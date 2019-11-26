Garrison Capital: A Lousy BDC Isn't Necessarily A Lousy Investment

Timing is everything and as soon as two pre-conditions are met - the clock starts ticking.

We believe that Garrison Capital is a lousy operation that currently has the potential to turn into a good financial investment.

Nonetheless, even a badly-managed business has value and even a mediocre management team may (eventually) take the right decision.

We never traded or suggested anyone to invest in Garrison Capital - and rightly so.

Surely Rough, Certainly Not a Diamond

"Diamond in the rough" = a person who is generally of good character but lacks manners, education, or style; a rough diamond.

Garrison Capital (GARS) is no diamond in the rough. This BDC is generally not of good character, and it lacks (price) stability, (dividend) safety, or (management) style. At best, GARS is a rough in the BDC-diamond-ship.

Over the past four years (since 11/29/2015), the total return that investors in GARS received hasn't only been terrible in absolute terms (-32.2%) but much worse in relative terms.

The stock significantly underperformed both the market, represented by the SPDR® S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), as well as relevant BDC-benchmarks such as VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD) or UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS).

Timing is Everything

Have no mistake: Garrison Capital is a real lousy BDC. However, as our subscribers already know, some of the best opportunities sometimes exist within that lousy BDCs space.

A recent example that comes to mind is Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA). We bought that (lousy) BDC for $7.97/share (November 2017) and $7.31 (December 2017) and sold it for $9.42 (on 06/17/2019) for a total return of 38.06% and 49.38%, respectively.

As you can see from the chart below, CPTA traded as low as $6.46 (after we bought) but it also traded as high as $9.99, only four months ago (already after we sold).

The trick with buying a lousy BDC is to make sure that (at least) two crucial conditions exist at the same time:

1. A deep discount to the book value ("BV"). In the case of CPTA, the discount was over 40% when we got in, and in the case of GARS (as you can see hereinafter) it's not too far from that. As a rule of thumb, we usually become interested when we see a discount of at least 1/3 to BV.

2. An inflection point. This can either be a meaningful operational shift (e.g., covering the dividend after years of missing out) or a major-potential upcoming catalyst (as is the case with GARS). The main point is to identify the shift/catalyst soon enough so that even if your timing isn't perfect (as was the case with CPTA) - it's not too late.

Of course, there are other parameters to look at; however, without the pre-conditions - nothing else matters. Moreover, sometimes, these two conditions are compelling enough to overcome most everything else.

In order to understand how bad this BDC is being managed, one doesn't even need to bother looking into the company's financials. Instead, it's enough to look at two parameters that tell you everything you need to know:

1. Book Value

NAV for 9/30/2019 is $9.04, about 40% lower than where it was less than five years ago.

Source: Garrison Capital, Q3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation

2. Dividend

The company has just declared $0.15/share quarterly dividend, -34.8% decrease from prior dividend of $0.23.

This is about 60% cut to the level of distribution 3.5 years ago.

Q3/2019 Earnings

And just to complement these two parameters with the financial picture, with numbers from the Q3/2019 earnings:

Net investment income was $3.423M, down from $3.734M in Q3/2018.

GAAP EPS was $0.21 per share, misses by $0.02, and down from $0.33 in Q3/2018.

Revenue of $9.713M (+4.3% Y/Y) misses by $1.11M, and down from $09.312M in Q3/2018

Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $16.5 million, or $1.03 per share, versus an increase of $1.5M back in Q3/2018.

Source: Garrison Capital, Q3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Portfolio

The portfolio is also not looking good, from both size as well as quality.

Portfolio size: The net effect over the past quarter was -$6.4M

Source: Garrison Capital, Q3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Portfolio quality: Non-accruals ballooned to 4.9% of the portfolio fair value, a much greater ratio than the company ever reported before.

Here's the company's CIO Mitch Drucker describing the current (deteriorating) situation during the Q3/2019 conference call:

The other two meaningful credit write downs were on our investments in Gold Coast Bakeries and HRI Holding Corp, both of which were placed on non-accrual during the quarter. We also placed our investment in Fusion Connect on non-accrual, bringing our total non-accruals to 6.5% and 4.9% of the debt portfolio based on amortized cost and fair value respectively. As of September 30, 2019, all four non-accrual investments were currently being restructured either through bankruptcy or a sale process.

Source: Garrison Capital, Q3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Rising Funding Cost

When the quality is deteriorating, it's no surprise to see the cost of funds jumping. If a year ago GARS paid 4.1%, on average, to fund itself, now the cost is 4.8%.

As a reminder, this is happening at a time when rates have moved lower.

Source: Garrison Capital, Q3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Poor Stock Performance a reflection of Poor Results

All in all, as you can see below, even when comparing Q3 to Q2 - there is a sharp deterioration across the board.

Source: Garrison Capital, Q3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Naturally, the stock price is reflecting this disaster, losing about 2/3 of its value ever since the company became a public company (March 2013)

The Potential/Diamond

Why are we buying into this lousy BDC then? Two reasons:

1. As was the case with CPTA: Discount to NAV.

At $5.79, the discount to the $9.04 NAV is ~36%. While normally we wait for 40% (margin of safety), we are making a bit of an exception here due to the second reason.

2. The company is likely to get sold.

Here's an extract from the company's Q3/2019 earnings statement:

The Board of Directors has decided to explore a variety of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company. To assist the Company with this process, the Board of Directors has retained Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (“KBW”) as its financial advisor and investment banker. While the Company is actively working with KBW to explore these options and is committed to taking actions that it believes will maximize stockholder value, there is no assurance that the Company will execute on any of them. No specific timetable or formal process has been set, and the Company does not expect to provide updates on the process unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise deems disclosure appropriate or necessary.

In more simple words, the management team is throwing in the towel and it is now willing to get sold to the highest bidder.

GARS is a tiny operation and it's likely that someone, somewhere, will be willing to pay something to take over the portfolio.

It is unlikely to get the NAV, but even if it got something in the middle, what's wrong in making a quick 20%?

And if it doesn't succeed in selling - we will be collecting the >10% dividend yield and get out sometime in 2020. We believe that the risk is relatively low from here, and the upside (20%+) makes it worthwhile taking.

Bottom Line

Can an Ethiopian1 change his skin or a leopard its spots? Neither can you do good who are accustomed to doing evil. - Jeremiah 13:23 1 Hebrew "Cushi" (probably a person from the upper Nile region)

Don't expect GARS to become what it isn't; what it has never been. A lousy BDC usually remains a lousy BDC, or at best move up the ladder and become "just" a bad BDC.

Nonetheless, even a lousy BDC has assets, and even a lousy BDC has value. Just like anything else, it's a matter of demand and supply.

Many management teams refuse to acknowledge that they lack the required skills and/or that the business they're in charge of needs a complete makeup, which normally means that they will need to look for another job. Sometimes (too often) management teams will prefer to bring themselves down only together with the company they're managing. Luckily, in the case of GARS, 7 years of poor performance and a tiny market-cap are enough for the management team to reach the right conclusion.

Here's what Brian Chase, the company's COO, said during the conference call, which summarizes the current situation/opportunity (emphases ours):

we have spent a considerable amount of time discussing the company's future with our board of directors. We're fully aware that based on the current size of the company and its performance, the current operating model is unsustainable. The company's board of directors has decided to retain KBW as its financial advisor and investment banker to explore a variety of strategic options in order to maximize shareholder value. While we're actively working with KBW to explore all options and are committed to taking actions that will maximize shareholder value, we cannot make any assurances that the company will be able to execute on any of them. In addition, there is no specific time table or formal process as of yet, and we will not comment further or provide periodic updates to the market unless and until the company's board of directors have approved a specific transaction or otherwise deemed such a disclosure would be appropriate or necessary. In the meantime, we will continue to work diligently to maximize shareholder value through the realization of our existing club and originated investments. Any new investments will be target companies with a lower risk profile, less volatility and significant downside protection. We have set our dividend with these priorities in mind.

A different state of mind is most welcome when it comes to GARS, simply because the state of mind (namely, management team), thus far wasn't a success story, to say the least.

The fact that the company is now looking to sell itself is even better news, taking into consideration that GARS has essentially been a lousy BDC for many years. Sometimes, the best (managerial) decision is to let go, acknowledging that a complete change is in the best interest of all parties.

We expect GARS to get sold for a price which is likely to be somewhere between the Q3/2019 book value ($8.68) and the current stock price ($5.76).

The mid-price, $7.22, represents a 20% upside potential for the stock price, while leaving almost 17% for additional erosion of the book value. While we wait for the company to hopefully complete its sale successfully, GARS is still paying a dividend yield greater than 10% that might prove to be the icing on this cake.

