficient teapot refineries

The IMO sulfur limit regulation will be implemented in 2020, according to which ships have to comply with the sulfur cap of 0.5% m/m as well as the current ECA regulations. The demand for high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) will mostly diminish, resulting in a significant HSFO margin squeeze. HSFO margins are already below USD10/bbl.

Such a drop in HSFO margins will act as a factor further differentiating advanced capacity vs. outdated capacity. This, along with a rise in the diesel margin, should help boost the profitability of Korean refiners in 2020. So far, the market’s primary expectation with regard to IMO 2020 was diesel margin improvements but we now need a broader view.

The major intent of the IMO sulfur cap is to force vessels to use more environmentally friendly fuel. Diesel demand from automotive vehicles is bound to fall due to electrification but now ships are likely to replace automotive vehicles as the main user. As a result, oil refiners who do not make good use of HSFO will be impacted by faltering HSFO demand and lose their economic feasibility.

HSFO to highlight gap between advanced vs. outdated refiners

The most common way to utilize HSFO so far was to increase the production of gasoline by expanding the capacity of advanced facilities such as RFCC. Recently, however, the use of HSFO in chemical productions has become more common. In particular, chemical companies are building facilities to produce chemicals that are likely to enjoy solid demand in the future. S-Oil’s RUC/ODC facilities and Hyundai Oilbank’s HPC are the prime examples. These refiners use these facilities and HSFO to produce ethylene, propylene and other downstream products such as PE, PP and PO.

With bunker C oil, which contains high sulfur, currently trading below USD300/ton, PE and PP appear to be high value-added products, trading at USD900/ton and USD1,000/ton, respectively. It is important to note that there are a growing number of oil refiners achieving qualitative growth by raising the production of such products ahead of the implementation of IMO 2020. The earnings of these refiners will greatly improve on IMO effects, which include diesel margin expansions and product mix improvements. Furthermore, the earnings gap could widen even further depending on how much a company produces HSFO. This is why we recommend S-Oil as our top pick. By building RUC/ODC facilities, S-Oil does not produce any HSFO and instead produces chemicals such as PO and PP.

However, not all refiners can make these kinds of investments. Building up capacity requires capital and a certain level of refining capacity. We believe that the players that are most likely to be hit by the implementation of IMO 2020 are China's small-scale teapot refineries.

We should pay due attention to the decoupling between complex and simple refining margins in 2020.The increase in diesel demand upon the implementation of IMO 2020 will affect refining margins, although the impact will likely gradually fade away. However, considering the possible consolidations and utilization rate cuts of unprofitable refineries, the impact will not be short lived.

Falling HSFO margin burdensome to teapot refineries

In China, teapot refineries account for more than 30% of the country’s refining capacity. As of 2017, the total annual refining capacity of 89 private oil refiners was 5.0mn bpd. Except for larger ones like Hengli or Zhejiang, which went into operation in 2019, most small- and medium-sized refiners are known to have a refining capacity of less than 50K bpd. Accordingly, China's average refining capacity is only 87K bpd, which is equivalent to only 50% of the global average, making it difficult to achieve economies of scale. The reason that Beijing is working to foster the growth of large, private refiners is to make them bigger and more advanced.

Since most of these small Chinese refineries have HSFO that make up more than 30% of their production, they are the most vulnerable to the collapse of HSFO prices. The recent increase in refining margins has also worked to slash HSFO prices, which worked to lower teapot utilizations. Recently, Chinese teapot utilization rates have been moving in line with HFSO margins. Accordingly, we must monitor the movements of HSFO margins, which are likely to move south on the implementation IMO 2020. Even assuming teapot refineries’ utilization rates at 50%, China’s refining capacity may decline by more than 2mn bpd.

China to lose more than 2mn bpd in capacity on consolidations

Sinopec expects the refining capacity in China to fall by about 2.1mn bpd by 2025. Since 460K bpd capacity is already expected to disappear in 2020, the increase in actual capacity will not be great. The capacity increase By 2025 is forecast to amount to 4.3mn bpd, but considering the disappearance of 2.1mn bpd, the actual capacity increase should be 2.2mn bpd over seven years or 300K bpd per year, which is not burdensome.

Focus now on chemicals, positive for petroleum supply-demand dynamics

Another factor to consider is the product composition of new refining capacity. Newly built refineries are built to produce chemicals.At Hengli alone, the yield of petrochemical feedstock is 35%, and most other new refineries have 40% of capacity dedicated to the production of feedstock to produce aromatics such as olefins and PX. As such, the supply burden on the petroleum product market will be limited.

New capacity increasingly dedicated to produce petrochemicals

The constructions of large-scale Asian refineries, which were planned for this year in Malaysia (RAPID) and Saudi Arabia (JiZan), have been delayed to 2020. From 2019 to 2021 an additional capacity of 810K bpd will come on line, which may look burdensome. However, considering that most of the recently added refineries’ petroleum yield is around 40%, the actual supply increase will be around 500K bpd on annual average, which is not too burdensome.

Higher NCC capacity and tighter naphtha supply NCC capacity expansion in China picking up pace

Global ethylene production capacity was estimated at 178mn tpa as of 2018. The capacity addition scheduled by 2020 is 19mn tpa, which translates to an annual addition of 10mn tpa. Since demand is expected to increase by 6mn tpa on annual average, ethylene will be in severe oversupply by 2020. ICIS predicts that global ethylene utilization rates will continue to decline until 2021 from the 2018 peak.

The capacity expansions of US shale-based crackers are being finalized, but from 2020, China's NCC expansion is expected to pick up pace. China's ethylene capacity was about 25.6mn tpa as of 2018, but the country’s ethylene self-sufficiency rate is expected to increase continuously with an addition of 5mn tpa capacity on annual average from 2019 to 2021. It's not just China. Russia is also rushing to build large-scale NCCs. Since NCCs produce a variety of products in addition to ethylene downstream products, Korean NCCs are bound to feel an increasing oversupply burden. Motiva, the largest refinery in the US owned by Aramco, is expected to make an FDI in 2020 on the expansion of a downstream production facility integrated with a refining facility. The project is likely to be completed in 2024, so it would not be an immediate burden to supply. However, the project is meaningful in that it is linked to US ethane-base projects currently under development and other refineries.

As NCCs in China and Korea have begun to expand capacity since 2019, we expect naphtha oversupply to ease. Most of the recently built refining capacity is expected to use naphtha to produce chemicals rather than selling it. Korean refiners are also likely to use naphtha to produce chemicals, starting with Hyundai Oilbank in 2021 and followed by S-Oil. Accordingly, naphtha supply should tighten.

Korea’s naphtha imports expanding

In August, naphtha imports in Korea recorded an all-time high of 23.23mn barrels (+ 28.5% YoY). The increased volume is 5.16mn barrels, or 630,000 tons. The capacity of 630,000 tons is on an annual basis 7.5mn tons, which is the level that can only be achieved with a domestic ethylene capacity of more than 2mn tpa. The capacity expansion in 2019 is 760K tpa, and the annual increase in naphtha demand is 2.5mn tons. Thus, more than 5mn tons of naphtha imports are estimated to be for condensate splitter. Korea’s condensate splitter capacity is about 500K bpd. The amount of condensate required annually is around 180mn barrels, and Iranian exports out of all 2017 exports were about 100mn barrels, which translates to 12mn tons. This demand is expected to diversify to naphtha and condensate demand from other regions, a factor that will tighten naphtha demand.

After Hyundai Oilbank finishes construction of its HPC in 2021, Korean refiners’ naphtha consumption will increase, leading to a continued rise in imports. Since the refining facilities currently being built or to be built are likely to minimize the sales of naphtha, tight naphtha supply will likely become an important keyword for 2020.

Weak chemical spread the result of supply increase

We believe the recent weakness in chemical spreads is mainly the result of increased supply. The effects of US ECC capacity expansions are already materializing. According to the ICIS, US exports of PE have recently increased to 370,000 tons per month, which is 4.4mn tons per year. Most of the volume out of the US appears to go to Asia. Since China imposed a 25% tariff on US-made HDPE and LLDPE in August, US exports bound for Southeast Asia have greatly increased. As such, regardless of the US-China trade disputes, we believe competition in the Asian PE market will intensify.

If China lifts its tariffs on US HDPE and LLDPE, the prices of these products exported from the US to Asia will decline further. Thus, even if the US-China trade dispute is resolved, the impacts on Korean NCCs will be fairly limited. MEG supply is also likely to increase greatly in 2020 due to ongoing capacity expansions. The product that is relatively free from supply burden is ABS.

High performance materials, PET films, PET tire cord looking promising

We expect to see a turnaround of earnings in 2020, led by downstream product makers. Product mix should improve with high-performance materials, and PTA price declines will help shore up the profitability of PET film and PET tire cord makers. SKC started producing copper foil for rechargeable batteries through the acquisition of KCFT, and the utilization rate of industrial materials is going up because of increased productions of high value- added films. We believe SKC is the most noteworthy downstream player in 2020 considering its cost reductions, better product mix, and favorable changes in business structure. Hyosung Advanced Materials is also able to improve its financial structure while investing in aramid and carbon fiber on the back of the stable profitability of the tire cord division. Its growth potential will be highlighted as shareholder value continues to improve.

S-Oil: moving ahead with plans

Investment highlights

The implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation mandate will not only work to boost diesel margins but also trigger consolidations in the refinery sector. We expect refining margins to remain firm in 2H20. Gasoline-bunker C oil spread, a key barometer of RUC facilities’ profitability, has breached above USD25/bbl, raising expectations that S-Oil’s earnings will outperform. Earnings growth in 2020 should lead to better financials and allow management to resume dividend payouts, which should result in a stock re-rating. Expanding NCC capacity and advancement in the chemical business should help the company to facilitate qualitative growth. We continue to present S-Oil as our refining sector top pick.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect to see considerable earnings growth in 2020 YoY on the back of wider refining margins and RUC/ODC margins as well as a favorable base stemming from heavy maintenance in 1H19. We believe the sharp VLCC freight rate hike in 4Q19-1Q20 will force Chinese refiners to lower their utilizations. The falling bunker C oil margin can also drive utilizations lower, especially for those of teapot refineries. IMO 2020 will basically have the effect of boosting demand for advanced petrochemical products. Refiners unable to cope with this changing trend will probably be consolidated. In our view, Chinese teapot refineries are primary candidates. The market is worried that the IMO effects could wane after 1Q20. However, we believe the tight petrochemical supply will continue for the foreseeable future if teapot refineries are forced to run at lower utilization rates due to declining bunker C oil margins. Until 2022, cost increases will likely be limited aside from the annual capex of KRW700-800bn. Declining debt should allow the company to resume dividends. S-Oil plans to spend up to KRW7tn in capex for TC2C and SC&D. After the FID is made in 2021, the capex commitment is expected to increase in earnest in 2023. Until then, financials should continue to improve and the company will resume paying out dividends. We expect petrochemical demand to peak out in the middle of the 2020s. In the meantime, S-Oil will probably opt for qualitative to quantitative growth, outshining peers in terms of profitability and ROE.

Share price outlook and valuation

In 2020, we will witness earnings growth translating into better financials and dividends. The stock has been outperforming the broader index for some time. We expect further upside for shares though, when the market sees the company’s aggressive investments coming to fruition (i.e., far superior earnings performance vs. peers).

Auto: Korean automakers strike back

2020 demand outlook: recovery meek, low growth sustains

Global auto demand is expected to grow only 0.3% YoY to 81.72mn units in 2020 due to lingering uncertainties after two consecutive years of declines. In China (21.2mn units in 2020, + 3.7% YoY), green cars are likely to drive the recovery of demand on last-minute demand before the complete abolition of new energy car subsidies. In the US, (16.78mn, -1.6% YoY) demand is expected to shrink for two consecutive years, despite falling rates on installment payments, due to prolonged trade disputes and increased uncertainties ahead of the presidential election. In Europe, (16.98mn units, -3.3%), supply and demand are both likely to decrease because of trade disputes, Brexit, and strengthening CO2 regulations. The countries that are likely to see higher demand are India (3.05mn, + 4.5%), Brazil (2.73mn, + 3.4%), and Korea (1.77 million, + 1.1%) whereas Japan (4.94mn, -6.3%) and Russia (1.75mn, -0.6%) head in the opposite direction.

Three characteristics of 2020 auto industry

The key characteristics of the 2020 global auto market would be: 1) intensifying competition due to protracted period of low growth; 2) emerging market-led recovery although the pace of recovery varies by countries (e.g. weaker-than-expected recovery (+3.7%) in China despite favorable YoY comparison base vs. stronger-than-expected recovery (+4.5% YoY) in India; and 3)margin eroion in Europe amid a decrease in both supply and demand due to uncertainties at home and abroad as well as tightening regulations. This suggests that: 1) top-line growth should be limited, and that selective approach toward companies with good bottom line growth prospect is valid; 2) auto parts manufacturers with high exposure to China are unlikely to see earnings recover in 2020; and 3) due to tightening GHG emission regulations in Europe, the sales of xEVs, which is still unprofitable, will likely expand while the utilization rates of ICEVs fall, which means further margin squeeze. Those without a good cost-cutting strategy are unlikely to see their earnings growth in 2020.

2020 strategy: Korean auto names to become relatively more attractive vs. European/Japanese peers

Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) looks to benefit the most given its global sales portfolio excluding China and regional demand prospects in 2020. HMG’s new car schedule and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) India's capacity expansion should lead to volume recovery, increased sales and a cost ratio improvement. Furthermore, the wider adoption of the third generation platform will help save additional cost in the unfavorable business environment. The Korean auto sector was able to facilitate an earnings recovery in 2019 through a mix improvement alone, led by Palisade. As such, the launch of luxury and new volume models in 2020 should help shore up sales and improve the product mix. The regional mix is also turning favorable, thanks to a growing market share in Korea and the US. Against this backdrop, we believe there is a possibility that the pace of earnings growth for Korean companies will be sharper than what we expect. We recommend Hyundai Motor Company and Hyundai Mobis (OTC:HYPLF) as our top picks.

2020 Korean auto sector outlook

2020 demand outlook: recovery slow, low growth to continue

Uncertainty is expected to continue haunting the global auto market in 2020. Global auto demand is forecast to fall 5.1% YoY to 86.9mn units, as the demand in emerging markets such as China and India are plummeting in 2019 and sluggish demand continues in developed economies such as the US and Western Europe. In 2020, global demand should see an increase of just 0.3% YoY to 87.15mn units, a slight recovery from a decline for a second consecutive year.

China (21.2mn units, +3.7%): Despite efforts to boost the economy ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in 2021, the overall business environment will deteriorate and consumer sentiment should remain weak due to the worsening trade dispute with the US, depletion of the USD inventory, and potential defaults of marginal enterprises. xEVs will account for more than 60% of net increase in demand before the complete abolition of new energy car subsidies in 2021, but the base effect from a demand decrease for two consecutive years is expected to be limited.

The US (16.78mn units, -1.6%): Demand is expected to fall for two consecutive years due to prolonged trade disputes and escalating uncertainties ahead of the presidential election. Finished vehicle makers are to shift focus to profitability by lowering incentives. Demand for new cars should continue, especially for SUVs, but lower new car prices are expected to stimulate demand for used cars.

Europe (16.98mn units, -3.3%): Demand should continue to contract in 2020 due to the trade dispute, Brexit and stricter CO2 regulations. Most companies, unable to meet the CO2 emissions target (95g/km), are expected to reduce supply in order to mitigate penalties.

India (3.05mn units, +4.5%]: While the country may face tighter liquidity in the financial sector and slower-than- expected economic recovery, demand should recover as regulatory uncertainties disappear with the launch of new cars with the new Euro 6 emission standards. The base effect, easing of the credit crunch, and stimulus measures should also fuel demand.

Others: Russia’s (1.75mn units, -0.6%) demand to continue declining due to price hikes amid inflation and weakening purchase power. Brazil’s (2.73mn, +3.4%) demand should continue to grow on the economic recovery and improving retail sales. Japan’s (4.94mn, -6.3%) volume is expected to plummet due to its rapidly aging society and indifference to driving among young people in urban areas. Korea’s (177K units, +1.1%) demand is expected to rebound due to lower installment rates, higher supply of imported cars, and launch of new models.

Key themes for 2020

The characteristics of the global automotive sector in 2020 can be summarized as follows:

Low growth: continued deterioration of the competitive environment. Different temperatures by emerging markets: recovery to be driven by emerging countries but Chinese demand lower than expected whereas Indian demand should surpass expectations. Profitability in Europe to deteriorate due to tighter regulations.

1) Low growth: continued deterioration of the competitive environment

The global auto market is expected to show an inelastic recovery, with growth of only 0.3% YoY in 2020 despite the base effect stemming from a second straight year of sales decline. Expectations for an easing of trade disputes are intact as the US and China agreed to reach a small deal. However, despite the economic stimulus measures in developed and emerging economies, demand weakness and the delayed recovery in major regions are inevitable due to policy uncertainties and prolonged trade disputes. In all, we believe: 1) demand will remain sluggish in the US and Western Europe; and 2) China will show an inelastic recovery due to uncertainties at home and abroad, despite favorable base effect.

Amid low growth, automakers continue efforts to cut costs through the relocation of labor and production. However, there is a high possibility of price reductions as the competitive environment deteriorates further. In particular, North American, European, and Japanese automakers, which have built their portfolios in the US and Europe, should have limited sales strategy to protect profitability without any obvious cost-cutting strategies and or changes in new car lineups.

GM (GM) was able to avoid the worst-case scenario by selling its European operation, but the continued sales decline in the US market remains burdensome. For Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), the key to survival is whether it can make up for Europe's sales decline and tightening regulations with a recovery in Chinese demand. For Toyota (TM), growth in volume and profitability is difficult due to a sharp drop in domestic demand and falling demand in the US and Europe.

The overall attractiveness of the auto sector is not promising. Profit growth based on top-line growth is limited, and a selective investment strategy focusing on those with the prospect of bottom-line growth is valid.

2) Different temperatures by emerging markets: recovery to be driven by emerging countries but Chinese demand lower than expected whereas Indian demand higher than expected

Emerging markets help to overcome faltering demand in major markets (U.S. and Europe). Recovering demand in China and India in 2019 is expected to help shore up global demand. However, the recovery in demand in China is slower than expected (+ 3.7%). But India’s pace of recovery is solid (+4.5%) on a GST rate cut and introduction of BS6.

In China, consumer sentiment continues to weaken due to the economic slowdown. xEVs will account for most of the increase in net demand ahead of the complete abolition of new energy car subsidies in 2021. In India, financial instability has weakened consumer sentiment, which led to a decline in the number of dealerships. Following the industry's demand for lower GST rates (Jan 2019), the government's proposal for overcoming sluggish demand (Sep 2019) has helped remove uncertainties.

As for auto parts makers with relatively high exposure to China, earnings weakness will likely continue into 2020. In the case of parts makers with no effective strategy to secure new customers, new projects, or expand content related with xEVs and autonomous driving, it would be better to approach them from a trading perspective.

Additionally, the growth of Japanese companies, which have been expanding their market share in China, will likely slow down, and competition among GM, Volkswagen, and Chinese local automakers, all with large exposure to China, should intensify further.

3) Profitability in Europe to deteriorate due to tighter regulations

Europe’s auto demand [16.98mn units, -3.3%] is falling after reaching close to the peak demand seen in 2007 (18.17mn units), due to macro uncertainties such as the US-China trade war and Brexit as well as a decrease in core buyers and increase in mobility. Additionally, in 2020, the supply of finished cars will decline amid efforts to comply with the emission regulations. Amidst all this, BEV demand in Europe, set to grow 72% YoY to 489K units, is likely to account for 2.9% of total automotive demand. A string of BEV launches to meet regulatory demand means intense competition, and demand will increase as a result. In particular, with the launch of luxury models such as EQC, Thycan and Polestar 2, BEV’s portion of total automotive sales should expand to 35%.

According to JATO, it will be difficult to meet the strengthening CO2 emission standards in 2020 except for Toyota and PSA Renault (OTC:RNSDF). Assuming that the CO2 emissions in 2018 remain unchanged until 2021, JATO estimates the amount of penalty that automakers have to pay in 2021 will range from EUR550mn (Toyota KRW720bn) to EUR9.19bn (Volkswagen KRW12tn). According to this calculation, Hyundai and Kia are also expected to face a fine of EUR2.88bn (or KRW3.8tn), which is equivalent to 49% of Hyundai’s and Kia's combined operating profit in 2020F (KRW7.77tn).

As such, automakers are shifting their focus from HEV and PHEV to BEV (FCEV) which is more effective in reducing emissions. The number of new BEV models to be launched in Europe is 12 in 2019 and 28 in 2020. To reduce fines, the supply of ICEVs will be reduced and EVs will increase.

In Europe, where securing profitability seems increasingly difficult, the key to survival will be cost cuts and BEV expansion. In order to meet the tighter regulations on emissions, sales of unprofitable xEVs will increase and the utilization rates for ICEVs will decline, dampening thee profitability of automakers, starting with Europe.

Only companies with a high exposure to Europe and China, which stress the importance of BEVs, or those with an annual production capacity of more than 7-8mn cars have the capacity to invest in BEV platforms and recoup their investments. The ability to minimize the impact of reducing the production capacity of ICEVs is also important. Only a few companies including HMG, Volkswagen, and Toyota were able to enter the electrification platform market for these reasons.

However, these platform companies are also expected to suffer profit deterioration in 2020-2021 due to the sales of unprofitable BEVs. Some high-performance/high-end brands threatened by new entrants (such as Tesla) may be able to pass on some cost to consumers by adopting a high-price strategy, but those with no platforms are expected to face difficulties in responding to BEVs or protecting profitability.

Major automakers that have continued to generate profits in major markets are expected to see profitability deteriorate due to tighter emission regulations in Europe and contracting demand. Major companies are expected to voluntarily cut ICEV sales in an effort to reduce penalties. Without a clear strategy to reduce costs in 2020 (e.g., platform integration) or a recovery in utilizations through new car launches, it would be difficult for an automaker to report outstanding earnings in the global auto sector.

Volkswagen said during the IIA 2019 Conference that it will respond effectively to the xEV market through its MEB platform. However, its profitability in 2020 is expected to remain flat vs. 2019. MEB-based BEVs should help minimize margin erosion but the adoption rate of MQB will hit the limit, making additional cost savings more challenging.

Toyota has also been able to improve profitability through cost reduction in FY2014-2017 when the use of TNGA expanded, but the cost-cutting effects are fading.

Korean automakers more attractive vs. European/Japanese peers

In 2020, we believe Korean auto shares will become relatively more attractive vs. European and Japanese peers, which have been outperforming. Competitors in Europe, the US, and Japan are bound to face margin squeeze because of their limited use of strategies to enhance profitability amid limited volume growth. We analyzed the attractiveness of Korean automakers by looking into: 1) who will benefit the most from by region based on sales portfolios, 2) new car launch schedules; and 3) cost-cutting strategies.

1) Global growth estimate model: The largest beneficiary of the global sales portfolio excluding Hyundai and China. Not factoring in regional price and supply conditions, we analyzed the level of benefits each company will receive using the regional demand forecast for 2020 and the companies’ 1H19 sales portfolios. The weighted average of regional demand growth and each company's regional sales exposure ratio was used to derive the expected demand growth of each company in 2020.

2) HMG’s new car launches and Kia’s capacity expansion in a new region to help boost volume: In 2020, Hyundai and Kia are expected to enjoy volume growth, which has been sluggish since the launch of new volume models such as Hyundai Sonata, Elantra, Tucson, Kia K5, Sorrento, and Carnival, which will help lower incentives and boost market share. Kia is expected to experience further top-line growth by fully recognizing the net volume increase in 2020 from an Indian plant with an annual capacity of 300K units which came online in 3Q19 and represents 10.7% of 2018 sales.

Hyundai and Kia were able to stage a turnaround of market share YoY in major markets such as the US and Europe with the introduction of the Hyundai Palisade, Venue, Kia Telluride and Seltos. We especially note a marked decline in incentives in the US market by HMG after inventory adjustments. HMG is narrowing the market gap with Toyota by efficiently managing incentives.

This is driven by the new car effect of major volume models, which is expected to help recover volume and boost utilization rates, while raising ASP through incentive cuts. Also, favorable FX conditions should continue to put HMG in an advantageous position vs. competitors.

3) HMG to trump competitors in terms of cost reductions through platform integration: HMG's cost ratio should gradually improve, unlike competitors, as the number of shared parts on different models increases since the launch of Sonata DN8.As for Volkswagen, cost-cutting effects will likely fade as the MQB platform enters the maturity stage, keeping profitability flat YoY in 2020.Toyota’s cost-cutting effects, which peaked in FY2014-2017 with the TNGA platform, are also diminishing.

Top-picks: Hyundai Motor Company and Hyundai Mobis

We present Hyundai and Hyundai Mobis as our top picks for 2020. The global auto sector’s investment attractiveness is unlikely to improve meaningfully due to low demand. However, Korean automakers’ attractiveness relative to their global peers in Europe and Japan are expected to increase on the back of top- and bottom-line growth as well as cost-cutting effects. Given that Chinese demand remains sluggish, finished vehicle makers look more attractive than auto parts makers with significant exposure to China. Among auto parts makers, we expect those with big sales exposure to Hyundai and Kia and have strength in xEV parts to enjoy earnings growth.

We see momentum picking up around 3Q19 earnings announcements, led by Hyundai. We believe 3Q19 earnings will be a mix of positives and negatives, mainly: 1) flat wholesale volume growth YoY (negative); 2) slowing mix improvements because of the strong sales of Venue (negative); 3) favorable FX conditions (positive); and 4) rising exports of Palisade (positive). However, one-off factors such as wage settlement (Hyundai) and the Theta II group lawsuit settlement (Hyundai, Kia) are likely to keep the companies from benefiting from the favorable YoY base.

However, after the earnings announcements in October, the US launch of Sonata (October) and domestic launch of the GV80 (November) should provide stock momentum and stock prices are expected to rapidly recover. In particular, Hyundai will continue to benefit from favorable FX which will help it to maintain competitive edge over competitors (e.g., Toyota vs. Hyundai in the US). Additionally, the launch of new models should help buoy its sales.

In 2019, Hyundai was able to boost earnings with Palisade alone, which is not even a volume model. As such, sales and mix improvements in 2020 through the launch of luxury and volume models as well as a favorable regional mix (e.g., market share increases in Korea and the US) could result in stronger-than-expected earnings growth. Furthermore, the wider adoption of the third-generation platform and volume model revamps could further boost utilizations rates, helping to improve the cost ratio.

Hyundai Motor Company: Out of the pit stop, into the fast lane

Investment highlights

Although auto demand will likely remain weak in 2020, Hyundai’s top- and bottom-line growth should be stronger than expected on the back of: 1) volume and mix improvements led by revamped models; and 2) cost reductions through higher utilizations and platform integration. Competitors are likely to suffer a margin squeeze as their cost-cutting effects start to wane due to declining volumes in Europe and the US as well as the growing sales portion of xEVs. As a result, Korean automakers’ ability to generate a handsome profit should be highlighted further vs. global peers. We expect Hyundai to emerge as a more attractive investment vs. European/Japanese finished vehicle makers. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW185,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

2020 preview: we forecast KRW109.4tn in sales (+5% YoY), KRW5.4tn in operating profit (+40% YoY, 8.4% operating margin), and KRW5tn in net profit (+38% YoY). By operating profit, we expect the result to be 11% higher than the consensus estimate of KRW4.9tn (4.5% operating margin). We believe the results will surpass market expectations in light of favorable FX, improving ASP/mix/incentives vs. peers thanks to a stronger new model lineup, higher utilizations, and lower cost base through the adoption of a modular platform. We note that Hyundai has a stronger sales portfolio vs. peers. Our analysis of the 2020 prospective sales of global automakers (excluding China) shows that Hyundai’s global sales will be 0.8% higher whereas global peers’ sales will be 0.8% lower. While cost-cutting effects at global peers such as Volkswagen and Toyota wane, Hyundai’s cost base is improving thanks to the wider adoption of its modular platform, which is expected to offset the margin erosion caused by sluggish European sales.

Share price outlook and valuation

The stock currently trades at 5.5x 2020F P/E, the lowest end of the historical P/E bands. We expect investor interest in the stock to continue growing as higher volumes and a better product mix lead to stronger sales and fatter margins. We present Hyundai as our 2020 auto sector top pick.

Shipbuilding: What justifies a 1.0x target P/B

Why our target is lower than 1.0x P/B for the shipbuilding sector

Since 2017, we have maintained a view that a target P/B of 1.0x or more is not justified for the Korean shipbuilding sector, even if sector fundamentals recover. This is because the level of ROE that can be expected of Korean shipbuilders, in the case of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, is only 8%, even if the operating margin recovers to the 8% level, the lower end of the 2006-2011 margin bands. While sales have declined over the past decade, total shareholders’ equity has increased by approximately threefold. As such, we believe a target P/B of more than 1.0x is unjustified without structural sales growth.

What justifies a target P/B of 1.0x or more

Even if profitability improves through higher newbuilding ASP or cost reductions, the highest ROE that can be achieved without structural sales growth is in high-single digits. In our view, a P/B of 1.0x or more can only be justified when accompanied with structural sales growth. New orders that determine the size of sales are calculated as “global new orders multiplied by Korean shipbuilders’ share of new orders placed.” Since the growth of global new orders is limited, we believe an increase in market share will help upgrade the quality of Korean shipbuilders’ new orders won.

IMO regulation to help boost Korea’s M/S; structurally higher ROE justifies 1.0x P/B

Increasing orders for LNG-propelled vessels should facilitate the structural market share growth of Korean shipbuilders. Korean shipyards have solid track records and technology for LNG-propelled ships whereas Chinese peers have much to improve on. Thus, a rise in Korean shipbuilders’ market share will strengthen their earnings fundamentals and provide upside momentum for their valuations, which have been below 1.0x P/B since 2014.

Maintain Overweight, presenting KSOE and Samsung Heavy Industries as our top picks

We believe large players such as KSOE and Samsung Heavy Industries will emerge as the biggest beneficiaries of Korean shipbuilders’ growing market share. If the market share indeed expands, their valuations should rise above 1.0x P/B, in our view.

1.0x P/B possible only when M/S grows for bigger new orders and sales

Currently, the shipbuilding sector index trades at a mid-0.7x P/B, up more than 20% from the previous bottom seen on August 16. As of October 21, Korean shipbuilders on average achieved 60% of their 2019 new order target. Thus, the current valuation level appears to mirror expectations for future orders. In particular, the recent news of LNG- fuelled vessel order awards looks to have propelled shipbuilding shares to price in expectations of the implementation of IMO 2020 SOx regulations. Going forward, the growing proportion of LNG-propelled vessel orders will likely bolster Korean shipbuilders’ earnings to the next level, leading to a rise in valuation multiples.

Since 2017, we have maintained a view that a target P/B of 1.0x or more is not justified for the Korean shipbuilding sector, even if sector fundamentals improve. This is because the level of ROE that can be expected of Korean shipbuilders is structurally lower compared with the past. Indeed, since 2014, the shipbuilding sector has been trading between 0.4x and 1.0x P/B.

In 2006, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering’s (KSOE) fundamentals were strong, as it had the ability to generate an ROE of 36% from an operating margin of 8%. However, assuming KSOE’s sustainable orders at KRW16tn and translate it into sustainable sales, an operating margin of 8% (the lower end of 2006-2011 margin bands; the operating margin consensus for 2020 and 2021 are 2.4% and 3.4%, respectively) is now estimated to lead to an ROE of 8%. This is because total shareholders’ equity rose nearly threefold over the past decade while sales fell. Thus, without a significant rise in sales, it would be difficult to expect a P/B of more than 1x based on profitability improvement alone (e.g., higher newbuilding ASP and cost reductions).

Shipbuilders' sales are determined by the size of newbuilding orders received one or two years past. The order amount of Korean shipbuilders can be defined as “global new orders multiplied by Korean shipbuilders’ share of new orders placed.”With the slowdown in the global economy, shipping volume has been declining continuously and offshore plant orders have contracted since 2014. Thus, we do not expect the amount of new orders to recover to over USD100bn like in the past. As such, an increase in new order share is a more realistic solution to boost Korean shipbuilders’ new orders.

Increasing orders for LNG-fuelled ships to bolster Korean shipbuilders’ M/S

From January 2020, IMO SOx regulations will come in to effect. We believe this will help structurally improve Korean shipbuilders' new order market share and their earnings will rise to the next level as a result. The reasons that we believe their new order share will increase are: 1) large vessels, rather than smaller ones, will be made to run on LNG fuel, which is beneficial for Korean names as Korea is known to build large vessels; and 2) Korean shipbuilders have good track records and technology to build LNG-fuelled vessels.

To build LNG-propelled ships, shipbuilders need to be able to equip existing vessels with LNG fuel engines and have the technology to build fuel supply systems to vaporize LNG to engines, LNG tanks for storage, and engineering and designing capability for the optimization of each system. If the proportion of orders for LNG-fuelled vessels increases, Korean shipbuilders' market share is expected to increase too, since about 60% of LNG carriers currently in operation are applied with LNG propulsion technology and Korea is far ahead of China in terms of LNG propulsion technology and track record. Of the 97 LNG carrier orders placed in 2018-1919, Korean shipbuilders were responsible for 94 vessels, accounting for 97% of LNG vessel orders. The remaining three were built by China, of which two were ordered by Chinese firms and the other was from a Russian shipping company. This market share of nearly 100% is a testament to Korean shipbuilders' LNG carrier building technology. The technologies used to make LNG-propelled ships are not too different from the technologies used to make LNG carriers which run on boil off gas. Thus, for Korean shipbuilders it is not too difficult to switch to other ship types.

Chinese shipbuilders still have much to prove

Korea’s LNG propulsion technology is also highlighted in the bulker segment. 2018 and 2019 saw orders placed for 128 large bulkers (180K DWT or larger). Among them, only four bulkers were ordered to run on LNG fuel, and a Korean name (Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries) was awarded all four. So far, Korean shipbuilders have chosen not to build cape-size bulkers of 180K DWT since bulkers are the least lucrative of all vessel types and are thus mostly built by Chinese and Japanese names for low prices. The fact that a Korean shipbuilder has accepted orders for LNG- fuelled bulkers means that: 1) the newbuilding prices were lucrative enough; and 2) its LNG propulsion technology was once again confirmed. The Australian mining company BHP Billiton has confirmed the plan to order for 14 VLOCs, and according to TradeWinds, the best candidates to win the orders are Korea’s top three shipbuilders. This explains why the increases in LNG-propelled ship orders can lead to the market share growth of Korean shipbuilders.

Recently, China’s LNG propulsion technology had to suffer some humiliations. The deliveries of 23,000 TEU LNG- propelled carriers were postponed twice. Initially, two ships were scheduled for delivery at end-2019 and nine in 2020, but all ships’ deliveries were delayed to 2020 and then in early October postponed again, to 2020-2021. This represents a lack of technology and experience by Chinese dockyards.

Korean shipbuilders’ orders and ROE forecasts by scenario

Since shipbuilding is an order-based industry, current orders and their profitability are reflected in earnings over the next couple of years. In contrast, current earnings are the result of orders received in the past couple of years. Thus, the valuations of shipbuilders are not the reflection of current earnings but the determinants of future earnings— current orders and their margins. Considering that the ROE consensus of 2020 and 2021 are 1.9% and 2.9%, the current valuation of 0.7 - 0.8x P/B is not justified. In other words, expectations for better ROE in the future seem to be reflected in the current valuation.

Korean shipbuilders’ increasing market share is a factor that can boost both P (newbuilding prices) and Q (new order volume), which means not only sales growth but also level of profit. In our view, these are the factors that can increase valuation multiples since they can structurally drive ROE upward.

We have made several assumptions to estimate ROE changes upon market share growth.1) Assumption #1: Global orders total USD60bn, and Korea’s top shipbuilders (KSOE and Samsung Heavy) operate on 8% operating margin, and Korean shipbuilders’ combined market share grows from 40% to 49% (based on 2014- 2015, 2017-2019). The orders received by Korean/Chinese/Japanese dockyards average USD59.9bn and Korean shipbuilders make up 40.3% share.2) Assumption #2: KSOE represents 51% of orders received by Korean shipbuilders, Samsung Heavy 25%, and DSME 24%. The orders received are sustainable revenue.3) Assumption #3: In calculating the share of Korean shipbuilders, we assume Korea, China, and Japan represent 100% of global orders. We exclude other countries in order to exclude the orders for cruise ships (built mostly by European dockyards).

Higher M/S to lead to structural ROE growth for KSOE

Assuming Korean shipbuilders’ share of orders won increases from 40% (2014-2019 average, excluding 2016) to 49%, KSOE’s ROE is forecast to rise by 1.6%p (from 7.2% to 8.9%). However, this does not factor in an increase in newbuilding prices (P) which is inevitable if Korea’s share of new orders increases. Higher market share means stronger bargaining power for Korean shipbuilders. Against this backdrop, assuming that Korean names' market share rises to 51% and newbuilding prices rise by 2%, KSOE is expected to see its ROE grow by 3.8%p (from 7.2% to 11.1%).

Bigger M/S to lead to structural ROE growth for Samsung Heavy

Assuming Korean shipbuilders’ share of orders won grows from 40% (2014-2019 average, excluding 2016) to 49%,

Samsung Heavy’s ROE is forecast to rise by 1.5%p (from 6.9% to 8.4%). Assuming Korean shipbuilders’ market share rises to 51% and newbuilding prices increase by 2%, Samsung Heavy’s

ROE growth is estimated at 3.6%p (from 6.9% to 10.5%). As such, the greater market share should propel the sales of Korean shipyards to the next level, which will lead to structural growth in ROE.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering: Rising market presence brings benefits

Investment highlights

We expect Korean shipbuilders to be able to strengthen their presence further as the market for LNG- fuelled vessels expands. As the biggest shipbuilder in the world, we believe Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) stands to benefit the most. The company’s order backlog started rebounding in September. Order momentum will likely pick up further as KSOE waits to receive orders for the world’s first LNG-fuelled 14 VLCCs and LNG carriers. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW150,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

As the IMO 2020 regulations come into effect in January 2020, there will be more orders for LNG- fuelled vessels, and we believe this will be a factor that can structurally boost the market share of Korean shipbuilders in the newbuilding market. KSOE’s ability to build LNG-fuelled ships has been well known as the shipbuilder won all of the orders for LNG-run bulkers (four) awarded in 2018-2019. We expect KSOE to be the biggest beneficiary of Korean shipbuilders’ market share expansion. Assuming KSOE wins 49% of newbuilding orders (from 40%), its sales are forecast to grow by KRW3.3tn (from KRW14.6tn to KRW17.9tn) and operating profit by KRW263.4bn (from KRW1.17tn to KRW1.43tn). KSOE won USD7.26bn worth of orders in September 2019 YTD, which is 33% lower than the same period last year and represents only 41% of 2019 order guidance of USD17.8bn. Having said that, the shipbuilder won USD3.2bn worth of new orders in October alone, a sign of accelerating order momentum. We expect order momentum to pick up further toward the end of the year as it waits to receive orders for LNG-fuelled VLCCs (worth USD1.5bn) and LNG carriers.

Share price outlook and valuation

The stock has been trading between 0.4x-1.0x P/B since 2014. For the stock to trade at above 1.0x P/B, ROE needs to structurally improve. We believe increasing orders for LNG-fuelled ships will lead to considerable top- and bottom-line growth. We expect the valuation to increase to over 1.0x P/B as the market witnesses an actual increase in market share for Korean shipbuilders.

Construction: Dawning of the construction sector

MENA to start awarding downstream orders in 2020

In 2019, Korean construction companies’ overseas orders are likely to remain flat YoY due to a temporary dip in downstream orders from the MENA region. However, we believe overseas orders in 2020 will rise 9% YoY to USD35bn as orders for various MENA projects begin to be awarded after the completion of FEED. Hyundai E&C and Samsung Engineering, which displayed strength in overseas projects in recent years, are expected to continue to receive more overseas orders vs. peers, helping shares to outperform.

Domestic construction orders to bottom in 2020, low in 1H and high in 2H

Apartment pre-sale volume in 2019 is expected to reach 300K units and we expect the number to be similar in 2020. An increase in housing mortgages, a key determinant of pre-sale volume, has come down to a decade low amid strong regulatory pressure, which limits further downside.As the government is rushing to build a transportation infrastructure and residential districts for the third new town project in 2021, a YoY decline in domestic construction orders will likely bottom in 1H20 before a rebound.

Upgrade to Overweight, top picks Hyundai E&C and Samsung Engineering

We believe 2020 will see overseas and domestic orders slightly increasing or finding bottom. There will not be a drastic increase in orders but the direction of orders will likely turn around, helping the construction sector P/B pull out of its five-year low. Against this backdrop, we raise our rating from Neutral to Overweight. We present Hyundai E&C and Samsung Engineering as our top picks for they have shown great adaptability to the volatile and fast- changing overseas market.

Overseas market overview and outlook

2020 overseas orders to be 10% higher than 2019’s

Overseas construction orders received in September 2019 YTD were USD19.8bn, down 11% from the same period last year. However, there are more than KRW4tn worth of projects to be awarded before the end of this year, including Samsung Engineering's Algeria HMD refinery project and Hyundai E&C's Iraq common seawater supply project (CSSP). Also, the results of the bidding for various projects in Iraq (railroad project), Saudi Arabia’s Unaizah, Panama, Egypt, and Azerbaijan are to be announced in 4Q19. As such, we believe our initial 2019 overseas order target of USD32bn will be met.

Overseas new orders in 2020 are expected to grow 9% YoY to USD35bn, driven by: 1) an increase in downstream orders in the Middle East, starting with the UAE Borouge 4 project in the middle of 2020 followed by Kuwait and the Al-Zour petrochemical projects; 2) EPC order awards in Mexico, Kuwait, and Uzbekistan after performing FEED (front-end engineering design), which is a new way of winning EPC orders; and 3) increasing orders for LNG plants from Qatar and Mozambique.

As commercial biddings for major downstream projects in the Middle East are expected to begin in the latter half of 2020, overseas orders in 2020 should increase moderately rather than drastically. Efforts by GS E&C and Samsung Engineering to win EPC orders through FEED are likely to bear fruit in 2020. Also Hyundai E&C and Daewoo E&C may win orders for LNG plants in Qatar and Mozambique. In all, 2020 will likely see overseas orders evolve further, with various processes and a new way to win orders.

Although Korea’s overseas orders won in 2019 are likely to be flat YoY, the combined overseas orders received by five large construction companies in our coverage are expected to increase to KRW17tn. The biggest contributor would be a surge or orders received by Hyundai E&C, including the Iraqi CSSP and the Saudi Arabian Marjan gas field project. Aside from Hyundai E&C, other large builders should see their overseas orders maintain or decline YoY.

What we find positive is that 2019 will mark the year when large builders’ overseas orders won surpass their overseas sales. With most construction companies expected to see steady growth in overseas new orders in 2020, their overseas sales should continue to grow after 2020.

In addition, plant GPM, which has been weak due to its heavy exposure to the sluggish overseas market, is likely to recover to 6.7% in 2019, led by Samsung Engineering and GS E&C. In 2020, plant GPM is forecast to rise to 8.8% as Hyundai E&C and Daewoo E&C begin to catch up. With the plant business turning into a profitable business (it was previously in loss after factoring in SG&A cost), the plant business is expected to have both growth potential and profitability.

MENA orders to begin in earnest in mid-2020

Oil and gas plant orders in the MENA region plunged to USD29bn in 2016 from the peak of USD72bn in 2009. The orders slightly recovered to USD35bn in 2018 but are likely to remain flat in 2019.

In particular, orders for downstream projects in the MENA region amounted to more than USD15bn in both 2017 and 2018, which was positive for Korean companies. However, in 2019, orders for upstream gas and offshore plants are likely to surpass downstream plant orders. As a result, Korean companies, traditionally strong in downstream projects, are not seeing a meaningful increase in orders from this region. The largest project that a Korean company won in 2019 was the Saudi Arabian Marjan gas project, which was also an upstream project.

After the analysis of large-scale downstream projects in the MENA region that are currently undergoing FEED and feasibility checks, we believe the total value is USD104.5bn, including UAE refineries (USD28bn) and Saudi Arabia's Yanbu COTC and UAE Borouge 4 chemical plants (USD76.5bn). The FEED companies for these projects were awarded from end-2018 to early 2019. Considering the FEED period and the EPC company selection procedures, we believe the orders for these projects will be awarded over the next several years starting in the middle of 2020. Even if we assume the orders are spread out over four-year period, the average annual orders will be about USD20- 25bn. As such, we expect the orders for downstream projects in MENA over the next few years to be higher than 2017-2018 when Korean builders such as Samsung Engineering enjoyed strong downstream plant orders.

The bidding process of most upstream projects is expected to begin in 4Q19. The UAE Hail & Ghasha as well as Saudi Arabia’s Unayzah and Zafrah gas projects are expected to begin the tendering process from October to November. Since it takes time from commercial bidding to actual settlement, the said gas projects will probably be awarded from end-2019 to early 2020. Of note, the Saudi Arabian Zuluf gas project is scheduled to go into commercial bidding in mid-2020.

After the upstream projects’ order awards, the commercial biddings for massive-scale downstream projects should begin in mid-2020. The first downstream project to place an order will likely be the UAE Borouge 4 project. The Borouge 4 project is expected to begin commercial bidding after mid-2020, followed by Saudi Arabia's Yanbu COTC project, Satorp MFC (Amiral) project, Kuwait's Al-Zour petrochemical project, and UAE’s new refinery project.

Domestic market overview and outlook

2019 apartment pre-sale to bottom at 300K homes; similar in 2020

Apartment pre-sale volume was down 2% YoY to 221K homes in Sep 2019 YTD. The estimated pre-sale volume schedule for 4Q19 will likely increase to some 150K homes as homeowners rush to avoid the implementation of the upper limit on apartment pre-sale prices. We estimate the actual pre-sale volume for 2019 at 300K since there are many procedures such as the general meeting of union members and the setting of pre-sale prices before apartments become available for pre-sales. Indeed, builders originally planned to sell 56K homes in October but as of Oct 22 only 25K homes were pre-sold.

We expect the pre-sale volume to be flat YoY in 2020, at around 300K homes, because: 1) pre-sale prices should be strictly controlled under increasingly tough regulatory pressure; and 2) a net-increase in 2020 housing mortgages is expected to be similar to 2019’s. In our view, what determines the direction of housing transaction volume (including pre-sales and existing home sales) is the amount of new housing mortgages. This is because mortgages make up a large portion of money that homebuyers pay for homes.

300K pre-sale volume already mirror tough regulations

Indeed, the correlation between the rising mortgages from 2008 to 2018 and apartment pre-sale volume appears to be very high at 0.89. From 2012 to 2013 and 2015 to 2016 the two factors’ linkage appeared to weaken but it was only because of the volatility of pre-sale prices during the boom and slump of the Korean housing market.

The mortgage balance stood at KRW777tn as of Aug 2019 and at this rate, it is expected to rise to KRW793tn by the year’s end. The net increase should be about KRW36tn, similar to 2018’s. Of note, the net increase in mortgages in 2020 is estimated to be KRW37tn, which is the basis for our pre-sale volume forecast of 300K homes in 2020.

What slowed the growth of mortgages, which expanded by KRW60-70tn annually in 2014 and 2015, is believed to be strong LTV and DTI regulations. Stricter loan regulations worked to put a damper on loan growth. However, DTL and LTV regulations cannot get any tougher, and loan growth, estimated to be 4.9% YoY in 2019, has slowed to the lowest level in a decade. Therefore, we believe the downside risks for loan growth and apartment pre-sale volume are limited. That said, with the government not showing any signs of easing loan regulations anytime soon, we do not expect an increase in pre-sale volume.

2020 construction orders low in 1H high in 2H

In Aug 2019 YTD, domestic construction orders slid 3% YoY to KRW91tn. The government’s announcement of various measures at the beginning of the year to promote SOC investments raised expectations for civil engineering orders, but as of August YTD, total civil engineering orders fell 10% YoY due to weak civil engineering orders in the private sector. Civil engineering orders in the public sector rose, but only 6% YoY. Construction orders in the private sector dipped 1% YoY in Aug 2019 YTD with positive factors such as housing price hikes outweighed by negative factors such as increasing regulatory pressure. For the remainder of 2019, construction orders are expected to remain weak due to the slowdown of the domestic economy and the housing market slump amid the unfavorable regulatory environment. In all, we estimate construction orders in 2019 will decline 4.2% YoY to KRW148tn.

We believe construction orders will continue to slide in 2020, down 4% to KRW142tn. However, domestic construction orders will likely bottom out in 1H20, leading to a rebound in the share price of stocks highly dependent on the domestic construction market. This is because orders for transportation infrastructure such as railways and residential buildings in the third-generation of new towns at the outskirts of Seoul are expected to pick up gradually from 2H20.

Since the government is planning to build a mega transport network linking the third new towns and Seoul, it warrants examining domestic construction orders and construction shares’ performance during the time when the second generation of new towns were built in order to predict the construction sector’s stock market performance. The plan to build the second new towns was announced in early 2003 but despite moves to construct the requisite infrastructure, existing regulations continued to weigh on the housing sector. As a result, construction orders and housing prices as well as the construction sector P/B suffered a slowdown.

The construction sector's P/B only started trending upward after hitting bottom in July 2004, one and a half years after the government announcement. Domestic construction orders continued to slow until 2004, but it was confirmed that the stocks’ bottom coincided with the bottom of the YoY decline in construction orders.

If orders and stock prices show the same kind of response as in the case of the second new town project, the construction sector's P/B is likely to show an upward trend after forming a low in Feb 2020. Given the currently planned schedules for the third new town as well as the balanced national development project and metropolitan area transportation network improvement project (mostly expected to begin construction in 2022), the related orders are expected to increase in earnest from 2021. However, since the government is actively seeking to fast forward these projects, domestic construction orders’ YoY growth may rebound in 1H20.

Hyundai E&C: New orders, earnings head north in 2020

Investment highlights

The key investment points for 2020 are: 1) still robust overseas order flow on strong order pipelines from MENA countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq; 2) the likelihood of operating profit breaking above the KRW1tn mark on gross margin increases in the plant and infrastructure divisions; and 3) higher sales from housing as the construction of pre-sold homes in 2018 begins in earnest. We continue to present Hyundai E&C as our construction sector top pick with a target price of KRW70,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

There are low expectations about Korean builders winning many overseas new orders in 2020 because of sluggish performance so far in 2019. However, the possibility of a cancellation of the projects to be awarded from the middle of 2020 is remote given the projects are already in the FEED stage. We also take into account: 1) long-standing relationships with clients; 2) strong order pipelines that include a Saudi Arabian gas project, a Qatari LNG project, and Iraqi railroad and plant projects; and 3) competitiveness in both upstream and downstream projects. In all, we believe Hyundai will be the front runner when Korea starts to receive a string of new overseas orders.

For 2020, we forecast consolidated sales to grow 4% YoY to KRW18.46tn and operating profit 14% YoY to KRW1.06tn. The major operating profit catalysts will likely include an increase in gross margins in the plant and infrastructure divisions. Of note, plant and infrastructure gross margins are projected to recover to 4.4% and 1.5% in 2020 respectively, from -0.9% and 0.4% seen in 2019. Our estimates are conservative, even more conservative than peers with lower overseas order backlogs. If the pace of normalization in 2020 is faster than expected, there is a strong possibility that the actual numbers will surpass our expectations.

As construction begins for some 20K homes that were pre-sold in 2018, the housing division should enjoy continued top- and bottom-line growth until 2021 at least. We estimate the construction/housing division will generate KRW5.9tn in sales in 2020.

Share price outlook and valuation

The stock has been struggling due to the recent lack of near-term momentum in the sector and declining expectations for inter-Korean economic cooperation. However, we continue to present Hyundai E&C as our construction sector top pick in light of the prospects for growth in both earnings and new orders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.