Ross Stores: On The Winners Side

There wasn't much of a hiccup in Ross's 3Q19 performance, as even the weaker women's department showed signs of resilience.

Ross Stores' (ROST) third quarter results were spotless.

The headline numbers suggested another strong period of sales and stable margins. Revenues of $3.85 billion grew the most since the first half of last year, topping consensus expectations. EPS of $1.03 also beat analysts' estimates by a wide margin, as well as the management team's own guidance of $0.94 at the mid-point of the range.

Credit: HomeWorld Business

The complete package

There wasn't much of a hiccup in Ross's 3Q19 performance. The solid results were broad-based across the merchandise departments and regions. Even women's apparel, a well-known headwind in the retail space as a whole (outside active casual), was reported to have improved. The top line was supported by a healthy combination of increased traffic and size of average baskets.

As a result, comps accelerated to 5%, reaching a ten-quarter-long record (see graph below). Providing further revenue boost was an increase in store count of 30 units in the third quarter alone, for a total of 89 YTD - the company operates in 39 states, although half of its stores are in Texas, California and Florida. Given Ross's sales performance and TJX Companies' (TJX) equally impressive results, it has become clearer to me that off-price retailers might be one of the best-equipped players in the sector to fend off secular trends in e-commerce adoption and decreased popularity of malls in the U.S.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

The good news did not stop with the top line, however. Gross margin barely budged, despite higher costs associated with packaway and an increase in the company's minimum wages. Helping to support profitability was a slight improvement in merchandise margin along with eased pressure from freight-related costs.

Opex also stayed very much under control, dipping YOY by 10 bps as a percentage of revenues. The end result was op margin of 12.4% that stayed flat over 2018 levels, beating the management team's expectations. Contributing to noticeable EPS growth was also a decrease of 3% in share count, the result of Ross's efforts to return a portion of its cash pile to shareholders.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

On the stock

One important factor that might prevent value investors from placing a bet on ROST are the stock's multiples. Shares have gained nearly 40% in market value over the past 12 months (since when I wrote my "add to the shopping list" article on the name). As a result, current-year P/E has climbed from a more reasonable 19x this time last year to nearly 25x today. Given long-term EPS growth expectations of just short of 10%, forward PEG of 2.5x seems pretty rich at current levels.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, I am skeptical that ROST will continue to climb as fast as it has recently, as I believe that substantial multiple expansion is unlikely. At the same time, given the company's fundamentals and recent performance, it is hard to make a bet against this off-price retailer.

I believe modest share price appreciation is a reasonable expectation in this case, while downside protection from exposure to a fairly counter-cyclical sector may make an investment in ROST a good idea.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on TJX (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.