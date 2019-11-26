AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: A More Thorough Review Of Excellent Prospects

The market potential for ACRX is massive and thus the stock at current levels – despite cash management challenges – could provide investors with significant opportunities.

In the short term, ACRX will have to manage cash carefully to finance the roll-out of its main product, DSUVIA, in the US market.

The discussion of the benefits of ACRX’s products does not seem to focus on their key advantages – safety and comfort for the patient and less hidden expense for hospitals.

I have covered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

In this article I will focus on the prospects of DSUVIA and Zalviso as a product – I believe the market potential is still underestimated. That said, care must be taken when analysing the speed of hospital & ASC acceptance of DSUVIA – in particular with respect to how this is affecting the short-term risks for ACRX stock. I will also address some comments received on my first article in more detail than what is sensible in the comment section to an article.

I am still very bullish on DSUVIA and Zalviso (hereafter: the Products) per se and thus on ACRX in the long term, but will reflect in my discussion that I have become more cautious from a short to mid-term cash perspective of the company.

This discussion is predominantly based on information provided by ACRX in its 3Q19 10-Q report (hereafter: the 10-Q) and the Conference Call on the 3Q19 results (hereafter: the CC). Any other sources will be named explicitly.

Products and Markets

ACRX currently commercialises the Products with different approaches in various territories:

(Source: Data by ACRX in the 10-Q/graph by author)

As in my previous article, I will focus on the DSUVIA commercialisation in the US, which is also the focus of ACRX according to repeated management statements (e.g. during the CC). With regards to the remaining business opportunities, the following can be noted:

Zalviso commercialisation by Grünenthal in the EU, etc. is showing very light revenue. In fact, per the 10-Q, this business is generating negative gross margins for ACRX and is unlikely to contribute positively to cash flows or even operating margins in the foreseeable future. In other words, in the short to medium term there is little upside to be expected. However, Zalviso use in the EU contributes to experience and data for sublingual sufentanil tablets’ efficiency, side effects etc.

etc. is showing very light revenue. In fact, per the 10-Q, this business is generating negative gross margins for ACRX and is unlikely to contribute positively to cash flows or even operating margins in the foreseeable future. In other words, in the short to medium term there is little upside to be expected. However, Zalviso use in the EU contributes to experience and data for sublingual sufentanil tablets’ efficiency, side effects etc. Zalviso NDA-resubmission to the FDA is held back by management until “more clarity” has been reached “when a proposed policy is made available” (by the FDA) – all according to the CC. So, timing and amount of any Revenue or cash contribution is unpredictable today.

is held back by management until “more clarity” has been reached “when a proposed policy is made available” (by the FDA) – all according to the CC. So, timing and amount of any Revenue or cash contribution is unpredictable today. DSUVIA in the EU : Here the status is unchanged: According to the 10-Q, ACRX has “not yet entered into a collaboration agreement with a strategic partner for the commercialization of DZUVEO in Europe, and there can be no assurance that ((it)) will successfully enter into such an agreement.” And, ACRX “intend((s)) to commercialize and promote DZUVEO in Europe with a strategic partner.” So there is little visibility of Revenue from DZUVEO in the short term. Depending on the nature of a commercialisation agreement, this could employ a short-term cash injection (similar to the Grünenthal deal, for example)

: Here the status is unchanged: According to the 10-Q, ACRX has “not yet entered into a collaboration agreement with a strategic partner for the commercialization of DZUVEO in Europe, and there can be no assurance that ((it)) will successfully enter into such an agreement.” And, ACRX “intend((s)) to commercialize and promote DZUVEO in Europe with a strategic partner.” So there is little visibility of Revenue from DZUVEO in the short term. Depending on the nature of a commercialisation agreement, this could employ a short-term cash injection (similar to the Grünenthal deal, for example) Both products in the Rest of the World: No specific guidance was given by management, thus it is hard to predict if there will be any short-term cash benefits from anywhere in this territory.

One additional note on “DSUVIA and the DoD”: According to specific management comments during the CC, the Department of Defence (hereafter: DoD) is taking longer than expected to approve wide-spread purchasing by military institutions (e.g. both actual armed forces or army hospitals etc.). At least certain army hospitals currently are subject to the same processes as any other hospitals and very few of them have already used DSUVIA.

At some point in time – no longer expected by management for the remainder of 2019 – there will most likely be some “bulk” order from the armed forces to stock up in on DSUVIA for potential in-field use. I stick with my conservative assessment of the operating (or cash) margin on this delivery, given the generous funding by the DoD for DSUVIA’s development.

DSUVIA Revenue in 3Q19

Revenue (from DSUVIA, that is) remained at very light levels in 3Q19. Total sales of USD 116K translate into some 7,000 units sold, assuming a USD 58 list price and a 28% gross to net sales percentage (as per the CC). Revenue at these levels is clearly insufficient to support the running cost of ACRX and any additional future expenses; for e.g., the resubmission of the Zalviso NDA.

That said, management has been very clear about Revenue not being the priority in the first phase of the market rollout, and has reconfirmed this position during the CC.

During the CC, management announced that more guidance on Revenue and DSUVIA roll-out would be provided during the 4Q19 conference call.

Roll-out to Hospitals and ASCs as per 3Q19

Things look much brighter when it comes to signing up hospitals and ASCs (hereafter: Customers) as potential users of DSUVIA:

(Source: Data by ACRX in the 1Q19, 2Q19, 3Q19 Conference Calls / graph and calculations by author)

The number of hospitals (25-30% of the total as per Nov. 19) and ASCs (70-75%) with formulary approval (hereafter: FA) increases progressively, at roughly 20 FAs added per month in the most recent 3-month period. This is hardly surprising, giving the gradual built-up of ACRX’ sales force that reached its current headcount only in early July 2019.

Management’s lifted target for year-end FAs of 125 seems in fair reach, since according to management comments during the CC:

REMS certifications are a good lead indicator for FAs, and

There are more than 60 institutions with REMS certification, but no FA yet.

Unfortunately, during the CC, there was no comment from management and no question from any analyst with regard to the “hit rate,” i.e. the portion of the hospitals approached by ACRX for approval that actually came to a final and positive say on DSUVIA during the period.

In order for a customer to be able to use DSUVIA, both the FA and a REMS certification are required (hereafter: Qualifying Customer). Management emphasised that in its opinion, customers don’t just get an FA or even DSUVIA itself just for the shelf, but that it would be a drug that is actually being used. If this management judgement would prove to be true, an increasing number of Qualifying Customers would directly correspond to increasing Revenue.

There is also a less trivial driver for accelerating Revenue levels: The gradually increasing use of DSUVIA within Qualifying Customers. I will provide more detail on this aspect in the following section:

DSUVIA Benefits Close-Up

Scepticism about DSUVIA's commercial potential seems to centre on arguments like “it’s a niche product” and “and it’s too risky for customers considering the opioid crisis” – and some fighting about what the true cost is of providing sufentanil intravenously (hereafter: IV) compared to the USD 58 list price of one DSUVIA dose.

In my opinion, the key advantage of sublingual sufentanil tablets (hereafter: SST) is simply: Stability.

This view seems backed by the product design of DSUVIA:

(Source: see explanation in text)

Comparing DSUVIA to IV Sufentanil per the above table, we get:

Onset time : Here, IV sufentanil seems to be even faster than sublingual sufentanil, both significantly faster than e.g. morphine (source: slides “Meeting of the Anesthetic & Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee”, hereafter FDA-Slides, slide 30ff). This is a key advantage of sufentanil as a substance.

: Here, IV sufentanil seems to be even faster than sublingual sufentanil, both significantly faster than e.g. morphine (source: slides “Meeting of the Anesthetic & Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee”, hereafter FDA-Slides, slide 30ff). This is a key advantage of sufentanil as a substance. Plasma Level : Sufentanil does its job of analgesia in the brain, but it needs to get there via the blood. And too much sufentanil in the blood – i.e. too high a (blood) plasma level – may cause severe side effects, including ventilatory depression. The higher the dose of IV sufentanil, the higher the difference between “brain” levels and plasma levels is getting (FDA-Slides, p.31). Accordingly, IV sufentanil is administered at lower doses (6mcg vs. 30mcg.). But even at those lower doses it has higher plasma levels than sublingual sufentanil – this is why DSUVIA's pharmacokinetics have been characterised by management as “what’s in the vein, is in the brain” (source: author’s notes from listening to ACRX' presentation at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference). Bottom line is, from a plasma level perspective sublingual sufentanil DSUVIA is less prone to side effects than IV sufentanil – a clear advantage.

: Sufentanil does its job of analgesia in the brain, but it needs to get there via the blood. And too much sufentanil in the blood – i.e. too high a (blood) plasma level – may cause severe side effects, including ventilatory depression. The higher the dose of IV sufentanil, the higher the difference between “brain” levels and plasma levels is getting (FDA-Slides, p.31). Accordingly, IV sufentanil is administered at lower doses (6mcg vs. 30mcg.). But even at those lower doses it has higher plasma levels than sublingual sufentanil – this is why DSUVIA's pharmacokinetics have been characterised by management as “what’s in the vein, is in the brain” (source: author’s notes from listening to ACRX' presentation at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference). Bottom line is, from a plasma level perspective sublingual sufentanil DSUVIA is less prone to side effects than IV sufentanil – a clear advantage. Duration of action : The lower dosing requirements for IV sufentanil lead to shorter duration of action – i.e., the pain comes back earlier. Obviously, this is inconvenient for the patient. But it also requires more attention and action (= time) by nurses and other medical staff. Looking at the following graph from the FDA-Slides it is quite obvious how superior DSUVIA is from a “cybernetics of pain management” perspective, i.e. with respect to navigating through the Up and Down of analgesia provided. IV sufentanil requires substantially more re-dosing since the threshold for analgesia is crossed again downwards after around 30+minutes. Thus, sublingual sufentanil is favourable from the perspective of ACRX’ Customers (less cost for managing the pain, less risk of patients suffering pain) and their patients (pain). I guess this is the key advantage of DSUVIA. For further evidence see the comments made by Dr. Charles Lee during the CC about how stable and strong the analgesia from DSUVIA is.

: The lower dosing requirements for IV sufentanil lead to shorter duration of action – i.e., the pain comes back earlier. Obviously, this is inconvenient for the patient. But it also requires more attention and action (= time) by nurses and other medical staff. Looking at the following graph from the FDA-Slides it is quite obvious how superior DSUVIA is from a “cybernetics of pain management” perspective, i.e. with respect to navigating through the Up and Down of analgesia provided. IV sufentanil requires substantially more re-dosing since the threshold for analgesia is crossed again downwards after around 30+minutes. Thus, sublingual sufentanil is favourable from the perspective of ACRX’ Customers (less cost for managing the pain, less risk of patients suffering pain) and their patients (pain). I guess this is the key advantage of DSUVIA. For further evidence see the comments made by Dr. Charles Lee during the CC about how stable and strong the analgesia from DSUVIA is. Dosing : One more word on the dosing – one of the key features of DSUVIA is that it essentially eliminates the need for dosing per se: One pill is 30 mcg of sufentanil. Always. This is in strict contrast to the dosing of IV sufentanil, which regularly involves some “maths” since it is provided in different bottle sizes and concentrations that cannot be visibly distinguished. Bottom line here (again): DSUVIA reduces dosing complexity and thus dosing risks.

: One more word on the dosing – one of the key features of DSUVIA is that it essentially eliminates the need for dosing per se: One pill is 30 mcg of sufentanil. Always. This is in strict contrast to the dosing of IV sufentanil, which regularly involves some “maths” since it is provided in different bottle sizes and concentrations that cannot be visibly distinguished. Bottom line here (again): DSUVIA reduces dosing complexity and thus dosing risks. Administration: A lot has been written about the advantages of sublinagual administration compared to IV (see FDA-Slides): No needles (many people don’t like needles at all), no sticking (not an option for many burn patients), no vein search (often a hard task with the elderly or obese). While certain patients will get an IV anyways – for everyone else, DSUVIA is a relief. Again, that relief would benefit both Customer staff and patients.

DSUVIA benefits the patient by way of less-invasive, longer duration and more reliable analgesia. You want to invest into a company with a superior product standing at the very beginning of its growth curve? AcelRx might be your choice.

But you may be concerned that the product is too expensive. Don’t worry too much: Arguably, businesses are rarely managed on an “expected losses” basis. But when assessing the real cost of DSUVIA, one thing seems to be overlooked again and again: A very potent substance becomes easier to dose, which is reducing the risk of severe incidents. If for example that reduction was just 0.1%-point and the extra cost to the Customer of such incident is, say, USD 30K, then DSUVIA – in comparison – would reduce its list price by USD 30.

Add to this gain the time saved by nurses for repeat administering of IV sufentanil (including calculations), or for the highly regulated waste management of liquid sufentanil that has not been used. And add this to the idle time of surgeons and operating rooms (or other facilities) saved while a patient is in pain or needs redosing for other reasons.

Acceptance of a new drug like DSUVIA may take time – and I will discuss the implications of this in the next section – but considering the many advantages of sublingual sufentanil over IV sufentanil for doctors, nurses and patients, the basis for wide-spread acceptance is excellent, especially once Zalviso comes as an accompanying offering in the US.

Cash Situation/Shareholder Delusion Risk

Last question to answer is: Will ACRX run out of cash before its products are accepted in their market?

According to the 10-Q, management “anticipate((s)) that our existing capital resources will permit us to meet our capital and operational requirements through the middle of the fourth quarter of 2020.” Further, according to the CC “net cash outflow for the third quarter was $11.1 million.”

No further guidance as to the exact pattern and uses of the capital resources was provided.

If ACRX wants to avoid taking up additional debt – or to make use of its option to sell up to additional 44 million shares (per 10-Q) with a maximum delusion of some 36% – net cash from operations is required. As discussed above, I believe that for at least the next 12 months most likely the only source of (net) cash from operations is DSUVIA sales.

In order to analyse the level of cash flows to ACRX from DSUVIA sales I use various assumptions, first ignoring sales to armed forces, and instead focusing on hospitals and ACSs (but see below for further discussion of DoD sales). My approach is as follows:

(Source: Calculation by author, see comments in following text)

(item F5) For each dose of DSUVIA sold, I assume some contribution to ACRX’ cash position (hereafter: the Cash Contribution). Starting from the expected wholesale price of DSUVIA for ACRX of about USD 20 (=35% * USD 58) I deduct an estimated production-cost item, representing all external expenses to be borne by ACRX for manufacturing and transporting DSUVIA (but excluding all internal cost since they already contribute to the cash burn as summarised by management). The balance represents the actual Cash Contribution to ACRX from DSUVIA sales: In the base case I assume production costs of USD 7, which I believe to be a conservative assessment, considering the low price for sufentanil per se and plastic devices. See other scenarios for the positive effect of wider cash margins for ACRX.

cost since they already contribute to the cash burn as summarised by management). The balance represents the actual Cash Contribution to ACRX from DSUVIA sales: In the base case I assume production costs of USD 7, which I believe to be a conservative assessment, considering the low price for sufentanil per se and plastic devices. See other scenarios for the positive effect of wider cash margins for ACRX. (item F4) I separately consider the number of Qualifying Customers added each month to project the cumulated number of Qualifying Customers over time:Here, my base case assumption is 25 / month, based on the average of 20 / month achieved in the last three months (see Table 2). As DSUVIA is becoming a more known drug and the sales organisation is becoming more efficient, faster Customer wins should be possible. Note that the total of Qualifying Customers compares to a total of 800 hospitals and 1,100 ASCs currently targeted by ACRX (per the CC).

(items F1,F2,F3) And I consider the number of DSUVIA doses to be used by an average Customer in a day, paired with an assumption about the number of days during which doses are given (could be different for Emergency Rooms and other Facilities). This ignores any lead time for Customers from the date they are qualifying to the date they are actually reaching the ultimate usage level. However, increasing acceptance of DSUVIA may lead wholesalers to stock up in anticipation which would accelerate the cash in-flow for ACRX. The net effect is hard to estimate, so I kept the model simple. In any case:There are different approaches to estimating daily use – see also the discussion around Table 5 below. My approach is to assume that there will be certain key users of DSUVIA with each Customer that use it for certain procedures. Arguably, one could say it is more sensible to assume that e.g. the PACU responsible of a hospital likes DSUVIA (or doesn’t) and then uses it wherever needed – which would require a different estimation model.

In the above Base Case, ACRX would achieve a monthly Cash Contribution from DSUVIA sales of about USD 3.8 million, broadly sufficient to cover the most recent quarter’s cash burn. Key question is: How realistic is this scenario, which involves an average annual use of 8,400 doses of DSUVIA per Customer?

There is some data available for hospital activity clustered by hospital size. According to publicly accessible information, in 2017 the average hospital in the US had 150 beds. According to a statement during the CC, ACRX, in principle, is addressing larger potential Customers (quote addresses the ASC market, but I expect it to hold for hospitals, too):

When we target the ASCs, the 1,100, and it's evolved from 600 just a few months ago, we have a diligent process, it looks really at two or three things. The first is the types of procedures they're doing and are they relevant for match for acute pain or the management of acute pain for DSUVIA. The second is beyond those types, we rank them based off of the volume. And then once we've got those relevant types in volume, we map a amount and proximity to our current 40 sales representatives.

Thus, for DSUVIA use, it seems reasonable to consider larger hospitals (according to the CC, the management's focus is on hospitals, even though access to ASCs is faster) and their number of annual surgeries etc., as per the following table derived from publicly available data:

(Source: Table by author)

For the largest hospitals, using 8,400 doses of DSUVIA would be roughly equivalent to one dose for each patient with in-patient surgery. Pair this simplified comparison with the “recommendation of oral versus IV administration of opioids for postoperative analgesia in patients who can use the oral route” (The Journal of Pain, cf. Recommendation 10) and it becomes a realistic scenario.

Plus, there is still the entire additional potential from out-patient surgery and Emergency Department use.

For the sake of completeness: There is additional cash upside potential from the expected bulk order from the DoD for its paramedics. But both timing and amount of such order are hard to estimate today. Readers are invited to share their own estimates in the comment section.

Bottom line: Obviously, cash strain is the key challenge for a company at the stage that ACRX is in. There are various realistic scenarios where ACRX can avoid further financing and thus delusion of or additional cost for shareholders.

Conclusion

Sublingual sufentanil tablets provide various significant and relevant benefits to both hospitals/ASCs and their patients. Thus, ACRX with DSUVIA/DZUVEO and Zalviso has an excellent long-term perspective in the market for treatment of acute moderate to severe pain in medically supervised settings. From a product perspective, I stick with my very bullish sentiment.

Clarity on short-to-mid-term cash sufficiency is more difficult to gain. Here the risk profile is less clear and there is a risk of short-term cash-needs, including as a worst-case scenario 30+% delusion. But as an investor with a long-term view, my overall sentiment is still very bullish given the immense potential of such a superior product.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.