The S&P In 2020: Taxes, Tariffs And Politics

Over the weekend, I mentioned that this is the time of year when analysts flood client inboxes with year-ahead outlook pieces, many of which are dozens, if not hundreds of pages long.

These will serve as endless headline fodder at least through mid-December, and I'll likely spend more time than I should documenting them elsewhere. For readers here, I'll just hit the high points, being careful to avoid the esoteric or anything that's not applicable to a wider investing audience.

I noted last week that the consensus macro view will probably coalesce around the notion that the slowdown in global growth is largely behind us - that an inflection catalyzed by tariff rollbacks, diminished odds of a "crash-out" Brexit scenario and, crucially, the lagged effect of rate cuts and dovish forward guidance, will play out into year-end and through Q1.

That narrative will probably inform calls for modestly higher yields led by breakevens, a continuation of the nascent pro-cyclical rotation and broadly supportive environment for risk assets, including emerging markets and credit, with the latter benefiting from at least two technical tailwinds (i.e., the hunt for yield and the assumed prolonging of the cycle).

When it comes to US equities there are two obvious risks, and while I don't have anything especially profound to offer on the subject, it's incumbent upon everyone to recognize tariffs and taxes as the two biggest potential stumbling blocks in the new year.

To dispense with the obligatory, most of the year-ahead outlooks see the S&P 500 climbing, as the aging bull market trudges on. Goldman's year-end target for the index in 2020 is 3,400. BofA's is 3,300. SocGen - whose base case is for a shallow US recession - puts the benchmark at just 3,050, but even they acknowledge the distinct possibility of a "melt-up" to 3,400 early next year as markets price in a "fourth mini-cycle." To wit (and these are just a few short passages from SocGen's 33-page 2020 US equity look-ahead):

We are facing two possible scenarios in 2020: 1) a mild recession in 2020, which is our central scenario, with two quarters of negative GDP growth in 2Q and 3Q, at a respective -0.7% and -0.8%, with full-year GDP growth at +0.7%; or 2) the start of a fourth mini-cycle. The announcement of a “Phase 1” agreement in US/China trade talks on 11 October by President Trump, 463 days after the trade dispute began, was a welcome relief in the financial markets, significantly lifting risky assets. The S&P 500 in particular reached an all-time high, driven mostly by cyclical sectors. This marks a real shift in sentiment, as defensive sectors had been showing higher yoy growth in sector market cap in the S&P 500 over the year. While the US Leading Economic Index bottomed (+0.4% yoy), the S&P 500 seems to have started to factor in a fourth mini-cycle.

Essentially, the bank argues that a rebound in consumer confidence and resilient retail sales could easily conspire with tariff relief and the abatement of the manufacturing slump which began late in the summer, to push the S&P markedly higher.

Retail sales did rebound (on the headline at least) in October from September's lackluster read, University of Michigan sentiment has inflected for the better and Markit's manufacturing PMI printed a seven-month high late last week. ISM manufacturing is the outlier right now, and the hope is that it will catch up to the Markit gauge, consumer sentiment and the services sector in the November print.

The problem, SocGen notes in their outlook, is that you need earnings growth. The third quarter marked the first YoY decline in US corporate earnings since 2016, and one worry going into 2020 is that with buybacks set to decelerate and a combination of higher input prices (think: tariffs) and higher labor costs (think: rising wages in a tight labor market) set to squeeze margins, too much of the burden will fall on multiple expansion. The following graphic from the bank speaks for itself (literally - there's a helpful caption):

But margin pressure isn't the only threat to earnings in 2020 - not by a long shot.

Regular readers are well apprised of my political leanings, and I'm of the mind that eliminating two massive financial albatrosses (i.e., healthcare costs and the cost of servicing student debt) from the necks of the people with the highest marginal propensity to consume would likely be a powerful dose of stimulus for any economy that lives and dies by the consumer. But that's a longer-term thing. In the near-term, there's a rather large risk that a Democratic sweep results in a unified government and forces market participants to price in the rolling back of the tax cuts and, potentially, new corporate taxes.

I'm not going to sugar coat things. That would probably be a serious near-term impediment to equities. And here's why:

(Goldman)

The tax cut was worth $13 of earnings in 2018, and if you strip it out in 2021, you lose more than $20. Assume some multiple compression (down to 16X, as Goldman does in their 2020 US equity outlook released Monday) and you're left with a downside S&P target of 2,600 for year-end 2020.

Again, that is not me weighing in on the relative merits of corporate tax cuts. Supply-side economics has a notoriously dubious track record and I am by no means a supply-sider. Here, I'm just looking at the direct, mechanical impact of rolling back those tax cuts on corporate bottom lines. I'm also assuming (and I think this is a safe assumption) that the economic benefits which are almost sure to accrue from the progressive agenda will take a while to show up in the economy. I should add a caveat there: If you assume a unified government, you could quite easily suggest that a progressive agenda may be implemented quickly, and thus the relief for middle- and lower-income families (and the attendant boost to consumer spending) may manifest itself faster than anyone thinks.

In any event, the emotionless, read-through for profits is as follows (from Goldman):

We estimate that every 1 percentage point change in the effective corporate tax rate would lead to a roughly 1% change in S&P 500 EPS. If the 2017 corporate tax cut is entirely reversed, our baseline 2021 EPS estimate of $183 would be reduced by 11% to $162. Assuming the bill is applied retroactively to the start of the year, S&P 500 earnings growth in 2021 would equal -7%, compared with our baseline estimate of +5%

When you throw in a likely anti-buybacks push, you're left to ponder a less favorable outlook for shareholders.

Of course, how much that actually matters for the economy is up for debate. After all, most of the wealth in corporate equities is concentrated in the hands of the 1%, and the economy doesn't live and die by how many yachts and Vacherons are sold. By definition, most of you aren't in the purple area in the visual, and please, before you go pointing to the green area and claiming that's you, take a few minutes to Google it and be sure.

(Heisenberg, Fed data)

Still, it is what it is, so to speak. Here's Goldman one more time:

Alternatively, the election outcome could magnify risks or the economic growth outlook could deteriorate. A unified federal government post-election could prompt investors to assume the tax cut is reversed and lower projected 2021 EPS to $162 (-7% year/year growth), compressing the P/E multiple to 16x consistent with an index level of 2600.

Now, you might be asking yourself what history says about S&P 500 returns under different compositions of government.

A simplistic breakdown is as follows:

(Heisenberg)

That ignores pretty much any semblance of nuance, and it also implicitly pretends as though it makes sense to benchmark presidencies to stock prices, but, to trot out the phrase that my last girlfriend absolutely despised again, "it is what it is."

A more useful visual is this one:

(Heisenberg)

As you can see, historically stocks perform better under divided government than under a unified government, both including and excluding recessions from the sample.

That's the good news for 2020 - or at least for investors. A clean sweep for either party isn't likely, which is precisely why only an alarmist would get too bent out of shape over the prospect of an Elizabeth Warren presidency or, alternatively, a second term for President Trump.

Neither leader would be able to cram their agenda through a divided Congress without hitting numerous stumbling blocks along the way, and that means the "worst" (or "best", depending on how you're inclined to view the respective candidates) impulses of Warren and Trump will almost invariably be stifled by lawmakers, if not by the deficit which, as you can see from the visual below, is now on a totally anomalous path outside of war-time.

(Heisenberg)

Finally, I should note that according to a Reuters sources story out on Sunday evening, China has no intention of negotiating a "Phase Two" trade deal with Donald Trump ahead of the election - if ever.

So, if you're wondering whether the trade dispute is going to end for good, the answer is "probably not." As I've mentioned previously in these pages, even a cursory scan of Senator Warren's trade plan reveals some terms that are even more onerous on America's trade partners than those imposed by President Trump.

All of this helps to explain why, if you talk to some billionaires, at least a few of them will tell you they're pretty excited about Pete Buttigieg's momentum.

As Paul Tudor Jones put it recently at a gala attended by a who's who of luminaries, "He’s my man. I love Pete."

Maybe. But my contention is that whenever you hear that refrain (or something similar) from someone who is wealthy over the next several months, what they really mean is that they're terrified of higher taxes on the one hand, and almost as terrified of another four years spent worrying about volatile foreign policy and the implications of that volatility for corporate management teams, on the other.

