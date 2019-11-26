Synchrony Financial: A Decent New Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Synchrony Financial (SYF). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Synchrony Financial - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 30M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $750M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Synchrony Financial 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: SYF-A) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.625%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 11/15/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little above PAR at a price of $25.40 and has a 5.54% Current Yield and YTC of 5.26%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company's revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit. It offers its credit products through its subsidiary, Synchrony Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, it offers a range of deposit products insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), money market accounts and savings accounts. The Company offers three types of credit products: credit cards, commercial credit products and consumer installment loans. The Company also offers a debt cancellation product. It offers two types of credit cards: private label credit cards and Dual Cards.

Source: Reuters.com| Synchrony Financial

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, SYF:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, the common stock is expected to have paid а $0.86 yearly dividend. With a market price of $37.19, the current yield of SYF is at 2.31%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $570.56M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock is around $16.88M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $24.24B, SYF is the 7th largest company in the "Credit Services" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Synchrony Financial's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, SYF had a total debt of $20.36B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, SYF-A is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of SYF but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 24,240/(20,360 + 750) = 1.14 , which shows good coverage of all debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 24,240/(20,360 + 750) = , which shows good coverage of all debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 3,800/(750 + 17) = 4.95 indicating that there is a solid buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders.

Sector Comparison

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a 'Credit Services' company (according to Finviz.com), with a par value of $25, regardless of their type of dividend rate:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Since all issues are trading close and above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. So let's see how the Yield curve looks like, excluding the callable ones:

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BB', 'BB+', or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their hundredths yield.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

The Issuer may redeem the Preferred Stock at its option, (I) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend payment date on or after November 15, 2024 at a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, or (II) in whole but not in part, at any time within 90 days following a regulatory capital treatment event (as defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement dated November 6, 2019), at a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends. Any redemption of the Preferred Stock is subject to the Issuer’s receipt of any required prior approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”) and to the satisfaction of any conditions set forth in the capital adequacy regulations and policies of the Federal Reserve applicable to redemption of the Preferred Stock.

Source: FWP Filing by Synchrony Financial

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds to us from the sale of depositary shares in this offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by us, will be approximately $734.5 million. We intend to use the net proceeds from our sale of the depositary shares in this offering for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Synchrony Financial

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $750M, the new IPO can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, SYF-A is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company has good financials, it is well leveraged and also has a very good Earnings-to-Debt and Preferreds payments ratio. Furthermore, SYF-A is currently the only preferred stock of the company, which pays $570M dividend expense on its common stock that is junior to the preferred stocks. For comparison, the cost required for this liability in the amount of around $17M is 33x times less than the common stock distribution.

As for the yields, unfortunately, there aren't any other securities in the Synchrony Financial's capital structure. Although, despite the small number of preferred stocks in the sector, SYF-A has the highest Yield-to-Worst with its Yield-to-Call of 5.04%. The only preferred stocks that compete with SYF-A are CIT-B and COF-I with Yield-to-Worst of close to 5% with similar call dates. However, their nominal yield of 5.00% of COF-I is quite lower from the IPO's and makes it more vulnerable to interest rate changes.

The difference between SYF-A and CIT-B in turn is that SYF has a lot better financials than CIT, paying a lot more dividends on its common stock than its preferred stock, which is the only one issued by the company. Furthermore, SYF-A is also one of the best securities when compared to the other below-investment-grade rated fixed-rate preferred stocks, being on the top of the YTC chart. Despite, the newly issued preferred stock is not investment-graded, against the background of the constantly coming out below 5% issues, it presents a good opportunity to slightly raise your returns without this to be the expense of the impaired creditworthiness of the issuer.

