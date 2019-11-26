The ECB Challenges Ahead

We have a lack of growth in Europe, in eurozone, and in France, and we are struggling hard to recover and restore this growth. – Emmanuel Macron

France’s President perfectly summarizes the current situation in Europe. Anemic domestic growth and global uncertainties weigh on the battered European economies.

The European Central Bank (ECB) kickstarted the Quantitative Easing (QE) program again, a “gift” from Draghi’s dovish presidency. The new ECB President, Christine Lagarde, will need more than charisma to build consensus on the Governing Council.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) expects an increase in ECB's communications' volatility as the market learns to interpret signals from the new President. The initial expectation is that she won't be inclined to pre-announcing policies like Draghi was, but she'll opt for a consensus-driven methodology.

PMIs in Europe confirm the economic slowdown. While German Manufacturing PMI printed a five-month high recently, it remains below the 50 level that makes the difference between economic contraction and expansion.

There's a clear correlation between the Markit eurozone PMI and GDP showing what the 50 level means for economic growth. The chart below justifies Draghi's dovish legacy (i.e., restarting the QE program).

In comparison, as I pointed in one of the recent Lead-Lag Reports, the US Service sector PMI fell to lowest levels since February 2016 due to slowdown in demand – while markets moved from all-time highs to all-time highs.

Germany, the economic growth engine in the eurozone, barely avoided technical recession. The economy continued to benefit from strong domestic demand, but a 2.6% plunge on equipment investment was a big drag on Q3 GDP.

Coming back to the ECB, its mandate revolves around inflation – price stability below but close to two percent. It tried reluctantly to reach it, expanding its balance sheet accordingly. With inflation expectations in a declining trend, the new ECB leadership will have a hard time normalizing policy.

Policy normalization, if and when it'll happen, shouldn't be abrupt. Commercial banks facing the negative interest rate environment took steps to protect themselves. German lenders, for instance, have extended their maturity transformation as the share of new loans for house purchase with interest rate for lock-in period bigger than ten years has doubled to 50% within ten years.

With everything from above pointing to an unchanged monetary policy in the near future from the ECB, the focus shifts to the euro and the path forward. The EURUSD pair has a hard time breaking below 1.10, but pressure mounts despite the Fed just cutting the rates for the third consecutive time at the end of last October.

The apex (i.e., the intersection point where two trendlines of a contracting triangle meet) of a previous bearish limiting triangle (1.1030) acts as a major pivotal level. After the triangle did what it is supposed to do (i.e., limit the downside), the pair bounced to 1.25.

However, it built a head and shoulders pattern - a classic reversal pattern that already reached its technical measured move.

The question now is for how long the price continues to form lower lows and lower highs? Buying in anticipation of a break of the series is a risky approach. Selling here close to the apex is risky too – a technical bounce isn’t out of the question.

The pair seems to reflect perfectly the transition to new leadership at the helm of the ECB. Until new guidance from the new President, expect the current conditions to continue.

