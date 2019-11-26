Baozun Growth Slowdown Is An Optical Illusion

Add to that a fairly reasonable valuation and we think the shares should recover in time.

We will argue that both are actually more positive than they are negative.

We have had the shares of Baozun (BZUN) for a year and a half in the SHU portfolio but on balance, these shares have gone nowhere:

That is not only disappointing, it's also a bit surprising, given the continued progress the company is making:

Data by YCharts

One is inclined to argue that the above graph is one depicting a steady growth stock, and the volatility in the share price and lack of clear direction the last two years is a little difficult to fathom and it's why we argued in March that the shares were selling at a ridiculous discount.

For starters, while there is a clear slowdown in economic growth in China, the economy is shifting away from export and investment-led growth towards relying more on consumer spending.

What's more, there isn't any sign that e-commerce growth, which is the driver behind Baozun's growth, is about to slow down in any significant way. This is still a long-term tailwind for the company and e-commerce sales are already over 20% of retail sales in China.

A complication was that the company has switched its business model, away from the capital-intensive distribution model in which it bought inventory on its own account to a more asset-light model in which it is just providing services.

Optically, that shift depressed revenue growth but boosted gross margins and that is exactly what happened:

Data by YCharts

The shift is nearly complete as one can gauge from the right-hand part of the following slide from the earnings deck:

Or, from the 20-F:

However, things are a little less straightforward when we consider revenue rather than GMV. The company recognized two revenue categories:

Product sales, referring to sales under the distribution model.

Service revenue, under the non-distribution models (consignment and service model).

On the latter, 20-F:

For services provided under the consignment model and service fee model, we charge fixed fees and/or variable fees primarily based on GMV or other variable factors such as number of orders fulfilled.

But, from the earnings deck:

In the left-hand figure you clearly see that product sales are still 44% of total revenue; that is, looked at it from a revenue point of view, the distribution model is still pretty significant even if its importance is clearly declining not only as part of GMV, but also as a part of revenue, for the years 2016-1018 (20-F):

For the same periods, net revenues from product sales accounted for 64.2%, 54.4% and 46.7%, respectively, of our total net revenues.

Q3 results

The Q3 results were a slight disappointment, driven by the following elements:

Pronounced seasonality

Electronics store

Revenue lagging GMV for new brands

Higher S&M spend

Management argued on the Q3CC:

We are seeing China e-commerce shifting more towards marketing campaigns or event driven sales. Therefore low season like the third quarter that falls between June '18 in the Singles Day, consumers tend to wait for the next upcoming events for everything other than necessary day-to-day goods. This creates a period of slow seasonality in between sales periods, which is especially true for the small home appliance categories, which form a integral part of our distribution model.

So Q3 is a low season but S&M investments are already gearing up for Single's Day (11/11), the big shopping event of the year (see under margins below).

On last quarter's earnings CC, management announced a change in its relationship with a big electronics brand (Q2CC):

After thorough consideration and as part of our strategy to focus on high quality GMV, we will strategically convert one of our electronics GMV brand partner into a non-GMV partner during the third quarter. Instead of handling their store operations, we will provide IT and marketing solutions to continue our support to this brand. We believe optimizing our brand portfolio towards high quality GMV will ensure the effective and efficient usage of our resources, so we can capture additional market opportunities to drive future growth.

This is stunting the GMV growth quite a bit until Q3 next year, although we haven't seen this quantified.

The contribution of new brands to GMV has been tripled versus last year, but this hasn't translated into an equally strong revenue growth. New brands only gradually increase their demand for Baozun's full service range, so revenue growth tends to lag GMV growth for new brands.

Indeed, GMV growth was 43% in Q3 while revenue growth was a still very respectable 35%. But this effect is both temporary and permanent. It's temporary as the new brands increase their spending on additional services over time, but permanent as the company continues to add new brands.

So we can expect revenue growth to keep lagging GMV growth on an ongoing basis.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

The Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2,700 million and RMB2,750 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 23% to 25%. The Company anticipates that services revenue will grow in-line with total net revenue on a year-over-year basis.

That is a little soft, which is sort of curious as management argued Q3 suffers from increasing seasonality but Q3 revenue growth was 35.3%. It doesn't look like the disappointing revenue guidance can be blamed on Single's Day, which seems to have been a blast, at least in terms of GMV growth (earnings deck):

Unless that rather spectacular GMV growth has been disproportionally produced by newly signed up brands whose service revenue tend to lag GMV growth, it's difficult to explain this and doesn't entirely convince us. Keep in mind that the electronics brand that left should depress GMV but has a lesser effect on revenue growth as Baozun still performs services for them.

Is there such an acceleration in the sign-up of new brands? We don't see that, in 2018 the company gained 33 new brands or an increase of 21.7%. In the first nine months the company gained 38 new brands for an increase of 20.5%.

At the end of Q3 last year the company had 172 brands, which means that the growth for the last four quarters was 29.6%. So there is some acceleration but whether that is enough to explain all of the 10%+ decline in revenue growth outlook, we're not quite convinced of that.

For instance, aren't the brands that signed up in Q4 last year and Q1 and Q2 this year ramping up their service spending already? How long is that lag? Without information like that it's difficult to assess with any kind of certainty.

However, there is another way of looking at it which is more convincing, and that is that signing up more brands is inherently positive, despite the short-term revenue growth depressing effect it might have. One could even argue it's an optical illusion.

Investments

During last quarter's CC, management already announced increased investments (Q2CC):

Based on our profitability improving, addressable market is expanding and our strong cash position. We have decided to strategically reinvest some of our profits throughout the rest of the year to take advantage of the newly emerging opportunities so that we will strengthen our position over long-term.

The main focus of these are:

Infrastructure, warehouses, distribution, cloud computing, etc.

WeChat Mini apps

Luxury Pavilion

The company has helped many brands developing mini apps, which is still an emerging ecosystem where the company is experimenting with ways to charge customers, from the Q3CC:

Mini programs are widely viewed as a brand [indiscernible] stores. We are working to enhance our ability to drive traffic acquisition, social networking, scenario based initiatives and the market in which extension O2O or smart retail initiative just a top brands with omnichannel inheritance retail.

The company is focusing more on the luxury segment (with over half of the new brand partners in Q3 being premium brands) and its Luxury Pavilion has three business models:

Single brand flagship store

Multi-brand collection store

Timo self-operated platform

Management argues that the take rate tends to be higher in this segment and the technology is evolving with the company already having Timo 2.0 in a pilot run and stuff like live-streaming becoming quite important. All these require significant investments, though.

Margins

From the earnings deck:

Both gross margins and operating margin are still increasing, but we see S&M actually going up from 4.7% of sales in Q3 2018 to 4.9% in Q3 this year, the effect of the more pronounced seasonality and the preparations for Single's Day.

However, other components of operational costs are going down so there is still some operational leverage, but note this is in GAAP. From the earnings PR:

Income from operations was RMB56.1 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 42.7% year-over-year. Operating margin was 3.7%, compared with 3.5% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations2 was RMB75.9 million (US$10.6 million), an increase of 24.1% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 5.1%, compared with 5.5% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations grew much slower (24.1% versus 42.7%) and non-GAAP operating margin decreased, rather than increased. This somewhat surprising result is easily explained, share-based compensation actually went down in dollar terms in Q3 versus Q3 last year. From the earnings deck:

The same thing happened with GAAP and non-GAAP net income, the apparent slowdown in non-GAAP EPS (and the miss by a penny) is simply the result of a substantial decline in share-based compensation. This shouldn't really be considered a miss (and indeed, GAAP EPS at $0.08 came in line with expectations). Revenue did come in nearly 4% below analyst expectations, though.

Cash

Foreign issuers do not necessarily produce quarterly cash flow figures, but the company had RMB2,154.0M (US$301.4M) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment at the end of Q3, an increase from RMB513.9M as of December 31, 2018. Where did that come from (Q3CC):

The significant improvement in cash position, was mainly attributable to strong operating cash inflow in the first nine months of 2019 which more than tripled from the same period of last year from working capital optimization, as well as our safety finance impact in April.

That "safety finance impact" in April was a $225M convertible notes offering.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

On an earnings and EBITDA basis the shares aren't cheap, but on a sales basis they certainly are for a company growing at 30%+, boosting gross margin of nearly 65%.

Analysts expect EPS to come in this year at $0.93 and rise to $1.61 next year, which would give the company a much more modest 22 forward earnings multiple.

Conclusion

The shares sold off on what seems a deteriorating revenue growth outlook. Management argues this is because there is an acceleration in the signing up of new brands and these only slowly ramp demand for services, creating a bit of a lag.

But this effect is present every quarter and only becomes more pronounced when new brand growth accelerates. That has indeed happened, but whether that is enough to explain all of the lower growth that management guided is up for debate.

One could argue that growth will return when these newest brands start ramping on services, but then we might very well have even more newer brands and growth will decelerate further.

The best case we can make is that:

This effect is at least in part responsible for the projected growth slowdown.

An acceleration of new logo wins is inherently a good thing and the short-term depressing of revenue growth is nothing to worry about.

The latter argument seems far more important to us, so this whole issue is a bit of a mirage. We also understand that the brands are getting bigger. Signing up more and bigger brands, even if they only slowly ramp up spending, is an unmitigated positive.

Add to that the strong sell-off and the reasonable valuation metrics and the fact that non-GAAP earnings only slowed down because of a decrease in share-based compensation, and we think the shares will recover in time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.