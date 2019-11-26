Transatlantic Airline Turbulence Promises Higher Fares And Profits

A healthy summer 2019 travel season buoyed financial results for nearly all U.S. airlines. Nearly six years into the final merger that formed the current U.S. three (US3) global carriers of American (AAL), Delta (DAL) and United (UAL), the US3 have benefited not only from the strong U.S. economy and air travel demand but also from strengthening opportunities for the U.S. airlines in international markets.

While American, Delta and United were all predominantly domestic airlines in 1978 when the U.S. domestic airline industry was deregulated, all three have become some of the largest global airlines, each with route networks serving each of the three global regions: transatlantic, transpacific, and Latin America. Each of the US3 is one of the top 10 largest international carriers in the world with Delta, American and United the three largest airlines in the world based on revenue. The US3’s system revenues will exceed $120 billion for 2019 with profits that may top $16 billion; the US3’s profits will amount to nearly one-half of the global airline industry’s profits, according to the International Air Transport Association. Also, according to IATA, U.S. airlines international traffic growth has recently led other world regions.

United holds the number 3 position among global carriers based on long-haul international capacity. Delta is the 5th largest international carrier by the same metric but also currently the world’s largest airline based on revenue. American is the 8th largest international long haul carrier. United is the largest carrier across the Pacific among all airlines while Delta holds that title across the Atlantic and American is the largest carrier to Latin America; in all three global regions, one or more of the US3 is second or third in size behind one of its US3 competitors. Delta is currently the only U.S. airline that serves six continents although American and United will dip their toes into the Africa market and join the six continent club in the near future. The overall context is clear; while U.S. companies have taken a back seat to foreign competitors in many industries, the US3 continue to play a key role in connecting the world to the U.S. which remains the world’s largest international air travel market.

While consolidation of the U.S. airline industry has led to strong profits in the domestic market, the U.S. is a mature domestic travel market with growth running slightly ahead of GDP growth. Faced with a mature but currently profitable domestic market, the US3 are turning attention to growing in the international marketplace. A number of factors indicate that the US3’s international growth is taking place at the right time and will likely lead to improved financial performance for the airlines which should translate into increased shareholder gains.

Transatlantic competitive financial advantage

The transatlantic market is the largest of the three global regions, totaling $17.6 billion in revenue for the US3 in 2018; the region includes the U.S. to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. According to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation from airline submissions, profits for the first two quarters of 2019 on their transatlantic systems totaled $542 million for Delta and $424 million for United while American’s transatlantic system was operated on a near breakeven basis; Delta and United saw improvement on a year over year basis in their transatlantic profits. Delta’s transatlantic profits represented about 25% of its system profits and about 30% of United’s. The US3’s transatlantic profits in the first and fourth quarters are less than half of what they are in the second and third quarters; American’s transatlantic system has only been profitable in the second and third quarters, according to DOT data.

source: bbc.com

European Airline Failures

In Europe, nearly a half-dozen low cost or vacation-oriented European airlines have failed over the past two years with the most recent failure of the U.K.’s Thomas Cook shuttering one of the world’s oldest vacation companies. Before Thomas Cook, XL Airways France, Aigle Azur (also of France) and Wow Air (Iceland) collapsed in 2019, all of which offered transatlantic service. Air Berlin collapsed two years ago. On a combined basis, thousands of transatlantic seats have been taken out of the scheduled or charter market and most of the seats of the collapsed airlines were sold at significant discounts to legacy carrier fares on either side of the Atlantic. While some collapses are related to Brexit and the weakened Pound, others are related to economic weakness in major continental European markets, including Germany. All of the European airline failures enhance the reality on that long-haul, low cost airlines still do not have a viable business plan. As I discussed in this popular Seeking Alpha article several years ago, a surge of long-haul low cost airlines several years ago, especially across the Atlantic, heightened the possibility of sustained low cost fares and an expanded group of low cost transatlantic carriers. With the demise of a number of European-based leisure carriers, the number of low fare carriers over the Atlantic is lower than it has been in decades.

Photo source: Wendover Productions

Unlike in the U.S., the airline industry in Europe remains highly fragmented with a number of smaller niche players operating alongside a plethora of legacy carriers that are defined by national barriers within the E.U. In addition, the surplus of capacity in the European market means that European airline profitability is much more heavily skewed to the summer season, while U.S. airlines and European legacy airlines are able to maintain capacity at levels that support profitability at sustainable year-round levels. Most of the European airline failures have taken place in the fall as the prospect of low cash flow through the winter. Interestingly, legacy or full service carriers both from the U.S. and Europe continue to increase capacity despite the collapse of multiple low cost carriers, likely driven by a desire to increase market share and reduce the possibility of future low cost carrier startups. Softer yields, particularly from Europe, and particularly during the winter and related to the strength of the U.S. dollar, are being offset by strong summer demand from the United States leading to increased transatlantic traffic and revenue for U.S. airlines even as U.S. airlines trim their winter transatlantic capacity. While a significant amount of the capacity from failed European airlines was to Florida and the Caribbean and higher fares could push some passengers out of the transatlantic market, legacy carriers, including the US3 have proven that they can offer deeply discounted fares in the winter and carefully revenue manage them to help fill empty seats.

Strategy Shift to Profitability

The European low fare carrier that has grown the most aggressively over the past five years across the Atlantic has been Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF). Norwegian has expanded from its Scandinavian narrowbody roots to widebody transatlantic operations focused on some of the largest markets on both sides of the Atlantic. Since most of Norwegian’s transatlantic routes are beyond the range of current A320 or B737 family aircraft, Norwegian has aggressively acquired B787s and configured them with far more seats than other airlines fit on comparable aircraft models. Norwegian has met with fierce competition from some legacy airlines including British Airways which reconfigured some of its B777s with additional seats to be competitive with Norwegian’s fares from London Gatwick airport. Norwegian’s model highlights one of the greatest flaws in the concept of low cost carrier transatlantic flights; in order to keep unit costs and fares low, low cost carriers have to put a large number of seats on their aircraft and yet during the winter, when demand for air travel is lower, there aren’t enough passengers to pay the discount fares that low cost carriers offer. Legacy/global carriers offer business class cabins and attract business passengers which help to offset the low leisure fares that would otherwise be the norm on winter transatlantic routes. In addition, each of the US3 is involved in joint ventures with major European global/legacy carriers that offer huge connecting networks to distribute traffic throughout the eastern hemisphere.

Source: Norwegian 3Q2019 results

Norwegian has posted heavy losses and struggles under debt obligations from the rapid growth of its fleet. Admitting that its previous strategy was market share driven rather than based on profit maximization and in order to slow its losses, Norwegian has restructured some of its debt and is reducing its winter transatlantic network. Norwegian’s transatlantic capacity for the first quarter of 2020 will be down by more than 20%, dropping the airline from its ranking in the top ten transatlantic airlines a year ago during the winter.

Norwegian’s financial results and the failure of half a dozen European transatlantic low fare airlines leave doubt that this latest attempt at extensive low cost carrier transatlantic service will succeed. Legacy carriers including the US3 appear to be moving to consolidate their strength even as the number of low cost carrier choices across the Atlantic will continue to shrink. With the reduction in low cost carrier capacity, especially during the winter, air fares are certain to rise.

Source: Norwegian 3Q2019 results

Low cost carriers are not the only airlines in Europe that are fighting for their survival. Italy’s Alitalia is working through yet another restructuring, this time with a potential equity investment by fellow Skyteam alliance member Delta; Air France/KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) has previously considered investment in Alitalia. Perennially loss-making, Alitalia is being restructured as part of the Italian government's efforts to meet E.U. requirements to eliminate state support for European airlines. Some of the industrial partners that have been tapped as Alitalia investors are reconsidering their participation in the restructuring while Delta has refused to increase its potential equity investment above one hundred million euros, leaving Alitalia’s future in doubt as winter travel to Italy falls, although long-standing efforts to restructure Alitalia continue. Delta did not include Alitalia in its newly formed combined joint venture with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. Alongside transatlantic low cost and legacy carrier turbulence and despite the economic challenges facing Europe as a whole, the US3 appear set to gain even larger portions of the transatlantic market and to bolster their European joint venture partners.

Skyteam continental Europe partners; source: pro.delta.com

U.S. Low Fare Transatlantic Service

There have long been far fewer U.S. low cost transatlantic carriers when compared to the number of those from Europe. However, not all U.S. airlines are convinced that the low cost transatlantic model can’t work. If European low cost carriers have struggled to compete in the transatlantic market, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is determined to succeed where other U.S. low cost carriers have not survived attempts to provide service to Europe. JetBlue has publicly said it intends to begin service as soon as 2021 from its large bases in Boston and New York using versions of the Airbus A321. JBLU believes it can configure its future transatlantic aircraft with a higher percentage of premium seats than other low fare transatlantic carriers because of JBLU’s large presence in its Northeast U.S. major markets. However, both the New York City and Boston markets are highly competitive with dozens of airlines serving each market and JBLU is certain to face fierce competition from entrenched competitors. Delta is the only U.S. airline that currently offers transatlantic service from both Boston and New York City and it has been aggressively growing its own transatlantic network which is largely operated on larger widebody aircraft with generally lower per seat costs than what JBLU can achieve with a heavily premium-configured A321. For summer 2020, as the largest transatlantic carrier at both airports, Delta will offer more than 40 flights/day between New York’s JFK airport and Boston to more than two dozen cities in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while American will offer 10 flights/day from those two airports. U.S. airlines will offer about one-third of the summer’s transatlantic flights from those two Northeast airports. Even with strong competition and in the midst of the massive transatlantic market, JBLU believes it needs to add service to Europe because several European cities, including London, are in the list of top travel markets from both NYC and Boston. Because JBLU has large focus cities/hubs at JFK airport and Boston, it has the ability to feed its transatlantic flights with connections from throughout its network. Further, JBLU’s Mint lie flat premium cabin product has increased JBLU’s average fares by 40% or more in markets where Mint has been deployed. JBLU will be challenged to put enough premium cabin seats on transatlantic aircraft to get viable fares even as it attempts to find its place in the crowded and fiercely competitive transatlantic market. By next summer, the Boston to London market will have grown to ten flights/day to two London airports on five airlines, a 30% increase in seats, even before JBLU finds slots at one of London’s airports to begin service. While JBLU is much stronger financially than many of the European low cost carriers that failed, JBLU is committed to pursuing a strategy which no airline on either side of the Atlantic has successfully mastered on a long-term basis.

Source: Airbus

Conclusion

The transatlantic market is entering a period that will likely lead to more airline failures in Europe, consolidating the market as occurred in the United States domestic market and likely leading to higher fares. Delta and United are particularly poised to expand the profitability of their transatlantic networks. American, on the other hand, has operated its transatlantic network at lower margins even as it has reduced service from the largest competitive markets such as New York and Chicago where Delta and United are stronger. In addition, American operates a higher percentage of its transatlantic network on a summer seasonal basis, which means more leisure passengers than Delta or United. Finally, Delta and United have more extensive networks which provide a greater basis for growth into global business markets. While American will not be left out of improvements in the transatlantic network, Delta and United will likely lead profit improvements by starting from stronger bases.

The current profitability of the U.S. domestic air travel market provides enormous strength that the US3 are using to expand their global networks. As the largest global region, the transatlantic market which includes Europe, Africa and the Middle East, provides an opportunity for the US3 to grow their networks and profits even as smaller, low cost European airlines fail.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.