A Closer Look At Corning And Why I Continue Adding To My Dividend Growth Portfolio

I've included fair value estimates and "common sense" (hopefully) reasoning for my bullish outlook.

I recently added to the position in my Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio. This increased forward annual dividend income by approximately $56.

Short-term headwinds may keep Corning trading sideways for a while, but it remains very promising for the long-term dividend growth investor.

Corning - A Brief History

If you thought Corning, Inc. (GLW) got their start with kitchen glassware (a la CorningWare, Corelle, or Pyrex) and promptly transitioned into making Gorilla Glass for iPhones, um... no. Believe it or not, they started in 1851 in Massachusetts, and moved to Corning, New York in 1868. The company headquarters is still in Corning, NY to this day.

Much of their innovation and long-term success is tied to safety glass for transportation and the auto industry in particular. Here's an interesting timeline, showcasing their track record of innovation:

1877 - Invented smooth lenses for railroad lights (replaced ones with ridges that got "grimey" and dim over time) keeping them shining brighter - and then made them in different colors.

1917 - Introduced "Conaphore," a glass for automotive headlights that reduced glare and enabled a longer-range beam. They later went on to "seal" the headlights and make them waterproof.

1943 - Partnered with Dow Chemical. Together they created a compound used in spark plug sealant and another that helped tires release from the mold during production.

1960s - Introduction of automotive safety glass that could withstand higher strain and break into small cubes instead of larger shards.

1961 - Designed heat resistant windows for Project Mercury (which took the first Americans into space). Corning window glass has since been on every manned American spacecraft and the International Space Station.

1972 - Corning scientists developed a cellular ceramic substrate that forms the heart of a catalytic converter and remains the industry standard today. They continue to be a leader in emission control products as well as making huge improvements in gasoline filters.

2015 - The Ford GT-150 becomes the first production vehicle to use Gorilla Glass for the windshield.

Current Business Segments

Display Technologies (glass used in LCD/OLED TVs, laptops, desktop monitors)

(glass used in LCD/OLED TVs, laptops, desktop monitors) Optical Communications (optical fiber and cable for communications industry)

(optical fiber and cable for communications industry) Environmental Technologies (ceramic substrates, filter products for emissions controls in auto industry)

(ceramic substrates, filter products for emissions controls in auto industry) Specialty Materials (products needed for glass formulations, glass ceramics, fluoride crystals, etc.) - this includes semiconductor optics and proprietary cover glass layers (Gorilla® Glass) used on mobile devices, tablets, watches, and automotive windshields, interior displays, etc.

(products needed for glass formulations, glass ceramics, fluoride crystals, etc.) - this includes semiconductor optics and proprietary cover glass layers (Gorilla® Glass) used on mobile devices, tablets, watches, and automotive windshields, interior displays, etc. Life Sciences (glass vessels suitable for pharmaceuticals)

Since its humble beginnings, Corning has branched into multiple markets through a deep engineering and manufacturing base while building a hefty moat and strong competitive advantage. Due to the fragile material, many of their glass manufacturing facilities are strategically located near major clients. This keeps shipping/transportation costs low and serves as a strong defense against potential new competitors entering the market.

Okay, okay... let's discuss why the business is currently attractive.

My Recent Corning Purchases: November 2019

Ticker Date Qty Price Amount Div. Yield Ann. Income GLW 11/13 35 $29.47 $1,031.45 2.71% $28 11/21 35 $28.49 $997.15 2.80% $28

I bought some GLW right before the November ex-div date, and then added again when the price dropped another $1/share a week later. In total, these investments cost $2028.60 and added approximately $56 of forward annual dividend income to my portfolio, with a 2.76% YoC. This raises my overall projected annual dividend income to $14,999.18.

Including my most recent purchase, GLW comprises 1.83% of the Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio. As of market close on 11/22/19:

Shares Held Current Price (11/22/19) Cost Basis Current Value Yield on Cost Annual Dividend Income GLW 195 $29.02 $28.02 $5,658.90 2.86% $156

Recent Earnings

There was nothing too alarming in the recent Q3 2019 Earnings Report. The revenue of 2.97B overall, was -2.3% Y/Y, but beat projections:

Display Technologies, $793M (consensus: $777.0M)

Optical Communications, $1.00B (consensus: $976.7M)

Specialty Materials - $463M (consensus $460.7M)

Environmental Technologies - $397M (consensus $372.7M)

Life Sciences - $256M (consensus: $244.8M)

FY guidance sees all segments up with the exception of Optical Communications which is projected to be down 3-5% Y/Y. Much of this is due to demand for optical cable slowing in China recently, even though demand is growing in the rest of the world. As the global build-out of 5G data centers continues, I expect the demand to continue growing, and to turnaround for China as well.

Display Technologies, their 2nd largest segment, is facing a short-term slowdown. People aren't upgrading as fast and furiously as in previous years. But these cycles always ebb and flow. So no major concerns long term, as long as people have discretionary money to spend. More on that in a moment...

Current Valuation = Worthy of Buying Now

Blue Chip DRiP - GLW Cheatsheet 11/22/19 Current Price 29.02 Estimated Fair Price 32.50 My Target "Buy" Price 29.25 10% < Fair Price 52-Week Low 26.75 52-Week High 35.34 % Below 52-Week High 17.88% Prefer > 20% P/E Ratio (Fwd) 15.2 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio (Fwd) 15.18 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 46% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 2.76% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 2.24% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 9 Years Prefer > 10 Years 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 14.47% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 13.07% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 0.58 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 22.4B Prefer > 2B

Referencing my "cheatsheet" above, here are the main reasons I'm slowly increasing my position in GLW:

I estimate fair value to be $32.50/share. At $29/share, I feel the price is roughly 10% undervalued and trading at 18% below the 52-week high.

The 3 and 5-year dividend growth rates are fantastic (14.47% and 13.07%). Their most recent increase was 11% in February. Management is calling for a 10% average increase over the next four years. I'm good with that.

The 46% payout ratio shows me that the dividend (which has been growing for 9 consecutive years) is well-covered.

The current 2.76% dividend yield is higher than the 5-year average of 2.24%.

With Reward Must Come Risk

Risks are inherent with any equity investment. In the case of Corning, a few potential negatives stand out.

An economic downturn will most likely affect Corning pretty harshly. Since the display segment is their second largest (making up for almost 800M of revenue), if people stop spending money on the newest Gorilla Glass-laden gizmos, GLW will definitely take a hit.

With many clients (including Huawei) and manufacturing facilities in China, Corning is exposed to trade war volatility and financial aches due to tariffs.

Corning's debt is about 6.26B (as of Sept 2019), up from 5.32B last year. I don't like to see growing debt, especially without the earnings growth to sustain it. It's a capital-intensive business, and each year they spend about 10% on R&D. For now, they are more than capable of handling it, but it's worth keeping a close eye on.

Looking to the Future

Corning's past success is undeniable. As a long-term buy-and-hold investor, I see a bright and fundamentally sound future. They have their eyes on the "5G Prize" and are continuing to push the limits in glass technology:

Steve Jobs originally courted Corning to produce glass for the first iPhone in 2007. In 2017, Apple (AAPL) invested 200M in Corning. In September 2019, Apple announced that it would invest an additional $250 million in Corning. This commitment by AAPL demonstrates the importance of GLW to the future innovation and glass production needs for the next generation of iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and whatever else Apple has up its sleeve.

In August 2019, Chengdu CEC Panda Display Technology selected Corning® Astra™ Glass to accompany its range of oxide displays, tablets, notebooks, and 8K TVs. This is more evidence of Corning's global glass dominance.

In October 2019, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer received FDA approval of Corning Valor® Glass for use as a primary package for a marketed drug product. This is the first time since the advent of borosilicate 100 years ago that a new glass composition has entered the pharmaceutical market. The new packaging solution enables better chemical durability and offers improved resistance to breakage and contamination.

Corning recently announced a collaboration with Intel (INTL) to streamline availability of 5G in buildings using Corning's optical cables and Intel's processors.

Verizon (VZ) recently signed a billion dollar contract with Corning and are co-innovating at Corning’s optical cable manufacturing facility in Hickory, North Carolina. The goal is to build the 5G factory of the future.

Gorilla Glass is permeating the auto industry, being used in both windshield applications (available now for Ford F-Series Trucks and a Mopar version for Jeep vehicles) as well as increasing demand for interior display units.

At next month’s Guangzhou Auto Show, an electric vehicle (the GAC Aion LX), will showcase the industry’s first shaped dual-display module with a single cover glass produced using Corning® ColdForm™ Technology.

So, What Does This All Mean?

Corning is a great business selling at a very reasonable price. They've proven friendly to their shareholders, and there's no reason this won't continue.

You've probably got Gorilla Glass on the mobile device or computer you're reading this article on.

Your current car probably has their fuel filter and catalytic converter technology in use.

Your next car will probably use their glass on interior displays, windshields, or both.

When 5G hits, it'll be with the help of their fiber optic cable in data centers around the world.

With the markets trading at all-time highs, it's pretty tough finding excellent dividend growth companies trading below intrinsic value. Corning is poised for future success, and I'll continue adding to GLW at $29 or below as part of my diversified Dividend Growth Portfolio.

What have you been buying lately? Any companies you find attractive right now? Do tell!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is definitely not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!