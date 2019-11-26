Hermitage Offshore: Scorpio Keeps Buying Shares But Volume Fades

In my recent article about Hermitage Offshore (PSV), I noted that Scorpio, the company’s main shareholder, bought 509,783 common shares at the price of $0.89 per share at the open market and fueled a near-term momentum trade. As it turned out, Scorpio did not stop on this purchase and continued buying shares, making the situation even more interesting. Let’s look at the purchases:

November 18. As mentioned above, Hermitage Offshore announces that Scorpio bought 509,783 shares at an average price of $0.89 per share, starting the upside move in the company’s stock. November 20. Hermitage Offshore announces that Scorpio purchased 332,073 shares at an average price of $1.49 per share. November 22. Hermitage Offshore announces that Scorpio purchased 84,602 shares at an average price of $1.59 per share. November 25. Hermitage Offshore announces that Scorpio bought 27,500 shares at an average price of $1.55 per share.

In total, Scorpio bought 953,958 shares at an average price of $1.18 per share, spending $1.1 million. As of the latest quarterly report, Hermitage Offshore had 22,518,206 common shares outstanding. With each purchase, the number of purchased shares decreased materially. The daily trading volume in Hermitage Offshore's shares was decreasing as well:

In my opinion, Scorpio’s decision to buy Hermitage Offshore's shares was dictated not by the low share price per se but by the fact that the company is obliged to raise $15 million of additional equity to refinance the existing credit facility. There’s a big difference between selling $15 million of equity at $0.50 and selling $15 million of equity at $1.50! In the first scenario, the company would have to issue 30 million shares, while the second scenario demands “only” 10 million. Assuming the ~$1.50 price holds, Scorpio would be able to prevent 20 million additional shares from being issued (roughly the same amount as the current share count) at a price of $1.1 million.

There are two main practical questions here: 1) will Scorpio keep supporting the $1.50 price and 2) will Scorpio purchase more shares at higher prices. In my opinion, being “the market” with the sole purpose of supporting the share price before an equity issue is not a good idea at all – after all, the potential purchasers are professionals and will easily understand what’s going on. While the current purchases can be interpreted as a vote of confidence and a desire to get more shares at low prices ahead of the upcoming dilution, daily purchases will not look well. Also, such a move does not look logical – in case Scorpio wanted to make an additional big bet on Hermitage Offshore, it would have been better off participating in the $15 million equity offering at low prices.

In my opinion, the speculative rally has lost its steam. Purchases by Scorpio were the main driver for the recent upside, while there were no positive fundamental catalysts in play. As these purchases decrease in size, it’s hard to see Hermitage Offshore's shares going up materially from current levels in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.