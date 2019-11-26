NV5: Conviction Buy

The company expects full-year 2020 adjusted EPS to range from $4.32 per share to $4.78 per share, rather than $3.42 per share to $3.98 per share as originally reported.

Executive summary: After announcing an acquisition, downsizing 2019 EPS then upsizing 2020 EPS, the market is confused. This is a wonderful company and we believe the stock is a supreme buy especially under $50.

NV5 (NVEE) has been one that we have done business with as a firm a while back and whose stock has been on our radar for some time. We have made a lot of money in this name in the past and think you can now too. This company is growing and has a total addressable market for its various services of over $3.5 trillion. We see opportunity in this stock and this was an idea shared with members of BAD BEAT Investing a few weeks ago, and the stock is now in the buy range, so we want to share it with you, in a bit of a Thanksgiving treat.

Who is NV5?

This remains an under-the-radar infrastructure consulting firm. There are only a handful of analysts who follow the company. They operate their services in many sectors:

This isn't because there is anything wrong with the company. It is not some kind of dollar or penny stock. But we know that little coverage is likely because big investment banks cannot buy huge stakes in the company for clients without drastically increasing share price due to current trading liquidity. Bottom line, they do a ton of work on infrastructure projects and there is a lot that needs to be done.

What NV5 does

So let us talk about what it does.

Well, NV5 is involved in not just servicing clients in infrastructure, but also offers technical engineering planning for energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets.

More specifically, the company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services.

It also is engaged in construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It does most of its business in the United States, but does do a bit internationally. The company has two large segments: Building, Technology, & Sciences segments and the Infrastructure division.

All of these combine to form one interactive company that works within and between services to help shape many communities and industries with which they contract. The business model is high demand, and NV5 has been very successful

Despite being involved in designing and building communities all over the place, it flies under the radar. One would not think this is a leading provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions with over a 70-year history. The company has over 100 offices worldwide and more than 2,000 employees. Going forward, as the world modernizes, connects, and becomes more urbanized, firms like NV5 are working behind the scenes to make a huge difference.

So why is it catching our eye?

The stock was on our radar today after it has taken a BAD BEAT, and entered a compelling buy zone. Take a look at the one-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Our chartist John marked up a simple chart highlighting our zones of interest. We believe the stock is already in a BAD BEAT zone and fast approaching a support line. We think you can enter now, and again lower should you choose, given that after a big move like this we could see a bit more volatility next week. We are targeting two zones for profit.

The play

Target entry 1: $48-52

Target entry 2 to build on position: $45-46

Target exit: 61+ short-term, 72.50+ medium-term

Stop loss: $40-42 depending on entries and risk tolerance

Why are shares cratering?

Long story short, shares are cratering because the quarter was rough and the market did not like earnings growth guidance that was in the teens and was below analysts consensus for the year. 2020 EPS looks good though. There is some nervousness around the acquisition of Quantum. Shares are getting smashed. Other investors' losses are our gains. That's how we roll. Let's discuss more.

In the most recent quarter, total revenues were $132 million, an increase of 25% year over year. Organic revenue growth for the quarter was relatively flat. Organic growth is measured by internal growth of the existing business plus growth from acquisitions from the time of acquisition. Organic revenue growth far outpaces the industry generally speaking. Take a look at 2018:

Source: Q4 2018 report, NV5

We were pleased with EBITDA for the quarter. EBITDA for the quarter was $14.4 million an increase of 3% from $14 million in Q3 2018. Net Income for the quarter was $5.8 million. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.78 per diluted share. This is where things got ugly because it was a year-over-year decline and led to $0.24 vs. consensus.

This was all caused by temporary issues. In July 2019, the company acquired two companies, GeoDesign, Inc. and WH Pacific, Inc., expanding NV5’s infrastructure design, surveying and construction quality assurance capabilities in the Pacific Northwest and supporting the company’s ENERGY 2021 initiative. Operating results for the third quarter of 2019 were negatively affected, however, by both an unexpected delay in the company’s liquefied natural gas service line and declining revenue from contracts with the North Carolina Department of Transportation as projects throughout the state were put on temporary hold pending funding. NV5 also announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Quantum Spatial, Inc. the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America.

All of this uncertainty sent shares spiraling. Making matters worse, the company issued and reissued EPS guidance. Per a press release, the company noted that adjusted EPS for 2020 should have included certain amounts relating to depreciation relating to the pending acquisition of Quantum and that the interest rate assumed regarding the indebtedness to be incurred in connection with the acquisition should have been lower. As a result, the company expects full-year 2020 adjusted EPS to range from $4.32 per share to $4.78 per share (rather than $3.42 per share to $3.98 per share as originally reported). This error had no effect on the revised full-year 2019 guidance figures which were revised lower, something that also caused the stock to fall. Fine. Let it fall. Backlog is huge. The company is growing. We think this makes a great opportunity.

Backlog was $463 million as of September 28, 2019, a 35% increase from $342 million as of September 29, 2018. Backlog includes those contracts for which work authorizations or awards have been received, estimated recurring revenue from one of the company’s service lines that has a high volume of small contracts and a quick-burn estimate.

Looking ahead - Strategy and Risks

We believe the company should continue to try and pick off smaller competitors. In 2019, it has made 7 acquisitions! That is great. The consulting market is very competitive with over 100,000 firms in this space. Many are small or boutique style shops. The overall market is highly fragmented thus creating a large opportunity for firms like NV5 to continue and buy up smaller shops and integrate them quickly. Management in the past has focused on small companies who can easily be integrated. This strategy decreases acquisition risks, integration costs, and customer experience.

NV5 continues to strategically invest in technical capabilities that add value and provide margins that are higher than the industry average. Its 7 acquisitions in 2019 only contributed partial year revenue, but have given NV5 significant presence in the Pacific Northwest, and has now made NV5 a leading provider of geospatial solutions, a rapidly-growing, specialized service that impacts important fields such as power transmission line fire mitigation, pipeline asset management, and forestry management.

Obviously, if the economy tanks, NV5 along with most other companies are going to get smashed in the face. However, NV5 has particular exposure to two key areas. Government or partial-government contracts account for 2/3 of revenues. Obviously, we are dealing with infrastructure, so government is at the table - any significant slow-down in government tax receipts or cuts to infrastructure spending. However, this is also a tailwind, believe it or not. This is because the infrastructure in the U.S. is absolutely horrendous.

Source: Infrastructure Report Card, American Society of Engineers

As such, the need to rebuild and revamp the U.S. infrastructure makes any slow-down in investment highly unlikely. If anything, government needs to focus spending here and cut elsewhere. That is a winning combo for NV5. We also want to point out that on the commercial side of things, the energy industry is a significant source of revenue. We know it is cyclical. The recent downturn in energy pricing has pin-action hit NV5 because energy companies have to cut their CAPEX and development spending right now. This has impacted NV5’s business. Keep this in mind.

Forward expectations

We expect to see another year of growth; however, the degree of EPS growth may be below what the Street wanted even after the revisions, at least in terms of the range. Management guided that gross revenues will range from $511M-527M in 2019 while revenues will be $655M-$710M in 2020, which represents an increase of at least 25% from 2019. In terms of earnings, it sees $3.18-3.42 EPS in 2019, but for 2020 sees $4.32-4.78 in EPS. This puts the stock at $50 trading at just 11.5x 2020 earnings on the low end. That is very attractive. One other risk to be aware of is that all of these acquisitions do add debt, and debt has led to a lot of pain in many of the stocks we follow, but NV5 is growing so rapidly, we need not worry. We see it as a great buy.

