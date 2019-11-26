AMD: Big Investors Are Bulking Up

AMD’s (AMD) shares have risen by almost 160% from their 52-week lows but the rally could still continue. Latest 13F filings data reveals that a broad swath of institutional investors bought a sizable chunk (~10%) of AMD’s shares outstanding in the last reporting cycle. This kind of active buying by institutional investors suggests the stock is far from plateauing and it may have plenty of upside in store for its shareholders. Let's take a closer look.

Rampant Buying

Let me start by saying that institutional investors generally invest with a medium to long-term time horizon after conducting thorough research – including channel checks and assessing the competitive landscape. Their positions tend to be sizable and so swing trading isn’t a recurring money maker for this class of sophisticated investors. So, tracking institutional activity can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares may be headed next.

Coming back to AMD, it saw an overall net institutional buying of over 113 million shares in the last 13F reporting cycle. The figure is huge on an absolute as well as on a relative basis. To put things in perspective, institutions collectively bought about 10% of AMD's overall shares outstanding.

(Source: NASDAQ)

There are two interesting things to note here. First, the number of institutions that increased exposure or initiated fresh longs in the chipmaker outnumbered those that reduced exposure or completely sold off their positions, respectively. Clearly, this class of sophisticated investors was bullish on AMD and the buying wasn’t driven by a handful of investors.

Secondly, one would expect investors, whether that’s retail or institutional, to partly or wholly book profits after their positions have substantially appreciated in value. But this class of organized investors actively accumulated AMD’s shares when the chipmaker's shares were still elevated.

This goes to highlight how bullish these investors are on AMD and its growth prospects. AMD's shares were trading between $28 and $34 apiece in the last cycle and they've have risen by about 20% since July peaks.

(Data from Yahoo! Finance, chart compiled by author)

These institutions bought AMD's shares within the mentioned price-band so we can assume that their internal price targets for the stock would be significantly higher than its mentioned range and maybe even from its current levels.

Moving on, I pulled the trading-related data for AMD’s 15 largest investors to see how they traded in the last quarter. Apparently, only 4 of these institutions trimmed their holdings in AMD while the remaining 11 added to their positions.

(Source: NASDAQ, Chart compiled by author)

Two of the institutions in this study, Capital World and Price T Rowe, increased their exposure to AMD by as much as 1129% and 429% in the last 13F reporting cycle, respectively. These figures were excluded from the chart above to preserve its scalability and readability.

But overall, this institutional buying into AMD should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors. This brings us to the question – why is everyone so bullish on AMD?

Reasons for Optimism

Well, for starters, AMD updated its CPU product line-up and released a few new GPUs during Q3 CY19. Its Ryzen 3000-series SKUs are based on TSMC’s next-gen 7nm node, have been fiercely competing with, and even outperforming, Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) 14nm-based SKUs.

The bull thesis is that these new releases would result in sustained market share and financial gains for AMD over the coming quarters, at least until Intel is able to counter its smaller rival’s advancements by releasing equally competitive or deeply discounted SKUs.

Even though some of AMD's recently released SKUs have been in the market for only a few weeks, our database reveals that the chipmaker has already recorded significant average selling price (ASP) and shipment growth in Q3.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

AMD would register its first full quarter worth of sales with these next-gen SKUs in Q4. With their full financial impact, the chipmaker’s shipment and ASP growth momentum might actually accelerate in Q4. Its growth momentum could continue well into 2020 as well, as AMD is yet to fully release its 7nm-based GPU line-up. So, it’s understandable why institutional investors are so bullish on AMD.

Secondly, Intel’s 14nm-based supply shortages continue while its 10nm process isn't out yet. The chipzilla management actually acknowledged the existence of this shortage during its Q3 call:

We are working hard to regain supply demand balance, but we expect to continue to be challenged in the fourth quarter.

This means that AMD is left to fulfill the unmet demand with its competitive products until Intel’s supplies normalize. AMD may not have to deep discount its SKUs to win over Intel’s market. The chipzilla’s OEM partners have a pain point of constrained supply, so I believe they’d be eager to release more AMD-based notebooks and desktops to keep their sales momentum going.

Also, I doubt that Intel would be able to announce the general availability of its next-gen 10nm SKUs during H1 2020. If Intel is unable to ramp its 14nm output, its 10nm ramp would be equally, if not more, challenging.

Intel needs a timely ramp of its 10nm process to tackle AMD’s advances – using TSMC’s 7nm process – in both consumer and server space. But the chipzilla’s 10nm ramp delay would basically allow AMD to continue posting shipment and ASP growth in the coming quarters as well, on the back of its performance and price competitive SKUs. This industry dynamic sets AMD up for continued success.

Final thoughts

From being left to compete for the bottom of the market until about a few years ago, AMD's chips are finally giving Intel a run for its money. I believe this successful turnaround, driven by an aggressive product strategy, is truly worthy of praise.

But the turnaround may not be over yet. AMD stands to benefit from Intel's supply crunch and its 7nm-based GPU and CPU SKUs may very well bolster its growth over the coming quarters.

The latest 13F data just corroborates the existence of the bull thesis. We wouldn't have seen such an aggressive institutional buying if there were any legitimate threats to AMD's growth story. So, readers and investors may want to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt, and go long on the scrip. Good Luck!

